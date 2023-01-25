Fresnillo : 4Q22 Production Report 187KB

Fresnillo plc 21 Upper Brook Street London W1K 7PY United Kingdom www.fresnilloplc.com 25 January 2023 FOURTH QUARTER PRODUCTION REPORT FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022 Octavio Alvídrez, Chief Executive Officer, said: "Fresnillo reports a solid operating result in the fourth quarter, with full year production in line with our guidance. In particular silver output was driven by a strong performance from our Fresnillo mine which is showing consistent improvement and the continued contribution of our new Juanicipio project offsetting the expected lower grades at San Julián. During the year we have worked hard to minimise the impact of a very tight labour market and to mitigate the impact of the labour reform in Mexico. Our recruitment and training campaigns are now complete and the mines are well staffed for 2023. A key highlight in the fourth quarter was the successful tie-in to the national electricity grid of our new Juanicipio mine. Commissioning is ongoing and we expect a gradual ramp up in the coming months. We very much look forward to seeing this major new project deliver on its potential, making a sizeable addition to our overall production for many years to come." HIGHLIGHTS Silver Full year attributable silver production of 53.7 moz (including Silverstream), in line with guidance, slightly above FY21 with production from Juanicipio and increased volumes of ore processed at Fresnillo, offset by the lower ore grade at San Julián (DOB).

Quarterly attributable silver production of 12.5 moz (including Silverstream), down 7.8% vs. 3Q22 with stronger performances at the Fresnillo mine and San Julián (veins) offset by lower production at other mines, and a decrease in production from the Silverstream.

Quarterly attributable silver production (including Silverstream) decreased 3.0% vs. 4Q21 due to a decrease in ore throughput and lower ore grade at San Julián (DOB) and Ciénega, mitigated by increased volumes of ore processed and higher ore grades at Fresnillo. Gold Full year attributable gold production of 635.9 koz, in line with guidance, down 15.3% vs. FY21, primarily due to a lower recovery rate as higher volumes of sulphide ore are processed and lower ore grade at Herradura, and a decrease in the volume of ore processed and lower ore grades at Noche Buena, Saucito and Ciénega.

Quarterly attributable gold production of 168.0 koz, up 5.5% vs. 3Q22, mainly due to an increase in volumes of ore deposited at Herradura, partly offset by decreased volumes of ore processed and a lower recovery rate at Noche Buena and lower ore grade and a decrease in ore throughput at Saucito.

Quarterly attributable gold production increased 11.7% vs. 4Q21 driven by increased volumes of ore deposited and higher ore grades at Herradura, partly offset by decreased volumes of ore deposited and lower ore grade at Noche Buena. 1

By-Products Full year attributable by-product lead production decreased 6.4% vs. FY21 due to a decrease in the volume of ore processed and lower ore grade at Saucito and decreased ore grade at San Julián (DOB), mitigated by increased ore throughput and higher ore grade at Fresnillo and increased contribution from Juanicipio.

by-product lead production decreased 6.4% vs. FY21 due to a decrease in the volume of ore processed and lower ore grade at Saucito and decreased ore grade at San Julián (DOB), mitigated by increased ore throughput and higher ore grade at Fresnillo and increased contribution from Juanicipio. Quarterly attributable by-product lead production decreased 4.9% vs. 3Q22 due to decreased ore throughput and lower ore grade at Saucito and a lower volume of ore processed from Juanicipio.

by-product lead production decreased 4.9% vs. 3Q22 due to decreased ore throughput and lower ore grade at Saucito and a lower volume of ore processed from Juanicipio. Quarterly attributable by-product zinc production decreased 9.8% vs. 3Q22 due to a decreased volume of ore processed and lower ore grades at Saucito and Fresnillo, and lower contribution from Juanicipio.

by-product zinc production decreased 9.8% vs. 3Q22 due to a decreased volume of ore processed and lower ore grades at Saucito and Fresnillo, and lower contribution from Juanicipio. Quarterly attributable by-product lead production increased 7.8% vs. 4Q21 driven primarily by increased volumes of ore processed and higher ore grades at Fresnillo and increased contribution from Juanicipio, partly offset by lower ore throughput at Saucito. Attributable 4Q22 3Q22 % Change 4Q21 % Change FY 22 FY 21 % Change Silver (koz) 12,073 12,787 (5.6) 12,230 (1.3) 51,052 49,961 2.2 Silverstream (koz) 450 799 (43.7) 684 (34.2) 2,688 3,134 (14.2) Total Silver (koz) 12,522 13,586 (7.8) 12,914 (3.0) 53,740 53,095 1.2 Gold (oz) 167,969 159,205 5.5 150,313 11.7 635,926 751,203 (15.3) Lead (t) 12,756 13,415 (4.9) 11,837 7.8 52,950 56,573 (6.4) Zinc (t) 23,060 25,560 (9.8) 22,899 0.7 99,153 99,397 (0.2) Silver Equivalent Basis1 Attributable quarterly silver equivalent ounces of 25.9 moz in 4Q22 (4Q21: 24.9 moz, 3Q22: 26.3 moz) and attributable full year silver equivalent ounces of 104.6 moz (FY21: 113.2 moz). DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS Commissioning of the Juanicipio plant is ongoing. We continue to expect a gradual ramp up with the objective of reaching full nameplate capacity in the third quarter of 2023. As reported, ore will be processed at the Juanicipio plant but can also continue to be processed at our nearby Saucito and Fresnillo operations if required. Having achieved Juanicipio's tie-in to the national grid, the focus is to get the pyrites plant connected by the end of 1Q23, with commissioning and ramp up starting immediately afterwards. SAFETY PERFORMANCE We continue with our 'I Care, We Care' programme and will continue working towards identifying preventive measures to provide a safer environment for our workforce. We remain committed to meeting our Zero Fatalities target and continue encouraging adherence to stringent safety policies and implementing controls and training to guarantee a strong safety culture. OPERATING ENVIRONMENT As communicated in previous reports, the labour reform in Mexico which restricts subcontracting of labour came into effect from September 2021. This resulted in the requirement to internalise a proportion of our contractor workforce. Contractor uptake varied across the Group, resulting in staff vacancies and lower equipment availability at our Au:Ag ratio of 80:1 2

underground mines. The labour market remains very tight in common with other sectors and indeed geographies. However, our recruitment and training campaigns are now complete and the mines are well staffed for 2023. ITEMS IMPACTING THE INCOME STATEMENT Ahead of the release of the Company's Full Year Results, we are providing an update on different factors impacting several items in the income statement. Payability rates for all metals sold remained at the same levels as those observed in 2021, while realised metal prices are expected to be very similar to the average spot metal prices. In particular, realised prices for gold, silver, lead and zinc for the full year are anticipated to be around US$1,800 per ounce, US$21.7 per ounce, US$96.3 cents per pound and US$152.2 cents per pound respectively. Adjusted production costs in 2H22 are expected to increase c.20% vs. 1H22 mainly due to: an increase in volumes of ore processed at Herradura (+33.2%), Fresnillo (+6.2%) and Saucito (+5.6%), higher cost inflation observed in 2H22 vs 1H22, an increase of 49% in waste material hauled charged to costs, despite the 21% decrease in the total volume of waste material hauled (capitalised and charged to costs), mostly related to IFRIC 20 accounting interpretation for stripping costs in the production phase. In 1H22, 54.8 million tonnes of total waste material was moved, of which 48% was capitalised; whereas in 2H22, 43.3 million tonnes of waste material was moved, but only 3% of this was capitalised, with the rest being charged to costs. The reason behind this significant change in the volume of waste material being capitalised is that in 1H22 the total stripping ratio of c. 5.7 was significantly higher than the prevailing average stripping ratio for the life of the mine (LOM) (under IFRIC 20 stripping costs above the average LOM stripping ratio are capitalised), this higher stripping ratio was due to the need to prepare and gain access to the mineral banks; whereas in 2H22 the 3.4 total stripping ratio was only slightly higher than the prevailing average stripping ratio for LOM, thus decreasing the portion of volume being capitalised. increased maintenance as a result of the purchase of additional in-mine equipment and increased personnel costs following the labour reform, an increase in maintenance to guarantee the continuity of operations and increased consumption of diesel and other operating materials due to longer haulage distances. Depreciation in 2H22 is expected to be 15% higher vs. 1H22 primarily driven by the additional depreciation registered at Noche Buena to fully depreciate the assets as it approaches the end of its mine life, an increase in the depletion factor at Herradura due to the higher production, and the purchase of additional equipment following the internalisation of contractors as a result of the aforementioned Mexico labour reform. As guided previously, exploration expenses are expected to be c. US$165-US$170 million. 2023 OUTLOOK Our 2023 guidance issued today is in line with previous expectations in terms of silver equivalent ounces. We expect increased production of gold due to an updated mine plan at Herradura and a slight increase in volumes at Noche Buena following condemnation drilling, alongside moderated production of silver due to the later than expected ramp up at Juanicipio (from mid 2022 to early 2023) and tie in of the pyrites plant at Fresnillo. Attributable silver production expected to be in the range of 57.0 to 64.0 moz (including Silverstream).

Attributable gold production expected to be in the range of 590 to 640 koz.

Taking the above ranges and expressed in silver equivalent ounces 1 , production is expected to be 104 -115 million ounces. 3

FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS Fresnillo will announce its full year 2022 results on 7th March 2023. The information contained within this announcement is deemed by Fresnillo plc to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. The person making the notification is Carlos Ortiz Mena, Head of Legal, Fresnillo plc. The time of the notification is 7:00 am UK time. For further information, please visit our website www.fresnilloplc.comor contact: FRESNILLO PLC Tel: +44 (0)20 7399 2470 London Office Gabriela Mayor, Head of Investor Relations Mexico City Office Tel: +52 55 52 79 3206 Ana Belem Zárate POWERSCOURT Tel: +44 (0)7793 858 211 Peter Ogden MINING OPERATIONS FRESNILLO MINE PRODUCTION 4Q22 3Q22 % Change 4Q21 % Change FY 22 FY 21 % Change Ore Processed (t) 624,105 643,945 (3.1) 528,103 18.2 2,462,409 2,216,467 11.1 Production Silver (koz) 3,606 3,394 6.2 2,655 35.8 13,609 11,986 13.5 Gold (oz) 8,314 7,970 4.3 8,648 (3.9) 34,432 33,743 2.0 Lead (t) 5,609 5,715 (1.9) 4,525 24.0 21,756 18,796 15.7 Zinc (t) 11,097 12,107 (8.3) 10,025 10.7 43,343 34,530 25.5 Ore Grades Silver (g/t) 197 181 8.8 170 15.9 189 186 1.6 Gold (g/t) 0.58 0.54 7.4 0.71 (18.3) 0.61 0.68 (10.3) Lead (%) 1.05 1.05 0.0 1.03 1.9 1.05 1.01 4.0 Zinc (%) 2.37 2.45 (3.3) 2.65 (10.6) 2.38 2.20 8.2 Quarterly silver and gold production increased 6.2% and 4.3% respectively vs. 3Q22 driven by higher ore grades in line with the mine plan, partially offset by a lower volume of ore processed from certain areas of the mine and decreased development ore. Quarterly silver production was up 35.8% vs. 4Q21 mainly due to a higher ore grade and increased volume of ore processed as operating restrictions that affected ore throughput in 2021 were addressed, including: i) the effect of the labour reform in Mexico which resulted in staff vacancies and affected equipment availability (the recruitment and training campaign is now complete and the mine is well staffed for 2023); and ii) the residual impact in 4Q21 of a short 4