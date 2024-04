Fresnillo Plc 21 Upper Brook Street London W1K 7PY United Kingdom www.fresnilloplc.com

1 December 2023

Fresnillo plc announces new executive roles

Fresnillo plc ("Fresnillo" or "the Company") is committed to creating long term value by maximising the potential of its operations and delivering profitable growth, whilst ensuring the wellbeing of its stakeholders. To further strengthen the oversight of its assets and focus on the advancement of its pipeline, Fresnillo is pleased to announce the creation of new executive roles for its operations and projects: Chief Operating Officer North and Chief Operating Officer Central.

Tomás Iturriaga, who has been leading the Company's operations over the last three years, will continue in his role as Chief Operating Officer of the Central Operations, comprised of the Fresnillo, Saucito and Juanicipio mines, together with the advanced exploration projects of Orisyvo and Guanajuato.

To oversee the Herradura, Ciénega and San Julián mines, combined with the Tajitos, Rodeo and Capricornio projects, Fresnillo is appointing Daniel Diez as Chief Operating Officer of the Northern Region with effect from 1 December 2023.

Mr Diez brings to the Company more than 24 years of sector experience and a broad understanding of the mining industry, acquired through significant corporate, operational and project development roles in Chile, Australia, Pakistan and Brazil.

He joins from Gold Fields where he led its Chile operations overseeing the development of the Salares Norte project, a high-grade,gold-silver,open-pit deposit situated in the High Andes of northern Chile. Previously he held several senior leadership positions at Yamana Gold. He has also served as Mining Expert (LATAM) at McKinsey & Company and development roles at both Xstrata and Antofagasta. He was a Board member of Minera Alumbrera Ltd. and has also been Chairman of the Board of Directors of MARA a (joint venture between Yamana, Glencore and Newmont) and Minera Alumbrera Limited.

Mr Diez has a Bachelor degree of Mining Engineering from the Universidad de Chile, an MBA from the Institute for Executive Development and is a Certified Project Manager (Stanford University).

Octavio Alvídrez, Chief Executive Officer, said: "Daniel is a fantastic addition to our senior team.

He brings with him considerable experience in the mining sector, and a proven track record of developing mining assets. Daniel and Tomás will work together to further improve operational performance, while overseeing the development of our extensive pipeline in their respective regions."