Fresnillo : 2Q21 Production Report 175KB (PDF)

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Fresnillo plc 21 Upper Brook Street London W1K 7PY United Kingdom www.fresnilloplc.com 28 July 2021 SECOND QUARTER PRODUCTION REPORT FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021 Octavio Alvídrez, Chief Executive Officer, said: "I am pleased to report a solid operational performance in the period, with quarterly silver production up on the first quarter, driven mainly by a sharp improvement in ore grades at San Julián. We continue to see a consistent contribution of development ore from our Juanicipio project, where construction of the processing plant remains on track for commissioning by the end of the year. The easing of Covid-19 related working restrictions also resulted in gold production increasing over the first half last year. We remain on track to meet our full year targets and our production guidance for 2021 is unchanged, though we remain vigilant around the continued evolution of the pandemic and its potential future effect on our operations, in particular the implementation of any future new work restrictions. "Our priority remains the safety and welfare of our people and our local communities. Our various community health programmes are on-going, as are the safety measures we put in place last year. We are completing the roll-out of the 'I Care, We Care' programme across all our operations, which has provided an excellent focal point for us all in the Group to ensure that safety remains our key focus." TOTAL PRODUCTION HIGHLIGHTS Silver Quarterly attributable silver production of 14.9 moz (including Silverstream), up 17.9% vs. 1Q21 driven by the higher than expected ore grade at San Julián Disseminated Ore Body (DOB) as a result of the positive variation with the geological model. To a lesser extent, the increased tonnage milled at San Julián DOB and a higher ore grade at Saucito also contributed to the increase in quarterly attributable silver production.

Quarterly attributable silver production (including Silverstream) increased 9.6% vs. 2Q20 due to a higher ore grade at San Julián DOB, partly offset by a lower ore grade and a volume of ore processed at Saucito.

First half attributable silver production of 27.5 moz (including Silverstream), up 2.7% vs. 1H20 due to a higher ore grade at San Julián DOB and, to a lesser extent, the contribution of development ore from Juanicipio, partially offset by a lower ore grade and volume of ore processed at Saucito. Gold Quarterly attributable gold production of 200.2 koz down 12.3% vs. 1Q21, primarily due to a lower ore grade and volume of ore processed at the Dynamic Leaching Plant at Herradura, mitigated by the higher volume of ore processed and higher ore grade at Noche Buena.

Quarterly attributable gold production increased 8.6% vs. 2Q20 due to a higher volume of ore processed at Herradura following Covid-19 related working restrictions last year which resulted in lower volumes of ore deposited at our open pits during 2Q20 and to a lesser extent, a higher ore grade at Saucito and increased volume of ore processed at Noche Buena. This was partially offset by a lower ore grade at Ciénega. 1 First half attributable gold production of 428.4 koz, up 12.3% vs. 1H20 primarily due to the higher volume of ore processed at Herradura and, to a lesser extent, a higher ore grade at Saucito. This was partially offset by a lower ore grade at Ciénega and a lower ore grade and recovery rate at Noche Buena. By-Products Quarterly attributable by-product lead production increased 6.8% vs. 1Q21, driven primarily by a higher ore grade and volume of ore processed at San Julián DOB.

by-product lead production increased 6.8% vs. 1Q21, driven primarily by a higher ore grade and volume of ore processed at San Julián DOB. Quarterly attributable by-product zinc production increased 7.0% vs. 1Q21 due to a higher ore grade at Fresnillo and a higher volume of ore processed at San Julián DOB.

by-product zinc production increased 7.0% vs. 1Q21 due to a higher ore grade at Fresnillo and a higher volume of ore processed at San Julián DOB. Quarterly attributable by-product lead and zinc production increased 1.3% and 3.6% vs. 2Q20 respectively primarily due to higher ore grades at both Saucito and San Julián DOB, partially offset by lower ore grades at Fresnillo.

by-product lead and zinc production increased 1.3% and 3.6% vs. 2Q20 respectively primarily due to higher ore grades at both Saucito and San Julián DOB, partially offset by lower ore grades at Fresnillo. First half attributable by-product lead and zinc production increased 5.5% and 8.5% vs. 1H20 respectively primarily due to higher ore grades at both Saucito and San Julián DOB, partly offset by lower ore grades at both Fresnillo and Ciénega. 2Q21 1Q21 % Change 2Q20 % Change 1H21 1H20 % Change Silver (koz) 14,092 11,839 19.0 12,944 8.9 25,931 25,491 1.7 Silverstream (koz) 803 796 1.0 648 23.9 1,599 1,328 20.4 Total Silver (koz) 14,895 12,635 17.9 13,592 9.6 27,530 26,819 2.7 Gold (oz) 200,163 228,193 (12.3) 184,356 8.6 428,356 381,319 12.3 Lead (t) 16,386 15,340 6.8 16,180 1.3 31,726 30,085 5.5 Zinc (t) 27,687 25,881 7.0 26,726 3.6 53,568 49,381 8.5 DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS Continued progress was achieved on the construction of the Juanicipio flotation plant, with the assembly of flotation cells and filters concluded during the quarter. Commissioning of the plant by 4Q21 remains on track.

As previously reported, the connection of the new circuit to the Fresnillo flotation plant was completed in 1Q21, and the programming of the control loop system was concluded in 2Q21. 2021 OUTLOOK We remain on track to meet our 2021 full year guidance of 53.5 to 59.5 moz of silver (including Silverstream) and 675 to 725 koz of gold. We are assessing any potential impact that might result from the implementation of the new law restricting the ability to subcontract labour in Mexico. However, these new measures are not expected to impact second half production. INTERIM RESULTS Fresnillo will announce its 2021 Interim Results on 3rd of August 2021. 2 For further information, please visit our website www.fresnilloplc.comor contact: FRESNILLO PLC Tel: +44 (0)20 7399 2470 London Office Gabriela Mayor, Head of Investor Relations Patrick Chambers Mexico City Office Tel: +52 55 52 79 3206 Ana Belem Zárate POWERSCOURT Tel: +44 (0)7793 858 211 Peter Ogden MINING OPERATIONS FRESNILLO MINE PRODUCTION 2Q21 1Q21 % Change 2Q20 % Change 1H21 1H20 % Change Ore Processed (t) 579,863 561,360 3.3 596,115 (2.7) 1,141,223 1,194,905 (4.5) Production Silver (koz) 3,348 3,260 2.7 3,611 (7.3) 6,608 6,756 (2.2) Gold (oz) 8,736 8,375 4.3 10,828 (19.3) 17,112 19,609 (12.7) Lead (t) 4,875 4,492 8.5 6,860 (28.9) 9,367 11,477 (18.4) Zinc (t) 8,404 7,143 17.7 10,978 (23.5) 15,546 17,737 (12.3) Ore Grades Silver (g/t) 201 203 (1.1) 209 (4.1) 202 196 2.7 Gold (g/t) 0.69 0.69 0.8 0.79 (12.2) 0.69 0.72 (4.2) Lead (%) 0.99 0.95 4.4 1.33 (25.4) 0.97 1.14 (14.7) Zinc (%) 2.07 1.82 13.4 2.55 (18.7) 1.95 2.12 (7.9) Quarterly silver production was up 2.7% vs. 1Q21 due to a higher volume of ore processed resulting from a decrease in Covid-19 related absenteeism. Quarterly silver production decreased 7.3% vs. 2Q20 driven by a lower ore grade, in line with expectations, and to a lesser extent, lower volume of ore processed as a result of a temporary ventilation system failure and an increased presence of water in the San Alberto area in June, which adversely impacted development and mining activities. First half silver production decreased 2.2% vs. 1H20 due to a lower volume of ore processed resulting from the issues mentioned above and the additional rehabilitation and maintenance of certain ramps as reported in 1Q21. This was mitigated by a higher ore grade partly as a result of the enhanced dilution control during the year. Mine development rates decreased slightly quarter on quarter to an average of 3,224m per month in 2Q21 (1Q21: 3,346m per month), driven by the reasons mentioned above and the performance of the tunnel boring machine. The target remains to develop on average between 3,300 - 3,500m per month in 2021. Quarterly by-product gold production increased 4.3% vs. 1Q21 driven by a higher volume of ore processed. Quarterly and first half by-product gold production decreased 19.3% and 12.7% vs. 2Q20 and 1H20 respectively due to lower ore grades and a decrease in volumes of ore processed. 3 The silver ore grade in 2021 is expected to remain in the range of 190-210 g/t, while the gold ore grade is expected to remain in the range of 0.55-0.70 g/t. SAUCITO MINE PRODUCTION 2Q21 1Q21 % Change 2Q20 % Change 1H21 1H20 % Change Ore Processed (t) 660,039 650,884 1.4 715,338 (7.7) 1,310,923 1,385,385 (5.4) Production Silver (koz) 3,454 3,148 9.7 4,098 (15.7) 6,602 8,141 (18.9) Gold (oz) 24,760 26,819 (7.7) 20,398 21.4 51,578 41,574 24.1 Lead (t) 7,650 7,841 (2.4) 6,255 22.3 15,490 11,972 29.4 Zinc (t) 11,722 11,848 (1.1) 8,842 32.6 23,570 17,744 32.8 Ore Grades Silver (g/t) 190 177 7.1 207 (8.3) 184 210 (12.8) Gold (g/t) 1.51 1.65 (8.5) 1.15 31.3 1.58 1.21 31.0 Lead (%) 1.35 1.40 (3.7) 1.04 29.8 1.38 1.02 35.4 Zinc (%) 2.43 2.48 (2.0) 1.82 33.4 2.45 1.84 33.3 Quarterly silver production increased 9.7% vs. 1Q21 due to a higher ore grade following the short term instability issues reported in 1Q21 limiting access to higher ore grade areas. As seen in previous quarters, quarterly and first half silver production decreased 15.7% and 18.9% vs. 2Q20 and 1H20 respectively as a result of the gradual decrease of ore grade at the Jarillas vein. The lower volume of ore processed was primarily driven by the presence of high temperature water in an underground production area, which temporarily limited access to that zone and a section of the ramps, also resulting in the need for additional ventilation. Quarterly by-product gold production decreased 7.7% vs. 1Q21 driven by a lower ore grade. Quarterly and first half by-product gold production increased 21.4% and 24.1% vs. 2Q20 and 1H20 respectively, driven by higher ore grades, partially offset by lower volumes of ore processed. Given the lower silver grade in 1H21, full year 2021 silver ore grade is expected to be at the lower end of the original estimate of 200-220 g/t, while the gold ore grade is estimated to be around 1.3-1.5 g/t. PYRITES PLANT (PHASE I) 2Q21 1Q21 % Change 2Q20 % Change 1H21 1H20 % Change Pyrite Concentrates Processed (t) 48,523 41,760 16.0 39,049 24.4 90,283 80,502 12.2 Production Silver (koz) 167 137 22.3 249 (32.9) 304 505 (39.8) Gold (oz) 721 678 6.4 924 (22.0) 1,399 1,795 (22.1) Ore Grades Silver (g/t) 147 143 3.3 261 (43.6) 145 252 (42.5) Gold (g/t) 1.56 1.64 (4.5) 2.10 (25.6) 1.60 2.11 (24.2) Quarterly silver production increased 22.3% vs. 1Q21 due to an increased volume and higher ore grade of pyrite concentrates processed from the Saucito mine. 4 Quarterly gold production increased 6.4% vs. 1Q21 due to a higher volume of pyrite concentrates processed, partially offset by a lower ore grade and recovery rate. Quarterly and first half silver and gold production decreased vs. 2Q20 and 1H20 due to lower ore grades from Saucito's flotation plant and lower recovery rates, mitigated by a higher volume of pyrite concentrates processed. In 2021, we continue to expect production from this plant at Saucito to remain unchanged year-on-year. As noted in previous reports, the Pyrites Plant (phase II) was completed on time in 4Q20 but due to Covid-19 related delays, the plant start-up was pushed backed as a result of certain technical permitting issues. We continue to anticipate that the plant will start operating in 3Q21. CIENEGA MINE PRODUCTION 2Q21 1Q21 % Change 2Q20 % Change 1H21 1H20 % Change Ore Processed (t) 333,959 326,163 2.4 331,543 0.8 660,123 657,893 0.3 Production Gold (oz) 12,406 14,289 (13.2) 15,948 (22.2) 26,696 32,374 (17.5) Silver (koz) 1,425 1,299 9.7 1,573 (9.4) 2,723 2,969 (8.3) Lead (t) 964 1,227 (21.4) 1,489 (35.3) 2,191 3,237 (32.3) Zinc (t) 1,669 1,973 (15.4) 2,324 (28.2) 3,642 4,909 (25.8) Ore Grades Gold (g/t) 1.24 1.45 (14.6) 1.61 (22.8) 1.34 1.65 (18.4) Silver (g/t) 154 145 6.0 172 (10.3) 150 163 (8.2) Lead (%) 0.49 0.59 (18.1) 0.69 (29.1) 0.54 0.75 (27.7) Zinc (%) 0.91 1.07 (14.3) 1.19 (23.2) 0.99 1.24 (20.1) Quarterly gold production decreased 13.2% vs. 1Q21 due to a lower ore grade as higher volumes of ore were extracted from the Western area of the Ciénega mine, which has a higher silver content. Quarterly silver production increased 9.7% vs. 1Q21 due to a higher ore grade as mentioned above and, to a lesser extent, an increase in the volume of ore processed resulting from efficiency gains in the maintenance programme. Quarterly and first half gold and silver production decreased vs. 2Q20 and 1H20, due to the lower ore grades year on-year, in line with the mine sequence. The gold and silver ore grades for 2021 are expected to remain in the range of 1.30-1.40 g/t and 150-160 g/t respectively. SAN JULIÁN MINE PRODUCTION 2Q21 1Q21 % Change 2Q20 % Change 1H21 1H20 % Change Ore Processed Veins (t) 302,475 288,673 4.8 312,796 (3.3) 591,148 621,973 (5.0) Ore Processed DOB (t) 555,055 448,674 23.7 559,564 (0.8) 1,003,728 1,101,489 (8.9) Total production at San Julián Gold (oz) 15,546 13,802 12.6 16,361 (5.0) 29,346 31,535 (6.9) Silver (koz) 5,219 3,430 52.2 3,104 68.1 8,649 6,277 37.8 Production Veins Gold (oz) 14,320 12,828 11.6 15,658 (8.5) 27,147 30,242 (10.2) 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

