  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Fresnillo plc
  News
  Summary
    FRES   GB00B2QPKJ12

FRESNILLO PLC

(FRES)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:30:00 2023-05-26 am EDT
654.80 GBX   +0.34%
10:56aFresnillo : Acuerdos de la Asamblea General Anual
PU
10:48aFresnillo : Declaración de la Asamblea General Anual
PU
05/23FRESNILLO PLC : Shareholders meeting voting results
CO
Fresnillo : Acuerdos de la Asamblea General Anual

05/26/2023 | 10:56am EDT
Fresnillo plc 21 Upper Brook Street London W1K 7PY United Kingdom www.fresnilloplc.com

23 May 2023

FRESNILLO PLC - RESULT OF AGM

The Board is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions put to shareholders at today's Annual General Meeting were passed by means of a poll, including the ordinary resolutions (resolutions 1 to 19) and special resolutions (resolutions 20 to 23) as set out in the Company's notice of AGM dated 19 April 2023. The votes cast for resolutions 10 to 16 relating to the re-election and election of the independent Directors were duly passed by both a majority of the votes cast by the independent shareholders as well as by a majority of votes cast by all shareholders. These votes have been calculated separately and are shown below (independent shareholder votes cast being marked **)

The final voting figures are shown below.

Resolution

Total Votes

For (*)

Against (*)

Withheld

Cast

Number

%

Number

%

1:

Presentation of

the

report and accounts

674,898,465

674,845,133

99.99

53,332

0.01

2,872,574

2: To approve the final

dividend

677,768,368

677,309,467

99.93

458,901

0.07

2,671

3: To approve the Annual

Report on Remuneration

677,753,546

667,414,110

98.47

10,339,436

1.53

17,493

4.

To

approve

the

Directors'

Remuneration

Policy,

677,018,935

637,400,310

94.15

39,618,625

5.85

752,104

5:

To

re-elect

Mr

Alejandro Baillères

677,749,840

600,029,855

88.53

77,719,985

11.47

21,199

6: To re-elect Mr Juan

Bordes

677,750,533

660,036,750

97.39

17,713,783

2.61

20,506

7: To re-elect Mr Arturo

Fernández

673,518,233

647,539,084

96.14

25,979,149

3.86

4,252,806

8: To re-elect Mr Fernando

Ruiz

673,518,233

660,755,712

98.11

12,762,521

1.89

4,252,806

9: To re-elect Mr Eduardo

Cepeda

677,750,534

638,656,022

94.23

39,094,512

5.77

20,505

10: To re-elect Mr Charles

677,749,839

673,307,580

99.34

4,442,259

0.66

21,200

Jacobs

125,154,648**

120,712,389

96.45

4,442,259

3.55

21,200

11: To re-elect Ms Bárbara

677,755,770

670,809,355

98.98

6,946,415

1.02

15,269

Garza Lagüera

125,160,579**

118,214,164

94.45

6,946,415

5.55

15,269

12: To re-elect Mr Alberto

677,750,033

665,585,772

98.21

12,164,261

1.79

20,506

Tiburcio

125,154,842**

112,990,581

90.28

12,164,261

9.72

20,506

1

13: To re-elect Dame

677,751,415

677,505,331

99.96

246,084

0.04

19,124

Judith Macgregor

125,156,224**

124,910,140

99.80

246,084

0.20

19,124

14:

To

re-elect

Ms

677,744,842

677,097,936

99.90

646,906

0.10

25,697

Georgina Kessel

125,149,651**

124,502,745

99.48

646,906

0.52

25,697

15:

To

re-elect

Ms

677,744,559

676,831,929

99.87

912,630

0.13

25,980

Guadalupe De la Vega

125,149,368**

124,236,738

99.27

912,630

0.73

25,980

16: To re-elect Mr Hector

677,749,916

676,967,517

99.88

782,399

0.12

20,623

Rangel

125,154,725**

124,372,326

99.37

782,399

0.63

20,623

17: To re-appoint

the

auditors

677,759,512

673,210,202

99.33

4,549,310

0.67

11,027

18: To authorise the audit

committee

to

determine

the auditors' remuneration

677,760,720

675,714,595

99.70

2,046,125

0.30

10,319

19: To give authority to

Directors allot shares

677,762,120

673,212,223

99.33

4,549,897

0.67

8,419

20:

To

disapply

pre-

emption rights

676,531,200

672,035,379

99.34

4,495,821

0.66

1,239,339

21:

To

disapply

pre-

emption

rights

in

in

connection

with

an

acquisition or other capital

investment

677,760,379

674,000,824

99.45

3,759,555

0.55

10,160

22: To authorise purchase

of own shares

677,741,715

671,939,579

99.14

5,802,136

0.86

29,324

23:

Notice

of

general

meetings

677,762,734

675,944,975

99.73

1,817,759

0.27

8,305

(*) = Includes discretionary votes

(**) =Votes cast by the independent shareholders

As at the date of the AGM, the number of issued shares and total voting rights of the Company was 736,893,589 shares in issue. The Company's Articles of Association set out that every member who is present in person or by proxy shall have one vote for every share of which he is the holder on a poll. The scrutineer of the poll was Equiniti Limited.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, Fresnillo plc has submitted a copy of the resolutions dealing with the special business put to shareholders at the AGM today to the National Storage Mechanism, which will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

ENDS

2

For further information, please visit our website www.fresnilloplc.comor contact:

FRESNILLO PLC

Tel: +44

(0)20 7399 2470

London Office

Gabriela Mayor, Head of Investor Relations

Mark Mochalski

Mexico City Office

Tel: +52

55 52 79 3206

Ana Belem Zárate

POWERSCOURT

Tel: +44

(0)7793 858 211

Peter Ogden

ABOUT FRESNILLO PLC

Fresnillo plc is the world's largest primary silver producer and Mexico's largest gold producer, listed on the London and Mexican Stock Exchanges under the symbol FRES.

Fresnillo plc has eight operating mines, all of them in Mexico - Fresnillo, Saucito, Juanicipio, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos1, Noche Buena and San Julián (Veins and Disseminated Ore Body), one development project - the Pyrites Plant at Fresnillo, which has been completed and tied-in to the national electricity grid, and four advanced exploration projects - Orisyvo, Rodeo, Guanajuato and Tajitos as well as a number of other long term exploration prospects.

Fresnillo plc has mining concessions and exploration projects in Mexico, Peru and Chile.

Fresnillo plc has a strong and long tradition of exploring, mining, a proven track record of mine development, reserve replacement, and production costs in the lowest quartile of the cost curve for silver.

Fresnillo plc's goal is to maintain the Group's position as the world's largest primary silver company and Mexico's largest gold producer.

1 Operations at Soledad-Dipolos are currently suspended.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Information contained in this announcement may include 'forward-looking statements'. All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein, including, without limitation, those regarding the Fresnillo Group's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, amongst other things, the Fresnillo Group's results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the silver and gold industries are forward- looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and the actual results of the Fresnillo Group's operations, financial position and liquidity, and the development of the markets and the industry in which the Fresnillo Group operates, may differ materially from those described in, or suggested by, the forward- looking statements contained in this document. In addition, even if the results of operations, financial position and liquidity, and the development of the markets and the industry in which the Fresnillo Group operates are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this document, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods. A number of factors could cause results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, general economic and business conditions, industry trends, competition, commodity prices, changes in regulation, currency fluctuations (including the US dollar and Mexican Peso exchanges rates), the Fresnillo Group's ability to recover its reserves or develop new reserves, including its ability to convert its resources into reserves and its mineral potential into resources or reserves, changes in its business strategy and political and economic uncertainty.

LEI: 549300JXWH1UV5J0XV81

3

Fresnillo plc 21 Upper Brook Street Londres W1K 7PY Reino Unido www.fresnilloplc.com

23 de Mayo de 2023

FRESNILLO PLC - RESULTADOS DE LA AGA

El Consejo de Administración se complace en anunciar que todas las resoluciones presentadas a los accionistas en la Asamblea General Anual de hoy fueron aprobadas mediante votación por escrito, incluyendo las resoluciones ordinarias (resoluciones 1 a 19) y las resoluciones especiales (resoluciones 20 a 23) como se establecen en la convocatoria de la AGA de la Compañía con fecha del día 19 de abril de 2023. Los votos emitidos para las resoluciones 10 a 16, relacionados con la reelección y elección de los Consejeros independientes, fueron debidamente aprobados tanto por la mayoría de los votos emitidos por los accionistas independientes como por la mayoría de los votos emitidos por todos los accionistas. Estos votos han sido calculados por separado y se muestran a continuación (los votos emitidos por los accionistas independientes están marcados con **)

Las cifras finales de la votación se muestran a continuación.

Resolución

Total Votos

A Favor (*)

En Contra (*)

Retenidos

Emitidos

Número

%

Número

%

1:

Presentación

del

reporte

y

estados

financieros

674,898,465

674,845,133

99.99

53,332

0.01

2,872,574

2:

Aprobar

el

dividendo

final

677,768,368

677,309,467

99.93

458,901

0.07

2,671

3:

Aprobar

el

Informe

Anual

sobre

Remuneración

677,753,546

667,414,110

98.47

10,339,436

1.53

17,493

4. Aprobar la Política de

Remuneración

de

los

Consejeros

677,018,935

637,400,310

94.15

39,618,625

5.85

752,104

5:

Reelegir

al

señor

Alejandro Baillères

677,749,840

600,029,855

88.53

77,719,985

11.47

21,199

6: Reelegir al señor Juan

Bordes

677,750,533

660,036,750

97.39

17,713,783

2.61

20,506

7: Reelegir al señor Arturo

Fernández

673,518,233

647,539,084

96.14

25,979,149

3.86

4,252,806

8:

Reelegir

al

señor

Fernando Ruiz

673,518,233

660,755,712

98.11

12,762,521

1.89

4,252,806

9:

Reelegir

al

señor

Eduardo Cepeda

677,750,534

638,656,022

94.23

39,094,512

5.77

20,505

10:

Reelegir

al

señor

677,749,839

673,307,580

99.34

4,442,259

0.66

21,200

Charles Jacobs

125,154,648**

120,712,389

96.45

4,442,259

3.55

21,200

11:

Reelegir

a

la

señora

677,755,770

670,809,355

98.98

6,946,415

1.02

15,269

Bárbara Garza Lagüera

125,160,579**

118,214,164

94.45

6,946,415

5.55

15,269

4

12:

Reelegir

al

señor

677,750,033

665,585,772

98.21

12,164,261

1.79

20,506

Alberto Tiburcio

125,154,842**

112,990,581

90.28

12,164,261

9.72

20,506

13:

Reelegir

a

la

señora

677,751,415

677,505,331

99.96

246,084

0.04

19,124

Dame Judith Macgregor

125,156,224**

124,910,140

99.80

246,084

0.20

19,124

14:

Reelegir

a

la

señora

677,744,842

677,097,936

99.90

646,906

0.10

25,697

Georgina Kessel

125,149,651**

124,502,745

99.48

646,906

0.52

25,697

15:

Reelegir

a

la

señora

677,744,559

676,831,929

99.87

912,630

0.13

25,980

Guadalupe De la Vega

125,149,368**

124,236,738

99.27

912,630

0.73

25,980

16:

Reelegir

al

señor

677,749,916

676,967,517

99.88

782,399

0.12

20,623

Hector Rangel

125,154,725**

124,372,326

99.37

782,399

0.63

20,623

17:

Renombrar

a

los

auditores

677,759,512

673,210,202

99.33

4,549,310

0.67

11,027

18: Permitir al comité de

auditoría

determinar

la

remuneración

de

los

auditores

677,760,720

675,714,595

99.70

2,046,125

0.30

10,319

19:

Autorizar

a

los

Consejeros

a

asignar

acciones

677,762,120

673,212,223

99.33

4,549,897

0.67

8,419

20: No

aplicar

derechos

preferentes

676,531,200

672,035,379

99.34

4,495,821

0.66

1,239,339

21: No

aplicar

derechos

preferentes

en

relación

con una adquisición u otra

inversión de capital

677,760,379

674,000,824

99.45

3,759,555

0.55

10,160

22: Autorizar la compra de

acciones de la Compañía

677,741,715

671,939,579

99.14

5,802,136

0.86

29,324

23:

Aviso de

asambleas

generales

677,762,734

675,944,975

99.73

1,817,759

0.27

8,305

(*) = Incluye votos discrecionales

(**) =Votos emitidos por los accionistas independientes

A la fecha de la AGA, el número de acciones emitidas y derechos de voto totales de la Sociedad era de 736,893,589 acciones emitidas. Los Estatutos de la Sociedad establecen que cada miembro que esté presente en persona o mediante carta poder tendrá un voto por cada acción de la cual sea tenedor al momento de votación por escrito. El escrutador de la votación por escrito fue Equiniti Limited.

De conformidad con la Regla de Inscripción 9.6.2, Fresnillo plc ha presentado una copia de las resoluciones que tratan los asuntos especiales presentados el día de hoy a los accionistas en la AGA al Mecanismo Nacional de

Almacenamiento, la cual estará próximamente disponible para inspección en https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

FIN

5

Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original.

Disclaimer

Fresnillo plc published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2023 14:55:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
