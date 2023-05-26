Fresnillo : Acuerdos de la Asamblea General Anual

The Board is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions put to shareholders at today's Annual General Meeting were passed by means of a poll, including the ordinary resolutions (resolutions 1 to 19) and special resolutions (resolutions 20 to 23) as set out in the Company's notice of AGM dated 19 April 2023. The votes cast for resolutions 10 to 16 relating to the re-election and election of the independent Directors were duly passed by both a majority of the votes cast by the independent shareholders as well as by a majority of votes cast by all shareholders. These votes have been calculated separately and are shown below (independent shareholder votes cast being marked **)
The final voting figures are shown below.
Resolution
Total Votes
For (*)
Against (*)
Withheld
Cast
Number
%
Number
%
1:
Presentation of
the
report and accounts
674,898,465
674,845,133
99.99
53,332
0.01
2,872,574
2: To approve the final
dividend
677,768,368
677,309,467
99.93
458,901
0.07
2,671
3: To approve the Annual
Report on Remuneration
677,753,546
667,414,110
98.47
10,339,436
1.53
17,493
4.
To
approve
the
Directors'
Remuneration
Policy,
677,018,935
637,400,310
94.15
39,618,625
5.85
752,104
5:
To
re-elect
Mr
Alejandro Baillères
677,749,840
600,029,855
88.53
77,719,985
11.47
21,199
6: To re-elect Mr Juan
Bordes
677,750,533
660,036,750
97.39
17,713,783
2.61
20,506
7: To re-elect Mr Arturo
Fernández
673,518,233
647,539,084
96.14
25,979,149
3.86
4,252,806
8: To re-elect Mr Fernando
Ruiz
673,518,233
660,755,712
98.11
12,762,521
1.89
4,252,806
9: To re-elect Mr Eduardo
Cepeda
677,750,534
638,656,022
94.23
39,094,512
5.77
20,505
10: To re-elect Mr Charles
677,749,839
673,307,580
99.34
4,442,259
0.66
21,200
Jacobs
125,154,648**
120,712,389
96.45
4,442,259
3.55
21,200
11: To re-elect Ms Bárbara
677,755,770
670,809,355
98.98
6,946,415
1.02
15,269
Garza Lagüera
125,160,579**
118,214,164
94.45
6,946,415
5.55
15,269
12: To re-elect Mr Alberto
677,750,033
665,585,772
98.21
12,164,261
1.79
20,506
Tiburcio
125,154,842**
112,990,581
90.28
12,164,261
9.72
20,506
1
13: To re-elect Dame
677,751,415
677,505,331
99.96
246,084
0.04
19,124
Judith Macgregor
125,156,224**
124,910,140
99.80
246,084
0.20
19,124
14:
To
re-elect
Ms
677,744,842
677,097,936
99.90
646,906
0.10
25,697
Georgina Kessel
125,149,651**
124,502,745
99.48
646,906
0.52
25,697
15:
To
re-elect
Ms
677,744,559
676,831,929
99.87
912,630
0.13
25,980
Guadalupe De la Vega
125,149,368**
124,236,738
99.27
912,630
0.73
25,980
16: To re-elect Mr Hector
677,749,916
676,967,517
99.88
782,399
0.12
20,623
Rangel
125,154,725**
124,372,326
99.37
782,399
0.63
20,623
17: To re-appoint
the
auditors
677,759,512
673,210,202
99.33
4,549,310
0.67
11,027
18: To authorise the audit
committee
to
determine
the auditors' remuneration
677,760,720
675,714,595
99.70
2,046,125
0.30
10,319
19: To give authority to
Directors allot shares
677,762,120
673,212,223
99.33
4,549,897
0.67
8,419
20:
To
disapply
pre-
emption rights
676,531,200
672,035,379
99.34
4,495,821
0.66
1,239,339
21:
To
disapply
pre-
emption
rights
in
in
connection
with
an
acquisition or other capital
investment
677,760,379
674,000,824
99.45
3,759,555
0.55
10,160
22: To authorise purchase
of own shares
677,741,715
671,939,579
99.14
5,802,136
0.86
29,324
23:
Notice
of
general
meetings
677,762,734
675,944,975
99.73
1,817,759
0.27
8,305
(*) = Includes discretionary votes
(**) =Votes cast by the independent shareholders
As at the date of the AGM, the number of issued shares and total voting rights of the Company was 736,893,589 shares in issue. The Company's Articles of Association set out that every member who is present in person or by proxy shall have one vote for every share of which he is the holder on a poll. The scrutineer of the poll was Equiniti Limited.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, Fresnillo plc has submitted a copy of the resolutions dealing with the special business put to shareholders at the AGM today to the National Storage Mechanism, which will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Fresnillo plc is the world's largest primary silver producer and Mexico's largest gold producer, listed on the London and Mexican Stock Exchanges under the symbol FRES.
Fresnillo plc has eight operating mines, all of them in Mexico - Fresnillo, Saucito, Juanicipio, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos1, Noche Buena and San Julián (Veins and Disseminated Ore Body), one development project - the Pyrites Plant at Fresnillo, which has been completed and tied-in to the national electricity grid, and four advanced exploration projects - Orisyvo, Rodeo, Guanajuato and Tajitos as well as a number of other long term exploration prospects.
Fresnillo plc has mining concessions and exploration projects in Mexico, Peru and Chile.
Fresnillo plc has a strong and long tradition of exploring, mining, a proven track record of mine development, reserve replacement, and production costs in the lowest quartile of the cost curve for silver.
Fresnillo plc's goal is to maintain the Group's position as the world's largest primary silver company and Mexico's largest gold producer.
1 Operations at Soledad-Dipolos are currently suspended.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Information contained in this announcement may include 'forward-looking statements'. All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein, including, without limitation, those regarding the Fresnillo Group's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, amongst other things, the Fresnillo Group's results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the silver and gold industries are forward- looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and the actual results of the Fresnillo Group's operations, financial position and liquidity, and the development of the markets and the industry in which the Fresnillo Group operates, may differ materially from those described in, or suggested by, the forward- looking statements contained in this document. In addition, even if the results of operations, financial position and liquidity, and the development of the markets and the industry in which the Fresnillo Group operates are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this document, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods. A number of factors could cause results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, general economic and business conditions, industry trends, competition, commodity prices, changes in regulation, currency fluctuations (including the US dollar and Mexican Peso exchanges rates), the Fresnillo Group's ability to recover its reserves or develop new reserves, including its ability to convert its resources into reserves and its mineral potential into resources or reserves, changes in its business strategy and political and economic uncertainty.
El Consejo de Administración se complace en anunciar que todas las resoluciones presentadas a los accionistas en la Asamblea General Anual de hoy fueron aprobadas mediante votación por escrito, incluyendo las resoluciones ordinarias (resoluciones 1 a 19) y las resoluciones especiales (resoluciones 20 a 23) como se establecen en la convocatoria de la AGA de la Compañía con fecha del día 19 de abril de 2023. Los votos emitidos para las resoluciones 10 a 16, relacionados con la reelección y elección de los Consejeros independientes, fueron debidamente aprobados tanto por la mayoría de los votos emitidos por los accionistas independientes como por la mayoría de los votos emitidos por todos los accionistas. Estos votos han sido calculados por separado y se muestran a continuación (los votos emitidos por los accionistas independientes están marcados con **)
Las cifras finales de la votación se muestran a continuación.
Resolución
Total Votos
A Favor (*)
En Contra (*)
Retenidos
Emitidos
Número
%
Número
%
1:
Presentación
del
reporte
y
estados
financieros
674,898,465
674,845,133
99.99
53,332
0.01
2,872,574
2:
Aprobar
el
dividendo
final
677,768,368
677,309,467
99.93
458,901
0.07
2,671
3:
Aprobar
el
Informe
Anual
sobre
Remuneración
677,753,546
667,414,110
98.47
10,339,436
1.53
17,493
4. Aprobar la Política de
Remuneración
de
los
Consejeros
677,018,935
637,400,310
94.15
39,618,625
5.85
752,104
5:
Reelegir
al
señor
Alejandro Baillères
677,749,840
600,029,855
88.53
77,719,985
11.47
21,199
6: Reelegir al señor Juan
Bordes
677,750,533
660,036,750
97.39
17,713,783
2.61
20,506
7: Reelegir al señor Arturo
Fernández
673,518,233
647,539,084
96.14
25,979,149
3.86
4,252,806
8:
Reelegir
al
señor
Fernando Ruiz
673,518,233
660,755,712
98.11
12,762,521
1.89
4,252,806
9:
Reelegir
al
señor
Eduardo Cepeda
677,750,534
638,656,022
94.23
39,094,512
5.77
20,505
10:
Reelegir
al
señor
677,749,839
673,307,580
99.34
4,442,259
0.66
21,200
Charles Jacobs
125,154,648**
120,712,389
96.45
4,442,259
3.55
21,200
11:
Reelegir
a
la
señora
677,755,770
670,809,355
98.98
6,946,415
1.02
15,269
Bárbara Garza Lagüera
125,160,579**
118,214,164
94.45
6,946,415
5.55
15,269
4
12:
Reelegir
al
señor
677,750,033
665,585,772
98.21
12,164,261
1.79
20,506
Alberto Tiburcio
125,154,842**
112,990,581
90.28
12,164,261
9.72
20,506
13:
Reelegir
a
la
señora
677,751,415
677,505,331
99.96
246,084
0.04
19,124
Dame Judith Macgregor
125,156,224**
124,910,140
99.80
246,084
0.20
19,124
14:
Reelegir
a
la
señora
677,744,842
677,097,936
99.90
646,906
0.10
25,697
Georgina Kessel
125,149,651**
124,502,745
99.48
646,906
0.52
25,697
15:
Reelegir
a
la
señora
677,744,559
676,831,929
99.87
912,630
0.13
25,980
Guadalupe De la Vega
125,149,368**
124,236,738
99.27
912,630
0.73
25,980
16:
Reelegir
al
señor
677,749,916
676,967,517
99.88
782,399
0.12
20,623
Hector Rangel
125,154,725**
124,372,326
99.37
782,399
0.63
20,623
17:
Renombrar
a
los
auditores
677,759,512
673,210,202
99.33
4,549,310
0.67
11,027
18: Permitir al comité de
auditoría
determinar
la
remuneración
de
los
auditores
677,760,720
675,714,595
99.70
2,046,125
0.30
10,319
19:
Autorizar
a
los
Consejeros
a
asignar
acciones
677,762,120
673,212,223
99.33
4,549,897
0.67
8,419
20: No
aplicar
derechos
preferentes
676,531,200
672,035,379
99.34
4,495,821
0.66
1,239,339
21: No
aplicar
derechos
preferentes
en
relación
con una adquisición u otra
inversión de capital
677,760,379
674,000,824
99.45
3,759,555
0.55
10,160
22: Autorizar la compra de
acciones de la Compañía
677,741,715
671,939,579
99.14
5,802,136
0.86
29,324
23:
Aviso de
asambleas
generales
677,762,734
675,944,975
99.73
1,817,759
0.27
8,305
(*) = Incluye votos discrecionales
(**) =Votos emitidos por los accionistas independientes
A la fecha de la AGA, el número de acciones emitidas y derechos de voto totales de la Sociedad era de 736,893,589 acciones emitidas. Los Estatutos de la Sociedad establecen que cada miembro que esté presente en persona o mediante carta poder tendrá un voto por cada acción de la cual sea tenedor al momento de votación por escrito. El escrutador de la votación por escrito fue Equiniti Limited.
De conformidad con la Regla de Inscripción 9.6.2, Fresnillo plc ha presentado una copia de las resoluciones que tratan los asuntos especiales presentados el día de hoy a los accionistas en la AGA al Mecanismo Nacional de