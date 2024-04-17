Fresnillo plc specializes in exploring and producing precious metals. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - gold (43%): 635,925 ounces produced in 2022. The group is Mexico's No. 2 gold producer; - silver (42%): 51.1 million ounces produced. Fresnillo plc is the world's leader of primary silver; - zinc (10.9%): 99,153 tons produced; - lead (4.1%): 52,950 tons produced. At the end of 2022, the group had 7 mines located in Mexico (Fresnillo, Ciénega, Herradura, Saucito, Noche Buena, Juanicipio, Soledad-Dipolos and San Julián).

Sector Diversified Mining