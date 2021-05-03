Log in
    FRPT   US3580391056

FRESHPET, INC.

(FRPT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 05/03 04:00:00 pm
184 USD   -0.44%
05:37pFRESHPET  : Q1 2021 Freshpet, Inc. Earnings Conference Call
PU
04:53pFRESHPET  : Widens Q1 Loss, Reiterates 2021 Outlook
MT
04:38pFRESHPET : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Freshpet : Q1 2021 Freshpet, Inc. Earnings Conference Call

05/03/2021 | 05:37pm EDT
Event Details

Disclaimer

Freshpet Inc. published this content on 03 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2021 21:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 432 M - -
Net income 2021 15,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 42,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 512x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 938 M 7 938 M -
EV / Sales 2021 18,5x
EV / Sales 2022 14,4x
Nbr of Employees 591
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart FRESHPET, INC.
Duration : Period :
Freshpet, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FRESHPET, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 171,86 $
Last Close Price 184,82 $
Spread / Highest target 17,4%
Spread / Average Target -7,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William B. Cyr Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Morris President & Chief Operating Officer
Heather Pomerantz Chief Financial Officer
Charles A. Norris Chairman
Gerardo Perez-Camargo Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRESHPET, INC.30.16%7 973
NESTLÉ S.A.4.43%335 818
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.4.00%85 420
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-15.48%84 826
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-27.46%65 795
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY19.13%50 504
