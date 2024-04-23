EXPLANATORY NOTES ON RESOLUTIONS

Reports and Accounts (Resolution 1)

The first item of business is the receipt by shareholders of the audited accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 together with the Directors' Report and the Auditors' Report (the '2023 Annual Report').

Declaration of final dividend (Resolution 2)

This resolution seeks shareholder approval of the final dividend recommended by the Directors. The Directors are proposing a final dividend of

4.20 US cents per Ordinary Share in the Company. If approved, the final dividend will be payable on 29 May 2024 to those shareholders on the register at the close of business on 19 April 2024. As set out in the Company's preliminary announcement on 5 March 2024, this distribution is in line with Fresnillo's existing dividend policy, which remains in place.

Directors' Remuneration Report (Resolution 3)

Resolution 3 seeks shareholder approval of the Annual Report on Remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2023 (excluding the Directors' Remuneration Policy), as set out on pages 233 to 239 of the 2023 Annual Report. The vote on this resolution is advisory in nature and Directors' remuneration is not conditional on the passing of this resolution.

Re-election and election of Directors (Resolutions 4 to 15)

Provision 18 of the 2018 UK Corporate Governance Code requires that all the directors of listed companies should seek re-election by shareholders on an annual basis. All Directors currently in office, except Ms Bárbara Garza Lagüera and Juan Bordes who are both stepping down, will therefore seek re-election at the AGM. Separate Resolutions are proposed for each of these re-elections. Resolutions 14 and 15 are to approve the election of Ms Luz Adriana Ramírez and Ms Rosa Vázquez as Directors.

The Board has reviewed the role of each of the Directors being proposed for re-election and remains satisfied that each of the Directors continues to be fully competent to carry out their responsibilities as a member of the Board of Directors and, following a formal, external performance evaluation, that each such Director's performance continues to be effective and to demonstrate commitment to the role. In support of this assessment, the Nominations Committee has reviewed the time commitments made by each Director to the work of the Board and its committees, and their respective attendance records during the year, and is satisfied that all of the Directors being proposed for re-election are fully committed in undertaking their duties and responsibilities to the Board and the Company. Biographical details for these Directors, reflecting the roles and commitments of the Directors as at 11 April 2024, being the latest practicable date before publication of this notice, and explaining why their contribution continues to be important to the Company's long-term sustainable success, are provided on pages 12 to 16. Further information about the Board's assessment of the time commitment of Directors being proposed for re-election is set out on page 207 of the 2023 Annual Report.

The Board considers Mr Alejandro Baillères' appointment as Chairman in April 2021 as very important to the continued success of the Company, notwithstanding that he was not independent on appointment such that his appointment is not compliant with the independence requirements of the 2018 UK Corporate Governance Code. The Board considers that Mr Alejandro Baillères possesses significant knowledge and experience of the Company to carry out the role of the Chairman. Mr. Baillères' experience and understanding of Mexican business and its regulatory context is particularly valuable, in the current political and social environment in Mexico.

Under the UK Listing Rules, Peñoles is classed as a 'controlling shareholder' of the Company. This means that the independent Non-executive Directors of the Company must be re-elected or elected (as applicable) by a majority of the votes cast by the independent shareholders of the Company, as well as by a majority of the votes cast by all the shareholders. The concept of the independent shareholders of the Company means all the shareholders of the Company other than Peñoles and its associates. Therefore, the resolutions for the re-election and election (as applicable) of the independent Non-executive Directors (Resolutions 9 to 15) will be taken on a poll and the votes cast by the independent shareholders and by all the shareholders will be calculated separately. Such resolutions will be passed only if a majority of the votes cast by the independent shareholders are in favour, in addition to a majority of the votes cast by all the shareholders being in favour.

None of the independent Non-executive Directors seeking election or re-election at the Annual General Meeting has any existing or previous relationship, transaction or arrangement with the Company, the other Directors, any controlling shareholder of the Company or any associate of a controlling shareholder of the Company, within the meaning of Listing Rule 13.8.17R (1) other than as disclosed below. All Director effectiveness is judged equally and determined on the basis of the range of skills and experience of the individual in question.

In this regard, each of the independent Non-executive Directors possesses extensive experience and skills which are key to the success of the Company's business. All of the independent Non-executive Directors currently in post have undergone a formal, external performance evaluation and it was determined that they continue to demonstrate effective performance and commitment to the role.

The independence of Directors is assessed in accordance with the recommendations of the 2018 UK Corporate Governance Code. This assessment is conducted at the time of appointment and is monitored as part of periodic reviews and assessments of conflicts of interest and seeks to determine that each independent Non-executive Director is independent in character and judgement and whether there are any relationships or circumstances likely to affect, or that could appear to affect, their judgement. Further details on how each of the independent Non-executive Directors (except for Ms Luz Adriana Ramírez and Ms Rosa Vázquez who have recently been proposed for appointment to the Board) was considered to be independent is set out on page 207 of the 2023 Annual Report. The independence of Ms Ramírez and Ms Vázquez was considered in detail by the Nominations Committee before recommending them to the Board for appointment. Although Mr Rangel and Mr Tiburcio are independent non-executive directors of other companies within the Grupo BAL, they are not involved in executive duties in any of those companies and have a similar obligation to be independent for those companies as for the Company. The Board does not consider that the position of Messrs Rangel and Tiburcio as independent Non-executive Directors of the Company is adversely impacted by such appointments.

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2024