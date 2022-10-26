Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Fresnillo plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRES   GB00B2QPKJ12

FRESNILLO PLC

(FRES)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:05 2022-10-26 am EDT
736.60 GBX   +3.14%
04:34aTOP NEWS: Fresnillo backs 2022 production guidance as volumes improve
AI
03:10aFTSE 100 Seen Lower as U.S. Tech Earnings Disappoint
DJ
02:33aFresnillo Affirms FY22 Production Guidance for Silver, Gold
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TOP NEWS: Fresnillo backs 2022 production guidance as volumes improve

10/26/2022 | 04:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Fresnillo PLC on Wednesday posted solid quarterly production figures and backed annual its annual guidance.

The Mexico City-based silver and gold miner said volumes at Fresnillo and Saucito continued to improve, but this was partially offset by lower ore throughput and grade variability at San Julian.

Shares in Fresnillo were 2.4% higher at 731.20 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

In the third quarter, total silver production, including silverstream, rose 7.4% year-on-year to 13.6 million ounces, compared to 12.7 million ounces. This was "due to the higher contribution from Juanicipio, higher ore processed and ore grade at Fresnillo and higher ore grade at Saucito", the miner said.

From the second quarter of 2022, it fell 5.4%, mostly due to the expected lower ore grade and lower processed ore volumes at San Julian.

Gold production fell 7.7% annually to 159,205 ounces from 172,534 ounces. It edged up 0.2% from the second quarter, however.

The annual decline was "mainly due to a lower recovery rate as higher volumes of sulphide ore are processed and lower ore grade at Herradura, and a decrease in volume of ore processed and lower ore grade at Noche Buena and Cienega", Fresnillo said.

These factors were slightly offset by higher ore grades at Saucito.

Lead and zinc production rose 3.1% and 12% annually, but fell 7.7% and 4.7% from the second quarter.

Fresnillo noted a "challenging" operating environment, in light of a tight labour market in Mexico following labour reforms introduced last September, as well as industry-wide supply bottlenecks.

"Contractor uptake varied across the group, resulting in staff vacancies and lower equipment availability at our underground mines. Recruitment and training campaigns continue, albeit at a slightly slower pace than initially anticipated," it explained.

It expects the staffing process at Fresnillo District, San Julian and Cienega to be complete by year-end.

Despite the challenges, the miner said it remains on track to meet annual guidance of 50.5 to 56.5 million ounces of attributable silver and silverstream, and 600 to 650,000 ounces of attributable gold.

"Our focus in the final quarter is to achieve our 2022 targets, continue to drive volumes in the Fresnillo District, and deliver a rapid ramp-up of our new Juanicipio mine, while always prioritising the safety and wellbeing of our people," said Chief Executive Officer Octavio Alvidrez.

Alvidrez added that the additional testing required by the state energy regulator is on track, relating to the final tie-in to the grid at Juanicipio.

By Elizabeth Winter; elizabethwinter@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRESNILLO PLC 3.00% 736 Delayed Quote.-20.00%
GOLD 1.23% 1672.73 Delayed Quote.-9.19%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 1.26% 977.2943 Real-time Quote.-9.54%
SILVER 2.12% 19.7258 Delayed Quote.-16.46%
All news about FRESNILLO PLC
04:34aTOP NEWS: Fresnillo backs 2022 production guidance as volumes improve
AI
03:10aFTSE 100 Seen Lower as U.S. Tech Earnings Disappoint
DJ
02:33aFresnillo Affirms FY22 Production Guidance for Silver, Gold
MT
02:08aFresnillo : 3Q22 Production Report 178KB
PU
10/25UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AI
10/24UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AI
10/21UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AI
10/21Barclays Keeps Fresnillo At Equalweight, Hikes PT
MT
10/21LONDON BROKER RATINGS: HSBC cuts Asos; Berenberg likes Synthomer
AI
10/20UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FRESNILLO PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 491 M - -
Net income 2022 214 M - -
Net cash 2022 34,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,9x
Yield 2022 2,08%
Capitalization 6 047 M 6 047 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,41x
EV / Sales 2023 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 7 871
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart FRESNILLO PLC
Duration : Period :
Fresnillo plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRESNILLO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 8,21 $
Average target price 9,59 $
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Octavio Alvidrez Cano Chief Executive Officer
Mario Arreguín Frade Chief Financial Officer
Tomas Iturriaga Hidalgo Chief Operating Officer
Fernando Benjamín Ruíz Sahagún Independent Non-Executive Director
Bárbara Garza Lagüera Gonda Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRESNILLO PLC-20.00%6 047
BHP GROUP LIMITED17.32%124 940
RIO TINTO PLC-3.64%89 343
GLENCORE PLC34.07%74 311
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)108.66%53 619
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-11.85%37 090