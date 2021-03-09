|
Freshpet : BofA Securities 2021 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference
Event Details
BofA Securities 2021 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference
March 9, 202104:30 PM EST
March Investor Presentation
Disclaimer
Freshpet Inc. published this content on 09 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2021 22:36:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|All news about FRESHPET, INC.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
431 M
-
-
|Net income 2021
|
15,7 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2021
|
34,9 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2021
|357x
|Yield 2021
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
5 895 M
5 895 M
-
|EV / Sales 2021
|13,8x
|EV / Sales 2022
|10,9x
|Nbr of Employees
|591
|Free-Float
|86,2%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends FRESHPET, INC.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|15
|Average target price
|
167,07 $
|Last Close Price
|
136,64 $
|Spread / Highest target
|
42,0%
|Spread / Average Target
|
22,3%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-13,6%