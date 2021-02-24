Freshpet : Truist 2021 Consumer Symposium
Event Details
Truist 2021 Consumer Symposium
February 24, 2021 09:00 AM EST
Disclaimer
Freshpet Inc. published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 15:06:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about FRESHPET, INC.
Sales 2021
432 M
-
-
Net income 2021
14,1 M
-
-
Net cash 2021
36,6 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
447x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
5 920 M
5 920 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
13,6x
EV / Sales 2022
11,0x
Nbr of Employees
591
Free-Float
95,7%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends FRESHPET, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
14
Average target price
157,31 $
Last Close Price
145,37 $
Spread / Highest target
29,3%
Spread / Average Target
8,21%
Spread / Lowest Target
-31,2%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.