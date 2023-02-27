Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Freshpet, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRPT   US3580391056

FRESHPET, INC.

(FRPT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:33:55 2023-02-27 am EST
57.40 USD   -5.99%
09:19aSector Update: Consumer Stocks Edge Higher Pre-Bell Monday
MT
09:17aFreshpet : Q4 and Full Year 2022 Freshpet, Inc. Earnings Conference Call
PU
06:54aFreshpet's Q4 Loss Narrows as Sales Rise; Issues 2023 Sales Guidance
MT
Freshpet : Q4 and Full Year 2022 Freshpet, Inc. Earnings Conference Call

02/27/2023 | 09:17am EST
Freshpet Inc. published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 14:16:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FRESHPET, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on FRESHPET, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 581 M - -
Net income 2022 -55,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 68,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -50,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 932 M 2 932 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,93x
EV / Sales 2023 4,02x
Nbr of Employees 789
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart FRESHPET, INC.
Freshpet, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FRESHPET, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 61,06 $
Average target price 71,65 $
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William B. Cyr Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Morris Chief Marketing Officer
Todd E. Cunfer Chief Financial Officer
Charles A. Norris Chairman
Gerardo Perez-Camargo Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRESHPET, INC.15.71%2 932
I-TAIL CORPORATION5.00%2 703
CENTRAL GARDEN & PET COMPANY8.62%2 106
YANTAI CHINA PET FOODS CO., LTD.14.88%1 084
PETPAL PET NUTRITION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.13.71%720
BETTER CHOICE COMPANY INC.28.01%20