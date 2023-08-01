Bezannes, Tuesday 1st August 2023 - 5:00 p.m.

FREY finalises the acquisition of

Matarnia Park Handlowy retail park in Poland

FREY announces that it has finalised the acquisitionof the Matarnia Park Handlowy retail park in Gdańsk (Poland) from Ingka Centres for a total investment amount of €103 million (incl. transfer tax).

As part of its long-term expansion strategy, FREY is rolling out its pan-European platform by opening in new countries such as Poland.

Ideally located in one of Poland's most dynamic cities, Matarnia Park Handlowy also benefits from the attraction of one of Poland's first IKEA stores. FREY will be able to transform this high-potential asset to bring it up to the standards of its Shopping Promenade® concept and thus extract all its quintessence. This acquisition also marks FREY's first investment in Poland, one of the fastest growing economies in Europe.