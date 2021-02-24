Log in
FRESHPET, INC.

FRESHPET, INC.

(FRPT)
  
Freshpet : Truist 2021 Consumer Symposium

02/24/2021 | 10:07am EST
Event Details

Disclaimer

Freshpet Inc. published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 15:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 432 M - -
Net income 2021 14,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 36,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 447x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 920 M 5 920 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,6x
EV / Sales 2022 11,0x
Nbr of Employees 591
Free-Float 95,7%
Technical analysis trends FRESHPET, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 157,31 $
Last Close Price 145,37 $
Spread / Highest target 29,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William B. Cyr Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Morris President & Chief Operating Officer
Heather Pomerantz Chief Financial Officer
Charles A. Norris Chairman
Gerardo Perez-Camargo Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRESHPET, INC.5.17%5 920
NESTLÉ S.A.-7.25%302 163
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-8.85%91 613
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-7.10%77 384
DANONE S.A7.18%45 498
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY7.41%45 404
