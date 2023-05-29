Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Freshpet, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    FRPT   US3580391056

FRESHPET, INC.

(FRPT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTIGATION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Freshpet, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

05/29/2023 | 10:01am EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors in Freshpet, Inc. (“Freshpet” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: FRPT) for violations of the securities laws and potential breaches of fiduciary duty on the part of its directors and management.

If you are a shareholder, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about FRESHPET, INC.
10:01aInvestigation Notice : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Fr..
BU
05/27Investigation Reminder : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against ..
PR
05/26Investigation Alert : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Fre..
BU
05/25JANA Partners Delivers Letter to Freshpet’s Legal Counsel
CI
05/25Jana Partners Calls on Freshpet Board to Immediately Rectify Highly Entrenching Actions..
BU
05/25Jana Partners pushes Freshpet on recent board changes -letter
RE
05/24Freshpet Issues Statement Regarding JANA Partners' Press Release
AQ
05/24Consumer Cos Down After Mixed Earnings -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05/24Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Easing Late Wednesday
MT
05/24Activist firm Jana eyes boardroom fight at Freshpet
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FRESHPET, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 752 M - -
Net income 2023 -47,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 162 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -66,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 022 M 3 022 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,23x
EV / Sales 2024 3,52x
Nbr of Employees 1 011
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart FRESHPET, INC.
Duration : Period :
Freshpet, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRESHPET, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 62,80 $
Average target price 78,25 $
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William B. Cyr Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Morris Chief Marketing Officer
Todd E. Cunfer Chief Financial Officer
Walter N. George Chairman
Gerardo Perez-Camargo Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRESHPET, INC.19.01%3 022
NESTLÉ S.A.4.59%329 678
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.12.72%102 316
THE HERSHEY COMPANY11.29%52 678
GENERAL MILLS, INC.0.39%49 444
KRAFT HEINZ-5.82%47 052
