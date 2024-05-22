Fresnillo plc 21 Upper Brook Street London W1K 7PY United Kingdom www.fresnilloplc.com 21 May 2024 Fresnillo plc - AGM Statement Fresnillo plc will hold its Annual General Meeting today. Chairman Mr Alejandro Baillères will make the following statement: "It is, as always, a privilege to present to you as your Chairman. We remain proud to represent Mexico on the London Stock Exchange, and we are deeply committed to our listing and to engaging with all our investors. I would like to start by focusing on our purpose - to contribute to the wellbeing of people through the sustainable mining of silver and gold. This goes to the heart of how we operate as a business, and it influences everything we do. My comments today will focus on how we have performed in 2023 against this commitment to our purpose. In terms of our operating performance, silver production was up on last year, although marginally below initial expectations, while gold production was in line with guidance, down slightly on last year as our Noche Buena mine approaches its end of life. We achieved a number of operational milestones in 2023, including the ramp up of our new Juanicipio silver mine and the tie-in of the Pyrites Plant to the electricity grid at Fresnillo. The safe development of Juanicipio, which was completed during Covid, is something we can all be particularly proud of. We delivered a solid financial performance with an adjusted revenue of US$2,869.1 million, up 10.5% on last year. Once again, gross profit was impacted by factors outside of our control including continued inflation and the adverse effect of the revaluation of the Mexican peso against the US dollar. Our dividend policy remains unchanged. We declared an interim dividend of 1.40 US cents per share, with a final dividend of 4.20 US cents per share, resulting in US$41.2 million returned to our shareholders. We continue to operate in a challenging environment. Though the final effects of the pandemic have now largely dissipated, global geopolitical events have created strains in the supply chain and driven higher costs. We have also been affected by changing government policies in Mexico, which have impacted the permitting process, as well as the stronger peso. We are proactively addressing these difficulties. We are working with our suppliers to mitigate the effects of inflation and the strong peso by identifying opportunities to improve supply chain logistics, reduce costs and speed up deliveries of key equipment. We have a long track record of successfully operating in Mexico, with different governments and shifting regulations, and we are committed to continue doing so. These challenges serve to underline the value of the close working relationships we have forged over many years with all our stakeholders which not only help us navigate short-term operational challenges, but also build a sustainable future that will provide long-term benefits for all. The Labour Reforms in Mexico are a case in point. Though there was some initial disruption following the implementation of the reforms, I am pleased to say that it ultimately helped us build closer relationships with our people and the unions. Through initiatives such as greater automation, we are working closely with them to increase productivity, and support our efforts to address inflationary pressures. Meanwhile, maximising the potential of all our existing operations is key to mitigating the impact of the lengthier permitting process. Local communities are the foundation stones that sustain our existing operations and facilitate future projects. We generated a positive economic impact of nearly US$2.5 billion in 2023 through wages, taxes and payments to suppliers, while our community health programmes, in collaboration with the UNAM Foundation, have been a fantastic development. We remain fully committed to engaging with local people and working together to ensure we maximise the considerable social and economic benefits we bring. 1

We were proud to promote the first Women in Mining Survey in Mexico - with 1,230 participants - to improve our understanding of how to develop opportunities for women in mining. We remain determined to increase the number of women in our workforce and are committed to our target of 12% by 2025. The Board was very disappointed with our safety performance in 2023. We have stressed the need for our management team to improve safety culture across all our sites, and fully support the HSECR Committee's insistence on the implementation of stricter disciplinary measures. The safety of our people is paramount, and it will never be compromised. We are determined to restore our safety record to its previous path, eliminate fatal incidents and achieve our target of reaching the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) benchmark ranges. Looking ahead, we are mindful of global macro issues that impact our business. 2024 and the following three years are about stable production and managing our costs while developing projects that will form the basis of future growth. We will also redouble our efforts to protect the health and safety of our people, as well as strive to mitigate the impact of inflation and fluctuating exchange rates on our costs. Though market conditions may be challenging, we remain committed to our purpose and confident in the outlook for our business. We benefit from a proven strategy, a strong management team, great assets, an exciting development pipeline and a very strong balance sheet. This means we are able to seize opportunities - whether for M&A or to develop new growth projects - as they arise. In Juanicipio we have, once again, clearly demonstrated our ability to bring new projects on stream, despite challenges that have presented themselves. This is a source of huge optimism for the Board. 2024 has started as expected and our full year guidance is unchanged. I would like to finish by thanking my fellow board members, the management team and all our people at Fresnillo for their continued support, passion and hard work." -Ends-

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Information contained in this announcement may include 'forward-looking statements'. All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein, including, without limitation, those regarding the Fresnillo Group's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, amongst other things, the Fresnillo Group's results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the silver and gold industries are forward- looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and the actual results of the Fresnillo Group's operations, financial position and liquidity, and the development of the markets and the industry in which the Fresnillo Group operates, may differ materially from those described in, or suggested by, the forward- looking statements contained in this document. In addition, even if the results of operations, financial position and liquidity, and the development of the markets and the industry in which the Fresnillo Group operates are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this document, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods. A number of factors could cause results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, general economic and business conditions, industry trends, competition, commodity prices, changes in regulation, currency fluctuations (including the US dollar and Mexican Peso exchanges rates), the Fresnillo Group's ability to recover its reserves or develop new reserves, including its ability to convert its resources into reserves and its mineral potential into resources or reserves, changes in its business strategy and political and economic uncertainty.

Fresnillo plc 21 Upper Brook Street Londres W1K 7PY Reino Unido www.fresnilloplc.com 21 de Mayo de 2024 Fresnillo plc - Declaración de la Asamblea General Anual Fresnillo plc celebrará hoy su Asamblea General Anual (AGA). El Presidente Sr. Alejandro Baillères hará la siguiente declaración: "Es, como siempre, un privilegio presentarme como su Presidente. Seguimos orgullosos de representar a México en la Bolsa de Valores de Londres y estamos profundamente comprometidos con todos nuestros inversionistas y con el listado de la empresa. Me gustaría comenzar centrándome en nuestro propósito - contribuir al bienestar de las personas a través de la minería sostenible de plata y oro. Esto va al corazón de cómo operamos como empresa e influye en todo lo que hacemos. Mis comentarios de hoy se centrarán en cómo nos hemos desempeñado en 2023 en relación con este compromiso con nuestro propósito. En términos de nuestro desempeño operativo, la producción de plata incementó con respecto al año pasado, aunque ligeramente por debajo de las expectativas iniciales, mientras que la producción de oro estuvo en línea con el objetivo, ligeramente por debajo del año pasado a medida que nuestra mina Noche Buena se acerca al final de su vida útil. Logramos una serie de hitos operativos en 2023, incluida la puesta en marcha de nuestra nueva mina de plata Juanicipio y la conexión de la Planta de Piritas a la red eléctrica de Fresnillo. El desarrollo seguro de Juanicipio, que se completó durante el Covid, es algo de lo que todos podemos estar particularmente orgullosos. Logramos un desempeño financiero sólido con ventas brutas de US$2,869.1 millones, un 10.5 % más que el año pasado. Una vez más, la utilidad bruta se vio afectada por factores fuera de nuestro control, incluida la inflación continua y el efecto adverso de la revaluación del peso mexicano frente al dólar estadounidense. Nuestra política de dividendos se mantiene sin cambios. Declaramos un dividendo interino de 1.40 centavos de dólar estadounidense por acción, con un dividendo final de 4.20 centavos de dólar estadounidense por acción, lo que resultó en un retorno de $41.2 millones de dólares a nuestros accionistas. Seguimos operando en un entorno desafiante. Aunque los efectos finales de la pandemia ya se han disipado en gran medida, los acontecimientos geopolíticos globales han creado tensiones en la cadena de suministro y han elevado los costos. También nos hemos visto afectados por los cambios en las políticas gubernamentales en México, que han impactado el proceso de obtención de permisos, así como el fortalecimiento del peso. Estamos abordando estas dificultades de manera proactiva. Estamos trabajando con nuestros proveedores para mitigar los efectos de la inflación y la fortaleza del peso mediante la identificación de oportunidades para mejorar la logística de la cadena de suministro, reducir costos y acelerar las entregas de equipos clave. Tenemos una larga trayectoria de operar exitosamente en México, con diferentes gobiernos y regulaciones cambiantes, y estamos comprometidos a continuar haciéndolo. Estos desafíos sirven para subrayar el valor de las estrechas relaciones de trabajo que hemos forjado durante muchos años con todas nuestras partes interesadas, que no solo nos ayudan a afrontar los desafíos operativos a corto plazo, sino también a construir un futuro sostenible que proporcionará beneficios a largo plazo para todos. Las reformas laborales en México son un buen ejemplo. Aunque hubo algunas perturbaciones iniciales tras la implementación de las reformas, me complace decir que, en última instancia, nos ayudaron a construir relaciones más estrechas con nuestra gente y los sindicatos. A través de iniciativas como una mayor automatización, estamos trabajando estrechamente con ellos para aumentar la productividad y apoyar nuestros esfuerzos para abordar las presiones inflacionarias. Mientras tanto, maximizar el potencial de todas nuestras operaciones existentes es clave para mitigar el impacto del proceso de obtención de permisos más largo. Las comunidades locales son las piedras angulares que sostienen nuestras operaciones actuales y facilitan proyectos futuros. Generamos un impacto económico positivo de casi US$2.5 billones 4

en 2023 a través de salarios, impuestos y pagos a proveedores, mientras que nuestros programas de salud comunitaria, en colaboración con la Fundación UNAM, han sido un desarrollo fantástico. Seguimos plenamente comprometidos a colaborar con la población local y trabajar juntos para garantizar que maximizamos los considerables beneficios sociales y económicos que aportamos. Estuvimos orgullosos de promover la primera Encuesta de Mujeres en la Minería en México - con 1,230 participantes para mejorar nuestra comprensión sobre cómo desarrollar oportunidades para las mujeres en la minería. Seguimos decididos a aumentar el número de mujeres en nuestra fuerza laboral y estamos comprometidos con nuestro objetivo del 12% para 2025. El Consejo quedó muy decepcionado con nuestro desempeño en seguridad en 2023. Hemos enfatizado la necesidad de que nuestro equipo gerencial mejore la cultura de seguridad en todos nuestros sitios y apoyamos plenamente la insistencia del Comité HSECR en la implementación de medidas disciplinarias más estrictas. La seguridad de nuestra gente es primordial y nunca se verá comprometida. Estamos decididos a restaurar nuestro historial de seguridad a su nivel anterior, eliminar incidentes fatales y lograr nuestro objetivo de alcanzar los rangos de referencia del Consejo Internacional de Minería y Metales (ICMM). De cara al futuro, somos conscientes de los problemas macroeconómicos globales que afectan a nuestro negocio. 2024 y los siguientes tres años se tratan de una producción estable y de gestionar nuestros costos mientras desarrollamos proyectos que formarán la base del crecimiento futuro. También redoblaremos nuestros esfuerzos para proteger la salud y la seguridad de nuestra gente, así como nos esforzaremos por mitigar el impacto de la inflación y las fluctuaciones de los tipos de cambio en nuestros costos. Aunque las condiciones del mercado pueden ser desafiantes, seguimos comprometidos con nuestro propósito y confiamos en las perspectivas de nuestro negocio. Nos beneficiamos de una estrategia probada, un equipo directivo sólido, grandes activos, una interesante cartera de desarrollo y un balance muy sólido. Esto significa que podemos aprovechar las oportunidades - ya sea para fusiones y adquisiciones o para desarrollar nuevos proyectos de crecimiento a medida que surgen. En Juanicipio hemos demostrado una vez más claramente nuestra capacidad para poner en marcha nuevos proyectos, a pesar de los desafíos que se han presentado. Esta es una fuente de enorme optimismo para el Consejo. 2024 comenzó como se esperaba y nuestro objetivo para todo el año no ha cambiado. Me gustaría terminar agradeciendo a mis compañeros del Consejo, al equipo directivo y a toda nuestra gente en Fresnillo por su continuo apoyo, pasión y arduo trabajo." -Fin-