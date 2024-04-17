(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Wednesday morning and Tuesday:

FTSE 100

UBS raises Segro price target to 1,045 (99) pence - 'buy'

Bernstein raises Severn Trent to 'outperform' (market perform) - price target 2,760 (2,740) pence

Bernstein raises United Utilities target to 1,310 (1,240) pence - 'outperform'

RBC cuts SSE price target to 1,925 (2,050) pence - 'outperform'

Goldman Sachs raises SSE price target to 2,424 (2,403) pence - 'buy'

Goldman Sachs raises Centrica price target to 195 (190) pence - 'buy'

JPMorgan cuts Rio Tinto price target to 6,630 (7,040) pence - 'overweight'

JPMorgan raises Anglo American target to 2,600 (2,300) pence - 'overweight'

JPMorgan raises Fresnillo to 'overweight' (neutral) - price target 750 (500) pence

RBC raises Ashtead Group price target to 5,300 (5,100) pence - 'sector perform'

Goldman Sachs cuts B&M price target to 640 (680) pence - 'buy'

Kepler Cheuvreux cuts Burberry price target to 1,150 (1,250) pence - 'hold'

FTSE 250

Bank of America cuts Ashmore to 'underperform' (neutral) - price target 170 (210) pence

Berenberg reinitiates Urban Logistics REIT with 'buy' - price target 142 pence

UBS cuts Moneysupermarket.com price target to 230 (273) pence - 'neutral'

Barclays cuts Moneysupermarket.com target to 290 (295) pence - 'overweight'

Barclays raises IntegraFin price target to 360 (350) pence - 'overweight'

Numis raises Ninety One to 'hold' (reduce) - price target 165 (160) pence

Goldman Sachs reinitiates Direct Line with 'buy' - price target 280 pence

Bernstein cuts Pennon to 'market-perform' (outperform) - price target 810 (930) pence

RBC raises Pennon to 'outperform' (sector perform) - price target 850 (875) pence

JPMorgan raises Hochschild Mining target to 235 (190) pence - 'overweight'

SMALL CAP, AIM AND OTHER

UBS cuts Wise price target to 1,020 (1,090) pence - 'buy'

Numis cuts Brooks Macdonald to 'add' (buy) - price target 2,145 pence

Peel Hunt raises CLS to 'add' (hold)

Barclays cuts Metro Bank price target to 30 (35) pence - 'underweight'

Goldman Sachs raises AIB price target to 5.50 (5.30) EUR - 'neutral'

Berenberg cuts Asos price target to 490 (510) pence - 'buy'

JPMorgan cuts Asos price target to 300 (350) pence - 'neutral'

Bryan Garnier cuts Ceres Power price target to 190 (220) pence - 'neutral'

Berenberg raises Ashtead Technology price target to 775 (700) pence - 'buy'

JPMorgan raises BHP price target to 2,700 (2,650) pence - 'neutral'

Kepler Cheuvreux raises Kingspan to 'buy' (hold) - price target 94 (85) EUR

