Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Freshworks Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRSH   US3580541049

FRESHWORKS INC.

(FRSH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-17 pm EST
13.08 USD   -6.30%
05:46aFrsh Shareholder Alert : Jakubowitz Law Reminds Freshworks Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 3, 2023
PR
11/04FRESHWORKS INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11/01Transcript : Freshworks Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 01, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FRSH SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Freshworks Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 3, 2023

11/18/2022 | 05:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/freshworks-inc-lawsuit-loss-submission-form/?id=33825&from=4

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased Freshworks common stock pursuant to and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until January 3, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to the complaint, the documents used to effectuate Freshworks' initial public offering were false and misleading and omitted to state that, at the time of the initial public offering, the Company's business had encountered obstacles. As a result of these obstacles, Freshworks' net dollar retention rate was plateauing, and its revenue growth rate and billings were decelerating.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frsh-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-freshworks-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-january-3-2023-301682353.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about FRESHWORKS INC.
05:46aFrsh Shareholder Alert : Jakubowitz Law Reminds Freshworks Shareholders of a Lead Plaintif..
PR
11/04FRESHWORKS INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
11/01Transcript : Freshworks Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 01, 2022
CI
11/01Freshworks Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11/01Jose Morales to Leave the Freshworks Inc. as Chief Revenue Officer, Effective from Nove..
CI
11/01Earnings Flash (FRSH) FRESHWORKS Reports Q3 Loss $-0.01
MT
11/01Earnings Flash (FRSH) FRESHWORKS Reports Q3 Revenue $128.8M
MT
11/01Freshworks Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
GL
11/01Freshworks Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
GL
11/01Freshworks Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Se..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FRESHWORKS INC.
More recommendations