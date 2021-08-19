|
Freshpet : Virtual Investor Day
Event Details
Freshpet Virtual Investor Day
August 19, 202110:30 AM EST
Disclaimer
Freshpet Inc. published this content on 19 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2021 15:33:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|All news about FRESHPET, INC.
|Analyst Recommendations on FRESHPET, INC.
|Sales 2021
|
446 M
-
-
|Net income 2021
|
-6,59 M
-
-
|Net cash 2021
|
42,8 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2021
|-803x
|Yield 2021
|-
|Capitalization
|
5 498 M
5 498 M
-
|EV / Sales 2021
|12,2x
|EV / Sales 2022
|9,69x
|Nbr of Employees
|591
|Free-Float
|96,4%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends FRESHPET, INC.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|14
|Last Close Price
|
126,80 $
|Average target price
|
179,31 $
|Spread / Average Target
|
41,4%