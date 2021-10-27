3Q21 Production Report 441KB (PDF)

Fresnillo plc 21 Upper Brook Street London W1K 7PY United Kingdom www.fresnilloplc.com 27 October 2021 THIRD QUARTER PRODUCTION REPORT FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021 Octavio Alvídrez, Chief Executive Officer, said: "Silver production has remained in line with the first nine months of last year with gold production over the same period ahead of expectations as our Herradura gold mine continues to deliver strong results. We have made good progress with our next flagship mining project Juanicipio in the quarter and we are well set to commission the plant before the end of the year subject to the timely power connection by the national grid. We have seen some limited short term disruption as a result of the new labour reforms in Mexico which has impacted the performance of our Fresnillo and Saucito mines in particular, due to the higher proportion of contractors at those underground mines. However, the combination of continued efficiency measures, the higher volume of ore processed at Herradura, the ongoing contribution of development ore from our Juanicipio project and an increase in silver ore grades at San Julián Disseminated Ore Body, give us confidence in our full year guidance." HIGHLIGHTS Silver Year-to-date attributable silver production of 40.2 moz (including Silverstream), in line with YTD20 due to a higher ore grade at San Julián DOB and, to a lesser extent, the contribution of development ore from Juanicipio, offset by a lower ore grade and volume of ore processed at Saucito. Quarterly attributable silver production of 12.7 moz (including Silverstream), down 15.1% vs. 2Q21 mainly driven by the anticipated lower ore grade at San Julián Disseminated Ore Body (DOB) following the exceptional high grades in the previous quarter. The lower ore grade and volume of ore processed at Fresnillo and Saucito also contributed to the decrease in quarterly attributable silver production. Quarterly attributable silver production (including Silverstream) decreased 4.7% vs. 3Q20 due to a lower volume of ore processed and a lower ore grade at Saucito, mitigated by a higher ore grade at San Julián DOB. Gold Year-to-date attributable gold production of 600.9 koz, up 8.5% vs. YTD20, primarily due to the higher volume of ore processed at Herradura following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions which resulted in lower volumes of ore deposited last year, partly offset by a lower ore grade at Ciénega. Quarterly attributable gold production of 172.5 koz, down 13.8% vs. 2Q21, primarily due to lower volumes of ore processed and recovery rates at Herradura and Noche Buena as well as a lower volume of ore processed and ore grade at Saucito. Quarterly attributable gold production in line with 3Q20 as a result of a lower ore grade at Ciénega and San Julián Veins, offset by the good performance at Herradura and Noche Buena. By-Products 1

Year-to-date attributable by-product lead production remained flat vs. YTD20 primarily due to lower ore grades at both Fresnillo and Ciénega, compensated by higher ore grades at both Saucito and San Julián DOB.

Year-to-date attributable by-product zinc production remained flat vs. YTD20 due to a higher ore grade at Saucito, offset by a lower ore grade at Ciénega.

Quarterly attributable by-product lead and zinc production decreased 20.6% and 17.2% vs. 2Q21 respectively, driven primarily by lower ore grades and decreased volumes of ore processed at Saucito.

Quarterly attributable by-product lead production decreased 14.1% vs. 3Q20 due to a lower ore grade and volume of ore processed at Saucito.

by-product lead production decreased 14.1% vs. 3Q20 due to a lower ore grade and volume of ore processed at Saucito. Quarterly attributable by-product zinc production decreased 12.9% vs. 3Q20 due to a lower ore grade and volume of ore processed at Saucito, mitigated by a higher ore grade at Fresnillo. Attributable 3Q21 2Q21 % Change 3Q20 % Change YTD 21 YTD 20 % Change Silver (koz) 11,800 14,092 (16.3) 12,572 (6.1) 37,730 38,063 (0.9) Silverstream (koz) 851 803 6.0 709 20.2 2,451 2,037 20.3 Total Silver (koz) 12,651 14,895 (15.1) 13,281 (4.7) 40,181 40,100 0.2 Gold (oz) 172,534 200,163 (13.8) 172,718 (0.1) 600,890 554,037 8.5 Lead (t) 13,010 16,386 (20.6) 15,144 (14.1) 44,736 45,229 (1.1) Zinc (t) 22,930 27,687 (17.2) 26,320 (12.9) 76,498 75,701 1.1 DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS The construction of the Juanicipio plant continued to progress. Pre-commissioning testing has begun for key systems as we approach mechanical completion. Our focus in the upcoming weeks will be to progress from construction to no-load and water testing, with full load commissioning with ore expected by year end. NEW LABOUR REFORM IN MEXICO The new labour reform in Mexico restricting the ability to subcontract labour came into effect from 1st September 2021 resulting in the requirement to internalise a proportion of our contractor workforce. While Fresnillo took significant steps to prepare since the reform was announced in April, subsequent contractor uptake has varied, with underground mines, in particular in the Fresnillo District and at Cienega, more affected due to a higher number of contractor workforces on site resulting in an increased number of staff vacancies and a higher workforce rotation. This in turn has affected equipment availability and utilisation rates. We continue to take a series of actions to mitigate this impact, including new recruitment campaigns, training and investment in new equipment. These actions will continue in the following months and we expect volumes to gradually return to a normalised level during 2022. The transition has been largely seamless in our open pit mines. SAFETY PERFORMANCE We are deeply saddened to confirm a fatal accident at the Fresnillo mine during the quarter. A full independent investigation was carried out in conjunction with relevant authorities and we are providing support to the employee's family and colleagues. We remain absolutely committed to a strong safety culture in our mines and we will continue reinforcing our commitment to a safe operation with stringent monitoring of safety implementation, a focus on training, and emphasis on the follow up of critical controls as well as technical key indicators. The importance of building a healthy and safe working environment for all through our mines is critical and we will continue encouraging safety 2

procedures. The 'I Care, We Care' programme continues to be rolled out across the business and is a central aspect of all new development projects and operations. 2021 OUTLOOK We remain on track to meet our 2021 full year guidance of 53.5 to 59.5 moz of silver (including Silverstream) and 675 to 725 koz of gold. We continue to monitor the possible impact of the labour reform and general shortage of personnel, as well as potential headwinds, in particular inflationary pressures and the average revaluation of the Mexican peso vs US dollar, which may impact costs. For further information, please visit our website www.fresnilloplc.comor contact: FRESNILLO PLC Tel: +44 (0)20 7399 2470 London Office Gabriela Mayor, Head of Investor Relations Patrick Chambers Mexico City Office Tel: +52 55 52 79 3206 Ana Belem Zárate POWERSCOURT Tel: +44 (0)7793 858 211 Peter Ogden MINING OPERATIONS FRESNILLO MINE PRODUCTION 3Q21 2Q21 % Change 3Q20 % Change YTD 21 YTD 20 % Change Ore Processed (t) 547,140 579,863 (5.7) 551,589 (0.8) 1,688,363 1,746,494 (3.3) Production Silver (koz) 2,722 3,348 (18.7) 3,085 (11.8) 9,331 9,841 (5.2) Gold (oz) 7,983 8,736 (8.6) 9,295 (14.1) 25,095 28,903 (13.2) Lead (t) 4,904 4,875 0.6 4,588 6.9 14,271 16,065 (11.2) Zinc (t) 8,958 8,404 6.6 7,328 22.2 24,504 25,064 (2.2) Ore Grades Silver (g/t) 170 201 (15.3) 193 (12.2) 191 195 (2.1) Gold (g/t) 0.62 0.69 (9.8) 0.77 (18.5) 0.67 0.73 (9.0) Lead (%) 1.07 0.99 8.2 0.95 12.6 1.00 1.08 (7.0) Zinc (%) 2.27 2.07 9.8 1.83 24.0 2.05 2.03 1.0 Quarterly silver production was down 18.7% vs. 2Q21 due to lower ore grades resulting from the limited access to higher grade stopes and to a lesser extent, a lower volume of ore processed. This was caused by two key factors: i) 3

an electrical outage which temporarily limited the water pumping capacity and affected some mining areas and haulage levels; and ii) the impact of the labour reform in Mexico which resulted in a shortage of mining labour, lower equipment availability and utilisation rates, restricting operational flexibility and preventing access to higher ore grade areas. As referred to above, with the deepest regret, we confirm there was an incident at the Fresnillo mine resulting in an employee fatality. The suspension of certain parts of the mine to conduct a full investigation of the causes for the fatal accident further contributed to the lower volumes processed. Quarterly silver production was down 11.8% vs. 3Q20 due to a lower ore grade resulting from the reasons mentioned above. Year-to-date silver production decreased 5.2% vs. YTD20 due to a margianlly lower volume of ore processed and ore grade due to the issues mentioned above and as reported in prior quarters. Mine development rates decreased quarter-on-quarter to an average of 2,798 per month in 3Q21 (2Q21: 3,224m per month), primarily driven by the uncertainty created by the new labour reform as mentioned above, which impacted contractor performance as well as a lower contribution from the tunnel boring machine (TBM) as a result of equipment testing in a production area, which resulted in fewer TBM development metres recorded. We expect to regain the rate of 3,100 m per month on average during the final quarter of the year. Quarterly by-product gold production decreased 8.6% vs. 2Q21 driven by a lower ore grade and volume of ore processed, mitigated by a higher recovery rate. Quarterly and year-to-dateby-product gold production decreased 14.1% and 13.2% vs. 3Q20 and YTD20 respectively due to lower ore grade. The silver ore grade in 2021 is expected to remain in the range of 190-210 g/t, while the gold ore grade is expected to remain in the range of 0.55-0.70 g/t. SAUCITO MINE PRODUCTION 3Q21 2Q21 % Change 3Q20 % Change YTD 21 YTD 20 % Change Ore Processed (t) 565,425 660,039 (14.3) 710,618 (20.4) 1,876,348 2,096,003 (10.5) Production Silver (koz) 2,846 3,454 (17.6) 3,963 (28.2) 9,448 12,104 (21.9) Gold (oz) 19,143 24,760 (22.7) 20,105 (4.8) 70,721 61,679 14.7 Lead (t) 4,853 7,650 (36.6) 7,267 (33.2) 20,344 19,239 5.7 Zinc (t) 7,226 11,722 (38.3) 10,993 (34.3) 30,797 28,736 7.2 Ore Grades Silver (g/t) 178 190 (6.1) 207 (14.0) 182 209 (13.1) Gold (g/t) 1.36 1.51 (9.7) 1.14 19.4 1.51 1.18 27.9 Lead (%) 1.01 1.35 (25.2) 1.21 (16.2) 1.27 1.08 17.2 Zinc (%) 1.69 2.43 (30.3) 2.24 (24.6) 2.22 1.98 12.5 Quarterly silver production decreased 17.6% vs. 2Q21 due to a lower volume of ore processed following the instability issues as reported in 1Q21 and 2Q21, limiting access to higher ore grade areas. To prioritise the safety of our people, during the quarter we decided to limit mining in the affected area until additional geomechanical monitoring equipment is installed and a safe mining sequence is agreed. Production levels were also impacted by the implementation of the aforementioned labour reforms which had a particular effect at Saucito due to a less stable and greater contractor base at this mine compared to our other sites. This has limited equipment availability and lowered utilisation rates, impacting volumes of ore hauled and decreasing development rates. We have conducted additional recruitment campaigns to reach the necessary staffing to operate the mine at full capacity. 4

Recruitment and training will continue over the next few months, which will gradually see volumes return to a normalised level during 2022. Quarterly and year-to-date silver production decreased 28.2% and 21.9% vs. 3Q20 and YTD20 respectively due to the lower ore grade at the Jarillas vein. Further, a lower volume of ore processed for the reasons described above in addition to the previously mentioned presence of high temperature water in an underground production area earlier in the year, also impacted production. Quarterly by-product gold production decreased 22.7% vs. 2Q21 driven by a lower volume of ore processed and lower ore grade. Quarterly by-product gold production decreased 4.8% vs. 3Q20 driven by a lower volume of ore processed, mitigated by a higher ore grade. Year-to-dateby-product gold production increased 14.7% vs. YTD20, driven by higher ore grades and partially offset by lower volumes of ore processed. Full year 2021 silver ore grade is expected to decrease to between 170-190 g/t, below the original estimate of 200- 220 g/t, while the gold ore grade is estimated to remain around 1.3-1.5 g/t. PYRITES PLANT (PHASE I) 3Q21 2Q21 % Change 3Q20 % Change YTD 21 YTD 20 % Change Iron Concentrates Processed (t) 37,376 48,523 (22.9) 43,871 (14.8) 127,659 124,373 2.7 Production Silver (koz) 143 167 (14.8) 221 (35.6) 446 726 (38.5) Gold (oz) 441 721 (38.9) 837 (47.3) 1,840 2,632 (30.1) Ore Grades Silver (g/t) 157 147 6.3 212 (26.3) 149 238 (37.7) Gold (g/t) 1.35 1.56 (13.6) 1.87 (27.8) 1.53 2.02 (24.5) Quarterly silver production decreased 14.8% vs. 2Q21 due to a lower volume of ore processed, mitigated by a higher ore grade of pyrite concentrates processed from the Saucito mine and increased recovery rate. Quarterly silver production decreased 35.6% vs. 3Q20 due to a lower volume of pyrite concentrates processed and a lower ore grade of pyrite concentrates processed from the Saucito mine. Quarterly gold production decreased 38.9% and 47.3% vs. 2Q21 and 3Q20 respectively due to a decreased volume of pyrite concentrates processed, a lower ore grade and recovery rate. Year-to-date silver and gold production decreased 38.5% and 30.1% vs. YTD20 respectively due to lower ore grades from Saucito's flotation plant, and to a lesser extent, lower recovery rates. As a result of the lower volumes processed at Saucito, and the lower tailings processed at the pyrites plant, we expect silver production to be in the range of 550 to 600 koz for the year while gold production is expected to be in the range of 2 to 2.5 koz. As noted in previous reports, the Pyrites Plant (phase II) was completed in 4Q20 but due to Covid-19 related delays and certain additional technical requirements by the authorities, permits have been delayed. Conversations with Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE) and the regulatory authorities have now resumed and we expect inspections to occur in 4Q21 followed by a six week period for commissioning and testing before ramping up the plant. 5

