    FRPT   US3580391056

FRESHPET, INC.

(FRPT)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/19 11:50:13 am
129.13 USD   +1.84%
11:34aFRESHPET : Virtual Investor Day
PU
08/16FRESHPET : 2021 Proxy Report
PU
08/16FRESHPET : 2021 Annual Meeting Notice of Internet Availability
PU
Freshpet : Virtual Investor Day

08/19/2021 | 11:34am EDT
Event Details

Disclaimer

Freshpet Inc. published this content on 19 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2021 15:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 446 M - -
Net income 2021 -6,59 M - -
Net cash 2021 42,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -803x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 498 M 5 498 M -
EV / Sales 2021 12,2x
EV / Sales 2022 9,69x
Nbr of Employees 591
Free-Float 96,4%
Managers and Directors
William B. Cyr Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Morris President & Chief Operating Officer
Heather Pomerantz Chief Financial Officer
Charles A. Norris Chairman
Gerardo Perez-Camargo Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRESHPET, INC.-10.70%5 498
NESTLÉ S.A.11.39%347 578
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.7.70%88 021
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-27.75%72 400
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-34.47%59 343
DANONE18.99%48 727