Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Fresnillo plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRES   GB00B2QPKJ12

FRESNILLO PLC

(FRES)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fresnillo : Annual Financial Report

04/21/2021 | 10:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
RNS Number : 2110W
Fresnillo PLC
21 April 2021

Fresnillo plc

21 Upper Brook Street

London W1K 7PY

United Kingdom

www.fresnilloplc.com

21 April 2021

FRESNILLO PLC - ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, Fresnillo plc (the 'Company') has submitted a copy of the following document to the National Storage Mechanism, which will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

· 2020 Annual Report & Accounts

As required by DTR 6.3.5 (3), the Company confirms a copy of the Annual Report is available on the Company's website: www.fresnilloplc.com.

For further information, please visit our website www.fresnilloplc.comor contact:

FRESNILLO PLC

London Office

Gabriela Mayor, Head of Investor Relations

Patrick Chambers

Tel: +44 (0)20 7399 2470

Mexico City Office

Ana Belem Zárate

Tel: +52 55 52 79 3206

POWERSCOURT

Peter Ogden

Tel: +44 (0)7793 858 211

ABOUT FRESNILLO PLC

Fresnillo plc is the world's largest primary silver producer and Mexico's largest gold producer, listed on the London and Mexican Stock Exchanges under the symbol FRES.

Fresnillo plc has seven operating mines, all of them in Mexico - Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega (including Las Casas Rosario & Cluster Cebollitas), Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos1, Noche Buena and San Julián (Veins and Disseminated Ore Body), three development projects - the Pyrites Plant at Fresnillo, the optimisation of the beneficiation plant also at Fresnillo, and Juanicipio, and four advanced exploration projects - Orisyvo, Rodeo, Guanajuato and Pilarica, as well as a number of other long term exploration prospects.

Fresnillo plc has mining concessions and exploration projects in Mexico, Peru and Chile.

Fresnillo plc has a strong and long tradition of exploring, mining, a proven track record of mine development, reserve replacement, and production costs in the lowest quartile of the cost curve for silver.

Fresnillo plc's goal is to maintain the Group's position as the world's largest primary silver company and Mexico's largest gold producer.

1Operations at Soledad-Dipolos are currently suspended.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Information contained in this announcement may include 'forward-looking statements'. All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein, including, without limitation, those regarding the Fresnillo Group's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, amongst other things, the Fresnillo Group's results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the silver and gold industries are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and the actual results of the Fresnillo Group's operations, financial position and liquidity, and the development of the markets and the industry in which the Fresnillo Group operates, may differ materially from those described in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements contained in this document. In addition, even if the results of operations, financial position and liquidity, and the development of the markets and the industry in which the Fresnillo Group operates are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this document, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods. A number of factors could cause results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, general economic and business conditions, industry trends, competition, commodity prices, changes in regulation, currency fluctuations (including the US dollar and Mexican Peso exchanges rates), the Fresnillo Group's ability to recover its reserves or develop new reserves, including its ability to convert its resources into reserves and its mineral potential into resources or reserves, changes in its business strategy and political and economic uncertainty.

LEI: 549300JXWH1UV5J0XV81

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

RNS may use your IP address to confirm compliance with the terms and conditions, to analyse how you engage with the information contained in this communication, and to share such analysis on an anonymised basis with others as part of our commercial services. For further information about how RNS and the London Stock Exchange use the personal data you provide us, please see our Privacy Policy.
END
ACSBSGDSSXDDGBB

Disclaimer

Fresnillo plc published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 14:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FRESNILLO PLC
10:40aFRESNILLO  : Annual Financial Report
PU
03/31MAG Silver Net Loss For 2020 Widens Vs 2019; Names Tim Baker as a Director, F..
MT
03/02WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : The earnings season slows down
03/02Fresnillo's FY20 Profit Jumps As Revenue Surges
MT
03/02FRESNILLO  : Earnings Flash (FRES.L) FRESNILLO Posts FY20 Revenue $2.43B
MT
03/02FRESNILLO  : Earnings Flash (FRES.L) FRESNILLO Posts FY20 EPS $0.440
MT
03/02FRESNILLO PLC  : Annual results
CO
03/01FRESNILLO  : Orla Mining Completes Layback Agreement on Camino Rojo Oxide Projec..
AQ
02/26Dual-Listed Orla Mining Completes Layback Agreement on Camino Rojo Oxide Proj..
MT
02/08FRESNILLO  : UBS Downgrades Fresnillo to Sell from Neutral, Cuts PT
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 785 M - -
Net income 2021 531 M - -
Net cash 2021 50,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,9x
Yield 2021 2,50%
Capitalization 9 479 M 9 482 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,39x
EV / Sales 2022 2,92x
Nbr of Employees 5 816
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart FRESNILLO PLC
Duration : Period :
Fresnillo plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRESNILLO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 14,99 $
Last Close Price 12,86 $
Spread / Highest target 61,1%
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Octavio Alvidrez Cano Chief Executive Officer
Mario Arreguín Frade Chief Financial Officer
Alberto Baillères González Non-Executive Chairman
Tomas Iturriaga Hidalgo Chief Operating Officer
Fernando Benjamín Ruíz Sahagún Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRESNILLO PLC-18.28%9 482
BHP GROUP11.83%171 947
RIO TINTO PLC8.87%138 003
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC26.50%52 967
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.21.60%40 068
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)42.96%18 999
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ