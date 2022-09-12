Freshworks : Probe CX saves 400 hours a month with Freshworks IT automation

Probe CX saves 400 hours a month with Freshworks IT automation Freshservice automates onboarding and IT tickets, saving Probe CX equivalent to more than 2.6 full-time employees

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA

September 13, 2022

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH), a software company empowering the people who power business, today announces at Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo that Probe CX, a leading customer experience organisation, is now saving over 400 hours each month, or more than 2.6 full-time employees a year, as a result of moving to Freshservice™ workflow automation.

Probe CX employs over 18,000 people and onboards approximately 500 more every month. The company receives 6,500 to 8,000 IT tickets per month with just 20 service desk IT staff supporting the entire business. Therefore, leveraging a highly customisable, user-friendly solution that centralises IT operations is crucial.

Committed to "doing it better", Probe CX has been able to predict and stay ahead of the business's needs by implementing Freshworks's cloud-based IT service management (ITSM) software Freshservice to automate and simplify workflows - delivering prompt, streamlined outcomes for employees, and in turn, clients.

Using Freshservice, 30% of employee IT requests have been automated, saving an average of five minutes per ticket, or 200 hours per month. The employee onboarding process has also been entirely automated, requiring a 'zero-touch' approach from IT and operations. This saves Probe CX an additional 200 hours per month, resulting in combined average savings of over 400 hours per month.

Prior to implementing Freshservice in 2018, Probe CX offered IT support to its then 1,500 employees through an internal ticketing system. Having grown tenfold since then, Freshservice has supported Probe CX through three mergers and acquisitions and continues to serve as a single repository for all IT service requests.

Rohan Khanna, chief technology officer at Probe CX said, "We were looking for a partner that could provide us with seamless experiences, the capacity to handle large volumes of issues when needed, and an easy-to-use platform. Freshworks had recently launched Freshservice and it met all our needs from day one. From start to finish, any problem we encounter is managed through Freshworks as we customise the platform to fit Probe CX's specific needs."

Ben Pluznyk, director and country manager of Freshworks ANZ, said "We know that legacy software can feel like trying to fit a square peg into a round hole - that isn't what modern businesses want or need. Freshservice provides Freshworks customers with a highly customisable, flexible, and scalable IT solution that powers automation and drives business transformation. We are looking forward to supporting Probe CX's continued digital transformation and growth through our long term relationship."

Probe CX's IT modernisation strategy is centred around automation and simplification. Freshworks forms an integral part of this vision and will continue to support and grow with the business as it continues to innovate.

According to a 2020 Forrester study, Freshservice delivers a 308% return on investment for its customers. Probe CX joins over 58,000 Freshworks customers, including NRL, Harvey Norman, Fujitsu and Booktopia in Australia.

Find out more about how Probe CX leveraged extensive automation to drive its exponential growth here.

About Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2022

Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2022 is the world's most important gathering for CIOs and other IT executives. IT executives rely on these conferences to gain insight into how their organizations can use IT to overcome business challenges and improve operational efficiency. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/au/symposium

About Probe CX

Probe CX is a globally recognised and award-winning customer experience organisation that designs and deploys solutions to bolster and optimise our client operations. Founded more than 40 years ago and with 18,500-plus staff across five countries, the company delivers exceptional customer experiences through its deep knowledge and capabilities in Contact Centre and Customer Management, Digital Consulting, Intelligent Automation and Analytics. Probe CX also provides Shared Services such as Finance and Accounting services and Help Desk/Support Desks and specialist Knowledge Services such as SEO/SEM marketing, software and web development, health care and loan processing.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc., (NASDAQ: FRSH) makes business software people love to use. Purpose-built for IT, customer support, sales and marketing teams, our products empower the people who power business. Freshworks is fast to onboard, priced affordably, built to delight, yet powerful enough to deliver critical business outcomes. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks operates around the world to serve more than 58,000 customers including Bridgestone, Chargebee, DeliveryHero, ITV, Klarna, Multichoice, OfficeMax, TaylorMade and Vice Media. For the freshest company news visit www.freshworks.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

