Fresnillo : Acuerdos de la Asamblea General Anual

The Board is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions put to shareholders at today's Annual General Meeting were passed by means of a poll, including the ordinary resolutions (resolutions 1 to 19) and special resolutions (resolutions 20 to 23) as set out in the Company's notice of AGM dated 19 April 2023. The votes cast for resolutions 10 to 16 relating to the re-election and election of the independent Directors were duly passed by both a majority of the votes cast by the independent shareholders as well as by a majority of votes cast by all shareholders. These votes have been calculated separately and are shown below (independent shareholder votes cast being marked **)

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, Fresnillo plc has submitted a copy of the resolutions dealing with the special business put to shareholders at the AGM today to the National Storage Mechanism, which will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

As at the date of the AGM, the number of issued shares and total voting rights of the Company was 736,893,589 shares in issue. The Company's Articles of Association set out that every member who is present in person or by proxy shall have one vote for every share of which he is the holder on a poll. The scrutineer of the poll was Equiniti Limited.

ABOUT FRESNILLO PLC

Fresnillo plc is the world's largest primary silver producer and Mexico's largest gold producer, listed on the London and Mexican Stock Exchanges under the symbol FRES.

Fresnillo plc has eight operating mines, all of them in Mexico - Fresnillo, Saucito, Juanicipio, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos1, Noche Buena and San Julián (Veins and Disseminated Ore Body), one development project - the Pyrites Plant at Fresnillo, which has been completed and tied-in to the national electricity grid, and four advanced exploration projects - Orisyvo, Rodeo, Guanajuato and Tajitos as well as a number of other long term exploration prospects.

Fresnillo plc has mining concessions and exploration projects in Mexico, Peru and Chile.

Fresnillo plc has a strong and long tradition of exploring, mining, a proven track record of mine development, reserve replacement, and production costs in the lowest quartile of the cost curve for silver.

Fresnillo plc's goal is to maintain the Group's position as the world's largest primary silver company and Mexico's largest gold producer.

1 Operations at Soledad-Dipolos are currently suspended.

