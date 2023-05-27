Advanced search
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Freshpet, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

05/27/2023
LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors in Freshpet, Inc. ("Freshpet" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: FRPT) for violations of the securities laws and potential breaches of fiduciary duty on the part of its directors and management.

If you are a shareholder, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:
The Schall Law Firm 
Brian Schall, Esq. 
310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com
www.schallfirm.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-reminder-the-schall-law-firm-announces-it-is-investigating-claims-against-freshpet-inc-and-encourages-investors-with-losses-to-contact-the-firm-301836234.html

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2023
