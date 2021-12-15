Log in
Andreessen Horowitz-backed Samsara valued at $12.5 bln as shares rise in debut

12/15/2021 | 12:43pm EST
Dec 15 (Reuters) - Shares of Samsara Inc on Wednesday rose 8% above the initial public offering (IPO) price after their debut on the New York Stock Exchange, valuing the Andreessen Horowitz-backed enterprise software company at $12.5 billion.

Demand for enterprise software companies has been boosted by a wide adoption of a hybrid working environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the valuations of these companies have surged as big venture capital names bet on their businesses.

Samsara's strong debut comes amid a flurry of major tech listings this year, including those of software firms HashiCorp Inc, Toast Inc and Freshworks Inc, all of which fetched valuations of more than $10 billion each.

The company, which deploys cloud computing and artificial intelligence to automate business operations, raised $805 million in the IPO by selling 35 million shares.

Shares of the San Francisco-based company opened at $24.9, compared to its IPO price of $23.

Goldman Sachs & Co, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley and Allen & Co were the lead underwriters for the offering.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
