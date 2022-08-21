Log in
    FRPT   US3580391056

FRESHPET, INC.

(FRPT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-19 pm EDT
46.41 USD   -3.27%
05:36pFRESHPET : Sustainability Report 2022
PU
08/18Piper Sandler Initiates Freshpet at Overweight With $69 Price Target
MT
08/10Credit Suisse Lowers Freshpet's PT to $65 from $95 After 'Disappointing; Q2 Results, Says Execution Challenges Continue to Pressure Profit Margins; Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
Freshpet : Sustainability Report 2022

08/21/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
Disclaimer

Freshpet Inc. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2022 21:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 580 M - -
Net income 2022 -42,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 68,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -44,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 219 M 2 219 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,71x
EV / Sales 2023 3,08x
Nbr of Employees 789
Free-Float 97,0%
Technical analysis trends FRESHPET, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 46,41 $
Average target price 76,81 $
Spread / Average Target 65,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William B. Cyr Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Morris Chief Marketing Officer
Heather Pomerantz Chief Financial Officer
Charles A. Norris Chairman
Gerardo Perez-Camargo Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRESHPET, INC.-51.29%2 219
NESTLÉ S.A.-8.25%336 484
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-1.43%89 580
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-18.19%53 130
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY29.06%48 898
THE HERSHEY COMPANY20.53%47 798