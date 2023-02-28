Advanced search
Freshworks to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

02/28/2023 | 08:02am EST
SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc., (NASDAQ: FRSH) today announced participation in the following events:

  • JMP Securities Technology Conference: Dennis Woodside, President, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Time)
  • Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference: Tyler Sloat, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 9:50 a.m. Pacific Time (12:50 p.m. Eastern Time)

An audio webcast replay will be accessible from the Freshworks investor relations website at https://ir.freshworks.com.

About Freshworks Inc.
Freshworks Inc., (NASDAQ: FRSH) makes business software people love to use. Purpose-built for IT, customer support, and sales and marketing teams, our products empower the people who power business. Freshworks is fast to onboard, priced affordably, built to delight, yet powerful enough to deliver critical business outcomes. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks operates around the world to serve more than 60,000 customers including Allbirds, Blue Nile, Bridgestone, Databricks, Klarna, NHS, OfficeMax, and PhonePe. For the freshest company news visit www.freshworks.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

© 2023 Freshworks Inc. All Rights Reserved. Freshworks and its associated logo is a trademark of Freshworks Inc. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any first parties of Freshworks Inc. or any aspect of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:
Joon Huh
ir@freshworks.com
650-988-5699

Media Relations Contact:
Jayne Gonzalez
pr@freshworks.com
408-348-1087


