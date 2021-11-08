Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Q3 2021 Freshpet, Inc. Earnings Conference Call

11/08/2021 | 05:43pm EST
Event Details

Disclaimer

Freshpet Inc. published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 22:42:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 446 M - -
Net income 2021 -8,98 M - -
Net cash 2021 39,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -666x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 523 M 6 523 M -
EV / Sales 2021 14,5x
EV / Sales 2022 11,4x
Nbr of Employees 591
Free-Float 96,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 150,44 $
Average target price 181,93 $
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William B. Cyr Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Morris President & Chief Operating Officer
Heather Pomerantz Chief Financial Officer
Charles A. Norris Chairman
Gerardo Perez-Camargo Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRESHPET, INC.6.56%6 560
NESTLÉ S.A.18.15%371 240
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.6.48%86 851
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-22.18%81 277
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-38.88%56 877
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY9.17%46 364