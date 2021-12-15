Andreessen Horowitz-backed Samsara valued at $12.5 bln as shares rise in debut

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Shares of Samsara Inc on
Wednesday rose 8% above the initial public offering (IPO) price
after their debut on the New York Stock Exchange, valuing the
Andreessen Horowitz-backed enterprise software company at $12.5
billion.
Demand for enterprise software companies has been boosted by
a wide adoption of a hybrid working environment due to the
COVID-19 pandemic, and the valuations of these companies have
surged as big venture capital names bet on their businesses.
Samsara's strong debut comes amid a flurry of major tech
listings this year, including those of software firms HashiCorp
Inc, Toast Inc and Freshworks Inc, all
of which fetched valuations of more than $10 billion each.
The company, which deploys cloud computing and artificial
intelligence to automate business operations, raised $805
million in the IPO by selling 35 million shares.
Shares of the San Francisco-based company opened at $24.9,
compared to its IPO price of $23.
Goldman Sachs & Co, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley and
Allen & Co were the lead underwriters for the offering.
(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Additional reporting
by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)