Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Freshworks Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRSH   US3580541049

FRESHWORKS INC.

(FRSH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:30 2022-11-10 am EST
13.90 USD   +8.55%
11:02aGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Freshworks Inc. (FRSH)
BU
11/04FRESHWORKS INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11/01Transcript : Freshworks Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 01, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Freshworks Inc. (FRSH)

11/10/2022 | 11:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming January 3, 2023 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Freshworks Inc. (“Freshworks” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FRSH) common stock issued in connection with the Company’s September 2021 initial public offering (the “IPO” or “Offering”).

If you suffered a loss on your Freshworks investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/freshworks-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

In September 2021, Freshworks completed its IPO, selling 28.5 million shares of common stock at $36 per share.

On February 10, 2022, Freshworks announced disappointing fourth quarter 2021 financial results, reporting flat calculated billings growth and revenue growth deceleration (of only 44% year-over-year).

On this news, the Company’s stock fell $4.05, or 18%, to close at $18.41 per share on February 11, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 3, 2022, after market hours, Freshworks reported its first quarter 2022 financial results, disclosing a third quarter of decelerating revenue growth and billings that missed consensus estimates and declined 13% quarter over quarter.

On this news, the Company’s stock fell $0.97, or 5.7%, over two consecutive trading days, to close at $15.99 per share on May 5, 2022, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Freshworks’ net dollar retention rate had plateaued while its revenue growth rate and billings were decelerating, and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Freshworks common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO, you may move the Court no later than January 3, 2023 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about FRESHWORKS INC.
11:02aGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action L..
BU
11/04FRESHWORKS INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
11/01Transcript : Freshworks Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 01, 2022
CI
11/01Freshworks Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11/01Jose Morales to Leave the Freshworks Inc. as Chief Revenue Officer, Effective from Nove..
CI
11/01Earnings Flash (FRSH) FRESHWORKS Reports Q3 Loss $-0.01
MT
11/01Earnings Flash (FRSH) FRESHWORKS Reports Q3 Revenue $128.8M
MT
11/01Freshworks Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
GL
11/01Freshworks Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
GL
11/01Freshworks Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Se..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FRESHWORKS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 495 M - -
Net income 2022 -236 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 142 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -15,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 685 M 3 685 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,14x
EV / Sales 2023 4,29x
Nbr of Employees 4 600
Free-Float 53,6%
Chart FRESHWORKS INC.
Duration : Period :
Freshworks Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRESHWORKS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 12,80 $
Average target price 17,35 $
Spread / Average Target 35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rathna Girish Mathrubootham Director
Dennis M. Woodside President & Director
Tyler Renwick Sloat Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Shanmugam Krishnasamy Chief Technology Officer
Randy S. Gottfried Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRESHWORKS INC.-51.26%3 685
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-31.95%1 673 604
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-35.35%44 670
SYNOPSYS INC.-20.87%44 357
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-19.99%40 533
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-67.93%31 248