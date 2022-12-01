Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Freshworks Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRSH   US3580541049

FRESHWORKS INC.

(FRSH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-30 pm EST
14.78 USD   +5.20%
05:46aFrsh Lawsuit Alert : Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Freshworks Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline
PR
11/30Freshworks Welcomes Jason Loomis as Chief Information Security Officer
GL
11/30Freshworks Welcomes Jason Loomis as Chief Information Security Officer
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FRSH LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Freshworks Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

12/01/2022 | 05:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Freshworks Inc. ("Freshworks" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FRSH) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Freshworks investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased Freshworks common stock pursuant to and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/freshworks-class-action-loss-submission-form?prid=34159&wire=4

FRSH investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, the documents used to effectuate Freshworks' initial public offering were false and misleading and omitted to state that, at the time of the initial public offering, the Company's business had encountered obstacles. As a result of these obstacles, Freshworks' net dollar retention rate was plateauing, and its revenue growth rate and billings were decelerating.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Freshworks during the relevant time frame, you have until January 3, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frsh-lawsuit-alert-levi--korsinsky-notifies-freshworks-inc-investors-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-and-upcoming-deadline-301690953.html

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about FRESHWORKS INC.
05:46aFrsh Lawsuit Alert : Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Freshworks Inc. Investors of a Class Action..
PR
11/30Freshworks Welcomes Jason Loomis as Chief Information Security Officer
GL
11/30Freshworks Welcomes Jason Loomis as Chief Information Security Officer
AQ
11/22Credit Suisse Starts Freshworks at Neutral With $14 Price Target
MT
11/04FRESHWORKS INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
11/01Transcript : Freshworks Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 01, 2022
CI
11/01Freshworks Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11/01Jose Morales to Leave the Freshworks Inc. as Chief Revenue Officer, Effective from Nove..
CI
11/01Earnings Flash (FRSH) FRESHWORKS Reports Q3 Loss $-0.01
MT
11/01Earnings Flash (FRSH) FRESHWORKS Reports Q3 Revenue $128.8M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FRESHWORKS INC.
More recommendations