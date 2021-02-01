Log in
FRESNILLO PLC

FRESNILLO PLC

(FRES)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 02/01 11:30:00 am
1081.25 GBX   +9.48%
Shares rally, retail surge drives silver to 8-year high

02/01/2021 | 03:18pm EST
(Adds oil, gold settlement prices)

* Retail crowd focus on silver drives it to 8-year high

* Oil up 1%; dollar index, Bund, T-bill yields steady

* Excess Money? https://tmsnrt.rs/2YpThUB

NEW YORK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Global shares rebounded from last week's steep sell-off and silver prices surged on Monday as retail investors expanded their social media-fueled battle with Wall Street to drive the precious metal to an eight-year high.

A shift in the retail trading frenzy to silver drove up mining stocks on both sides of the Atlantic, with a 7.2% jump in the iShares Silver Trust ETF - the largest silver-backed ETR - put it on track for its best day since 2008.

Data for the ETF showed its silver holdings jumped by a record 37 million shares from Thursday to Friday alone, each representing an ounce of silver.

Mining behemoths BHP Group, Glencore Plc and Anglo American Plc were the top six gainers to the FTSE 100 in London, with the blue-chip closing up 0.92%.

Miner Fresnillo rose 8.95% to 1,076 to help lead the pan-European STOXX 600 index gain 1.24%.

On Wall Street, nine of the 11 major S&P sectors advanced, with technology leading the rally.

Silver prices surged to an eight-year high of just over $30 an ounce, before paring gains to trade 6.3% higher at $28.70.

The social media trading frenzy drove huge gains in companies such as GameStop Corp last week, forcing hedge funds to cover their short positions and sparking volatility on Wall Street. The three main stock indexes posted their biggest weekly declines since October.

GameStop fell 27.31% to $236.23.

"Silver has knock-on effects compared to GameStop because it has links to miners," said Connor Campbell, a financial analyst at SpreadEx. "If you start pushing silver higher, that is going to have effects on other industries and other markets and that is clearly what happened."

Silver has gained 19% in price since Thursday after posts on Reddit led small investors to buy silver mining stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETF) backed by physical silver bars, in a GameStop-style squeeze.

Spot silver was up 6.33% to $28.71.

MSCI's benchmark for global equity markets rose 1.6% to 653.19.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.06%, the S&P 500 gained 1.82% and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.67%.

The U.S. dollar bounced to a 2-week high on weakness in the euro, Swiss franc and Japanese yen on the view that the United States has an advantage in growing its economy and vaccinating its population against COVID-19.

The euro weakened after Germany reported that retail sales plunged by an unexpected 9.6% in December after tighter lockdowns last year to curb the spread of COVID-19 choked consumer spending in Europe's largest economy.

The dollar index rose 0.393%, with the euro down 0.59% to $1.2064.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.25% versus the greenback at 104.92 per dollar.

Oil prices rose, buoyed by shrinking inventories and hopes of a swifter global economic recovery, although halting vaccine rollouts and renewed travel restrictions capped gains.

Brent crude futures settled up $1.31 at $56.35 a barrel. U.S. crude futures rose $1.35 to settle at $53.55 a barrel.

Gold followed silver higher, up 0.70% to $1,859.05 an ounce. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.7% at $1,863.90.

Data overnight showed Chinese factory activity slowed in January as restrictions took a toll in some regions. In the euro zone, manufacturing growth remained resilient at the start of the year but the pace waned from December.

British data showed an even greater struggle, with manufacturers facing the twin headwinds of COVID-19 and Britain's exit from the European Union.

While the coronavirus vaccine rollout globally remains slow, with concern about whether they will work on new COVID strains, Europe was also bolstered by news that it would receive a further 9 million doses from AstraZeneca in the first quarter.

With riskier markets bouncing, Italian government bond yields fell 2-3 basis points across the curve.

German Bund yields, meanwhile, the benchmark for the euro zone, remained anchored around -0.51% on Monday, tracking U.S. Treasury yields.. The 10-year U.S. Treasury note traded to yield 1.0723%.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 3.21% 2491.5 Delayed Quote.-0.43%
ASTRAZENECA PLC -1.38% 7388 Delayed Quote.2.28%
BHP GROUP 1.29% 44.12 End-of-day quote.3.98%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.95% 30254.81 Delayed Quote.-2.04%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.52% 1.20584 Delayed Quote.-0.75%
FRESNILLO PLC 8.95% 1076 Delayed Quote.-12.56%
GAMESTOP CORP. -29.08% 228.5001 Delayed Quote.1,625.05%
GLENCORE PLC 1.42% 249.9 Delayed Quote.5.75%
GOLD 0.30% 1861.11 Delayed Quote.-2.70%
ISHARES SILVER TRUST 1.09% 24.99 End-of-day quote.1.71%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.70% 56.36 Delayed Quote.7.16%
NASDAQ 100 2.69% 13271.595841 Delayed Quote.0.29%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.68% 13418.792837 Delayed Quote.1.42%
S&P 500 1.77% 3778.77 Delayed Quote.-1.11%
SILVER 2.01% 29.174 Delayed Quote.2.45%
STOXX EUROPE 600 1.24% 400.77 Delayed Quote.-0.80%
WTI 3.17% 53.598 Delayed Quote.8.35%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 397 M - -
Net income 2020 348 M - -
Net Debt 2020 239 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 28,2x
Yield 2020 1,53%
Capitalization 9 970 M 9 952 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,26x
EV / Sales 2021 3,48x
Nbr of Employees 5 510
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart FRESNILLO PLC
Duration : Period :
Fresnillo plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRESNILLO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 15,60 $
Last Close Price 13,53 $
Spread / Highest target 52,3%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Octavio Alvidrez Cano Chief Executive Officer
Alberto Baillères González Non-Executive Chairman
Tomas Iturriaga Hidalgo Chief Operating Officer
Mario Arreguín Frade Chief Financial Officer
Fernando Benjamín Ruíz Sahagún Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRESNILLO PLC-12.56%9 982
BHP GROUP3.98%156 519
RIO TINTO PLC2.18%126 873
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-0.43%45 133
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.42%33 761
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC-6.14%10 231
