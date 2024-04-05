Fresnillo plc 21 Upper Brook Street London W1K 7PY United Kingdom www.fresnilloplc.com
28 March 2024
Fresnillo plc - Board Changes
Fresnillo plc (the "Company") announces that Ms Bárbara Garza Lagüera, who has served on the Board for more than 10 years, has advised the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") that she intends to stand down from the Board at the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company (AGM), which will be held on Tuesday 21 May 2024.
The Company also announces that the Board has been informed by Mr Juan Bordes, that he intends to stand down from the Board with effect from the AGM due to his time commitments and his business responsibilities within the BAL Group, which will no longer allow him to devote essential time to the Board. Mr Bordes will continue to act as an adviser to the Chairman and to the Board.
The Board has, therefore, invited Mr Charlie Jacobs to continue on the Board as a Non-IndependentNon-Executive Director. As previously announced, Charlie Jacobs will be stepping down as Senior Independent Director with effect from the 2024 AGM. The Company is pleased to announce that Mr Jacobs has accepted the Board's invitation, and he will be proposed for re-election as a Non-independentNon-executive Director at the AGM, even though the Board continues to consider him to be independent in character and judgement.
Mr Alejandro Baillères, the Company Chairman, commented "I'm very grateful that Charlie will continue to contribute with his experience and knowledge".
Regarding Ms Garza Lagüera's retirement from the Board, Mr Baillères commented on behalf of the Board "our most heartfelt thanks and recognition goes to Bárbara for her invaluable years of service to the Company and to this Board. She will certainly be missed, and we wish her the very best of luck and our sincere best wishes for this new stage in her professional activities".
Commenting on Mr Bordes' retirement from the Board, Mr Baillères said "I am grateful to Juan for his wise counsel and valuable contributions to the Board over many years. I am delighted that he will still be available to advise us and would like to take the opportunity to thank him for his considerable service to the Company."
The split of independent to non-independent directors will continue to be compliant with the requirements of the UK Corporate Governance Code after the AGM.
ABOUT FRESNILLO PLC
Fresnillo plc is the world's largest primary silver producer and Mexico's largest gold producer, listed on the London and Mexican Stock Exchanges under the symbol FRES.
Fresnillo plc has eight operating mines, all of them in Mexico - Fresnillo, Saucito, Juanicipio, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos1, Noche Buena and San Julián (Veins and Disseminated Ore Body) and four advanced exploration projects - Orisyvo, Rodeo, Guanajuato and Tajitos as well as a number of other long term exploration prospects.
Fresnillo plc has mining concessions and exploration projects in Mexico, Peru and Chile.
Fresnillo plc's goal is to maintain the Group's position as the world's largest primary silver company and Mexico's largest gold producer.
1 Operations at Soledad-Dipolos are currently suspended.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Information contained in this announcement may include 'forward-looking statements'. All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein, including, without limitation, those regarding the Fresnillo Group's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, amongst other things, the Fresnillo Group's results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the silver and gold industries are forward- looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and the actual results of the Fresnillo Group's operations, financial position and liquidity, and the development of the markets and the industry in which the Fresnillo Group operates, may differ materially from those described in, or suggested by, the forward- looking statements contained in this document. In addition, even if the results of operations, financial position and liquidity, and the development of the markets and the industry in which the Fresnillo Group operates are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this document, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods. A number of factors could cause results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, general economic and business conditions, industry trends, competition, commodity prices, changes in regulation, currency fluctuations (including the US dollar and Mexican Peso exchanges rates), the Fresnillo Group's ability to recover its reserves or develop new reserves, including its ability to convert its resources into reserves and its mineral potential into resources or reserves, changes in its business strategy and political and economic uncertainty.
LEI: 549300JXWH1UV5J0XV81
28 de Marzo de 2024
Fresnillo plc - Cambios en el Consejo de Administración
Fresnillo plc (la "Compañía") anuncia que la Sra. Bárbara Garza Lagüera, que ha formado parte del Consejo de Administración durante más de 10 años, ha informado al Consejo de Administración (el "Consejo") que tiene la intención de retirarse del Consejo en la Asamblea General Anual de Accionistas de 2024 (AGA), que se celebrará el martes 21 de mayo de 2024.
Asimismo, la Compañía anuncia que el Sr. Juan Bordes ha informado al Consejo de Administración, que tiene la intención de retirarse del Consejo con efecto a partir de Asamblea General Anual de Accionistas debido a sus compromisos de tiempo y a sus responsabilidades de negocio dentro del Grupo BAL, lo que ya no le permitirá dedicar tiempo esencial al Consejo. El Sr. Bordes seguirá actuando como asesor del Presidente y del Consejo de Administración.
Por lo tanto, el Consejo ha invitado al Sr. Charlie Jacobs a continuar en el Consejo como Consejero No Ejecutivo No Independiente. Como se anunció anteriormente, Charlie Jacobs dejará el cargo de Consejero Independiente Senior con efecto a partir de la Asamblea General Anual de 2024. La Compañía se complace en anunciar que el Sr. Jacobs ha aceptado la invitación del Consejo de Administración y será propuesto para su reelección como Consejero No Ejecutivo No Independiente en la Asamblea General Anual, a pesar de que el Consejo de Administración continúa considerándolo independiente en carácter y juicio.
El Sr. Alejandro Baillères, Presidente de la Compañía, comentó: "Estoy muy agradecido de que Charlie continúe contribuyendo con su experiencia y conocimiento".
Con respecto al retiro de la Sra. Garza Lagüera del Consejo de Administración, el Sr. Baillères comentó en nombre del Consejo "nuestro más sincero agradecimiento y reconocimiento a Bárbara por sus invaluables años de servicio a la Compañía y a este Consejo. Sin duda, la echaremos de menos, y le deseamos la mejor de las suertes y nuestros mejores deseos para esta nueva etapa en sus actividades profesionales".
Al comentar sobre el retiro del Sr. Bordes del Consejo, el Sr. Baillères dijo "Agradezco a Juan por sus sabios consejos y valiosas contribuciones al Consejo de Administración durante muchos años. Estoy encantado de que siga estando disponible para asesorarnos y me gustaría aprovechar la oportunidad para agradecerle su considerable servicio a la Compañía."
La división de consejeros independientes a no independientes seguirá cumpliendo con los requisitos del Código de Gobierno Corporativo del Reino Unido despues de la AGA.
ACERCA DE FRESNILLO PLC
Fresnillo plc es el mayor productor primario de plata del mundo y el mayor productor de oro en México, listado en la Bolsa de Valores de Londres y de México bajo el símbolo FRES.
Fresnillo plc tiene ocho minas en operación, todas ellas en México - Fresnillo, Saucito, Juanicipio, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos1, Noche Buena and San Julián (Vetas y Cuerpo de Mineral Diseminado) y cuatro proyectos avanzados de exploración - Orisyvo, Rodeo, Guanajuato y Pilarica, así como un número de otros prospectos de exploración de largo plazo.
Fresnillo plc tiene concesiones mineras y proyectos de exploración en México, Perú y Chile.
El objetivo de Fresnillo plc es el mantener la posición del Grupo como la mayor compañía primaria de plata a nivel mundial y el mayor productor de oro en México.
1 Las operaciones en Soledad-Dipolos están actualmente suspendidas.
DECLARACIONES PROSPECTIVAS
La información contenida en este anuncio puede incluir 'declaraciones de hechos a futuro'. Todas las declaraciones que no sean declaraciones de hechos históricos incluidas en el presente, incluyendo, sin limitación, aquellas relativas a las intenciones, creencias o expectativas actuales de Grupo Fresnillo en relación, entre otras cosas, con los resultados de operaciones, posición financiera, liquidez, prospectos, crecimiento, estrategias y las industrias de plata y oro de Grupo Fresnillo son declaraciones de hechos a futuro. Dichas declaraciones de hechos a futuro involucran riesgo e incertidumbre debido a que se relacionan con hechos y circunstancias futuros. Las declaraciones de hechos a futuro no son garantías de desempeño futuro y los resultados reales de las operaciones, posición financiera y liquidez de Grupo Fresnillo, y el desarrollo de los mercados y la industria en los que Grupo Fresnillo opera, pueden diferir de manera importante de aquellas descritas en, o sugeridas por, las declaraciones de hechos a futuro contenidas en este documento. Además, aún si los resultados de operaciones, posición financiera y liquidez, y el desarrollo de los mercados y la industria en los que Grupo Fresnillo opera son consistentes con las declaraciones de hechos a futuro contenidas en este documento, esos resultados o desarrollos pueden no ser indicativos de resultados o desarrollos en períodos posteriores. Cierta cantidad de factores podrían causar resultados y desarrollos que difieran de manera importante de aquellos expresados o insinuados por las declaraciones de hechos a futuro, incluyendo, sin limitación, condiciones económicas y comerciales generales, tendencias de la industria, competencia, precios de productos básicos, cambios en los reglamentos, fluctuaciones de divisas (incluyendo los tipos de cambio entre el dólar estadounidense y el peso mexicano), la capacidad de Grupo Fresnillo para recuperar sus reservas o desarrollar nuevas reservas, incluyendo su capacidad para convertir sus recursos en reservas y su potencial mineral en recursos o reservas, cambios en su estrategia comercial e incertidumbre política y económica.
LEI: 549300JXWH1UV5J0XV81
