    FRPT   US3580391056

FRESHPET, INC.

(FRPT)
Freshpet : Q4 and Full Year 2021 Freshpet, Inc. Earnings Conference Call

02/28/2022 | 05:46pm EST
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 426 M - -
Net income 2021 -24,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 47,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -163x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 132 M 4 132 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,59x
EV / Sales 2022 7,75x
Nbr of Employees 591
Free-Float 96,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 95,23 $
Average target price 127,64 $
Spread / Average Target 34,0%
Managers and Directors
William B. Cyr Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Morris Chief Marketing Officer
Heather Pomerantz Chief Financial Officer
Charles A. Norris Chairman
Gerardo Perez-Camargo Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRESHPET, INC.-1.87%4 057
NESTLÉ S.A.-7.02%352 684
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.68%92 685
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-5.81%64 968
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY10.67%48 619
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-15.08%45 339