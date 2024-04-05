Fresnillo plc 21 Upper Brook Street London W1K 7PY United Kingdom www.fresnilloplc.com

28 March 2024

Fresnillo plc - Board Changes

Fresnillo plc (the "Company") announces that Ms Bárbara Garza Lagüera, who has served on the Board for more than 10 years, has advised the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") that she intends to stand down from the Board at the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company (AGM), which will be held on Tuesday 21 May 2024.

The Company also announces that the Board has been informed by Mr Juan Bordes, that he intends to stand down from the Board with effect from the AGM due to his time commitments and his business responsibilities within the BAL Group, which will no longer allow him to devote essential time to the Board. Mr Bordes will continue to act as an adviser to the Chairman and to the Board.

The Board has, therefore, invited Mr Charlie Jacobs to continue on the Board as a Non-IndependentNon-Executive Director. As previously announced, Charlie Jacobs will be stepping down as Senior Independent Director with effect from the 2024 AGM. The Company is pleased to announce that Mr Jacobs has accepted the Board's invitation, and he will be proposed for re-election as a Non-independentNon-executive Director at the AGM, even though the Board continues to consider him to be independent in character and judgement.

Mr Alejandro Baillères, the Company Chairman, commented "I'm very grateful that Charlie will continue to contribute with his experience and knowledge".

Regarding Ms Garza Lagüera's retirement from the Board, Mr Baillères commented on behalf of the Board "our most heartfelt thanks and recognition goes to Bárbara for her invaluable years of service to the Company and to this Board. She will certainly be missed, and we wish her the very best of luck and our sincere best wishes for this new stage in her professional activities".

Commenting on Mr Bordes' retirement from the Board, Mr Baillères said "I am grateful to Juan for his wise counsel and valuable contributions to the Board over many years. I am delighted that he will still be available to advise us and would like to take the opportunity to thank him for his considerable service to the Company."

The split of independent to non-independent directors will continue to be compliant with the requirements of the UK Corporate Governance Code after the AGM.

