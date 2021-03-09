Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Freshpet, Inc.    FRPT

FRESHPET, INC.

(FRPT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Freshpet : BofA Securities 2021 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference

03/09/2021 | 05:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Event Details

Disclaimer

Freshpet Inc. published this content on 09 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2021 22:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FRESHPET, INC.
05:37pFRESHPET  : BofA Securities 2021 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference
PU
03/02FRESHPET  : The Doctor Is In – Introducing Dr. Aziza Glass to the Freshpet..
PU
02/26FRESHPET, INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/25FRESHPET  : Truist Securities Adjusts Price Target on Freshpet to $150 From $140..
MT
02/25FRESHPET  : Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on Freshpet to $123 From $100, Mainta..
MT
02/24FRESHPET  : Credit Suisse Raises Freshpet's Price Target to $150 from $115 After..
MT
02/24FRESHPET  : Truist 2021 Consumer Symposium
PU
02/24FRESHPET  : Prices Public Offering at $143 Per Share
MT
02/23Freshpet Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
02/23FRESHPET  : JP Morgan Adjusts Freshpet PT to $187 From $170, Maintains Overweigh..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 431 M - -
Net income 2021 15,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 34,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 357x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 895 M 5 895 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,8x
EV / Sales 2022 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 591
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart FRESHPET, INC.
Duration : Period :
Freshpet, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRESHPET, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 167,07 $
Last Close Price 136,64 $
Spread / Highest target 42,0%
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William B. Cyr Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Morris President & Chief Operating Officer
Heather Pomerantz Chief Financial Officer
Charles A. Norris Chairman
Gerardo Perez-Camargo Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRESHPET, INC.-3.77%5 895
NESTLÉ S.A.-4.70%299 093
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-23.37%78 721
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-5.68%77 878
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY11.57%47 300
DANONE S.A6.14%43 949
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ