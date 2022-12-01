Advanced search
11:01aFRSH Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Freshworks Inc. Securities Lawsuit
PR
11/30Freshworks Welcomes Jason Loomis as Chief Information Security Officer
GL
11/30Freshworks Welcomes Jason Loomis as Chief Information Security Officer
AQ
FRSH Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Freshworks Inc. Securities Lawsuit

12/01/2022 | 11:01am EST
BENSALEM, Pa., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Freshworks Inc. ("Freshworks" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FRSH).

Class Period: All purchases in or after the September 2021 IPO
Lead Plaintiff Application Deadline: January 3, 2023

Investors suffering losses on their Freshworks investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Freshworks' net dollar retention rate had plateaued while its revenue growth rate and billings were decelerating, and (2) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frsh-investors-have-opportunity-to-lead-freshworks-inc-securities-lawsuit-301691424.html

SOURCE Law Offices of Howard G. Smith


© PRNewswire 2022
