Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Fresnillo plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRES   GB00B2QPKJ12

FRESNILLO PLC

(FRES)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:47:45 2023-01-25 am EST
868.60 GBX   -1.14%
04:10aStocks firm; Ascential jumps 25% on restructuring
AN
04:09aFTSE 100 Rises After Asian Stocks Rally
DJ
04:08aFresnillo achieves annual production in line with guidance
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fresnillo achieves annual production in line with guidance

01/25/2023 | 04:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Fresnillo PLC on Wednesday reported a rise in quarterly gold output but a fall in silver production, but warned that costs are expected to have risen.

The Mexico City-based gold and silver miner said total silver production fell 3.0% year-on-year in the fourth quarter to 12.5 million ounces from 12.9 million ounces. Across the whole of 2022, however, it rose 1.2% annually to 53.7 million ounces from 53.1 million ounces in 2021.

It said the quarterly fall was due to a "decrease in ore throughput and lower ore grade at San Julian and Cienega, mitigated by increased volumes of ore processed and higher ore grades at Fresnillo".

Gold production was up 12% in the fourth quarter to 167,969 ounces from 159,205 a year earlier.

However, it fell 15% in 2022 to 635,926 ounces from 751,203 ounces in 2021, primarily due to a "lower recovery rate as higher volumes of sulphide ore are processed and lower ore grade at Herradura," the miner explained.

"Fresnillo reports a solid operating result in the fourth quarter, with full year production in line with our guidance. In particular, silver output was driven by a strong performance from our Fresnillo mine which is showing consistent improvement and the continued contribution of our new Juanicipio project offsetting the expected lower grades at San Julian," said Chief Executive Officer Octavio Alvidrez.

Fresnillo said commissioning of the Juanicipio plant is ongoing. It continues to expect a gradual ramp up with the objective of reaching full nameplate capacity in the third quarter this year.

Additionally, the miner said adjusted production costs for the second half of 2022 are expected to have increased by about 20% compared to the same period a year ago. This is mainly due to an increase in volumes of ore, accelerating cost inflation and an increase of 49% in waste material hauled charged to costs, as well as increased maintenance.

Looking ahead, Fresnillo said it expects "increased production of gold due to an updated mine plan at Herradura and a slight increase in volumes at Noche Buena following condemnation drilling."

Attributable silver production in 2023 is expected to be in the range of 57.0 to 64.0 million ounces, and attributable gold output is expected to be in the range of 590,000 to 640,000 ounces.

Fresnillo will announce its 2022 results on March 7.

Shares were down 1.7% at 863.50 pence each on Wednesday morning in London.

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRESNILLO PLC -0.87% 870.05 Delayed Quote.-2.57%
SILVER -0.17% 23.58 Delayed Quote.-2.33%
All news about FRESNILLO PLC
04:10aStocks firm; Ascential jumps 25% on restructuring
AN
04:09aFTSE 100 Rises After Asian Stocks Rally
DJ
04:08aFresnillo achieves annual production in line with guidance
AN
03:36aSterling Could Fall as BOE Contends With Weak Growth, High Inflation
DJ
03:03aFTSE 100 Seen Little Changed After Mixed U.S. Session
DJ
02:56aUK producer price inflation cools in December
AN
02:49aMining Group Fresnillo's FY22 Silver, Gold Production Meets Guidance
MT
02:07aFresnillo : 4Q22 Production Report 187KB
PU
01:58aStocks called higher ahead of inflation data
AN
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Mixed; Focus on Earnings
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FRESNILLO PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 482 M - -
Net income 2022 195 M - -
Net Debt 2022 22,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 41,1x
Yield 2022 1,54%
Capitalization 7 984 M 7 984 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,23x
EV / Sales 2023 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 7 871
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart FRESNILLO PLC
Duration : Period :
Fresnillo plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRESNILLO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 10,83 $
Average target price 10,96 $
Spread / Average Target 1,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Octavio Alvidrez Cano Chief Executive Officer
Mario Arreguín Frade Chief Financial Officer
Alejandro Baillères Gual Non-Executive Chairman
Tomas Iturriaga Hidalgo Chief Operating Officer
Fernando Benjamín Ruíz Sahagún Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRESNILLO PLC-2.57%7 984
BHP GROUP LIMITED8.94%177 605
RIO TINTO PLC8.31%130 044
GLENCORE PLC2.39%87 835
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC10.61%53 601
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)14.68%48 635