Bezannes, 27 July 2023, 5.00 p.m. - 2023 Half-year Results
FREY posts excellent half-year results and
is preparing to seize opportunities
1stopen-airshopping platform with solid fundamentalsEconomic portfolio:€1.7 billion(+0.2%like-for-like)
Annualised rents Group share: €101.2 million (+3.6% like-for-like)
Financial occupancy rate (1): 98.0% (stable)
H1 2023 collection rate (2): 97.6%
Group OCR (3): 8.3%
Growth in tenants' sales (4): +5.5%
1st project in the innovative partnership with the Caisse des Dépôts Group (5)
Montigny-lès-Cormeilles in the second retail zone of France (6): 55,000,000 visitors/year
Program: 24,000 m2 of shops, restaurants, activities and services
900 new housing dwellings
Excellent operating performance
Rental income: €54.1 million (+28.3% vs. H1 2022)
Profit from recurring operations: €42.6 million (+41.5% vs. H1 2022)
Net income Group share: €36.6 million
EPRA NAV NDV (7): €34.7/share (-0.9% vs. end-2022 and +5.5% vs. H1 2022)
Solid financial structure
Optimised cost of debt: 2.0%
Debt hedging rate of more than 95% over the next 5 years
Financing raised: €210 million
LTV ratio: 39.9% (38.9% end-2022)
Available liquidity (8): €287.0 million increased to €417.0 million after the end of the period.
"In the current uncertain context, the excellent H1 performances demonstrate once again the
relevance of FREY's unique portfolio, combining robust property value and recurring profitability. FREY continues to execute its strategic plan and is securing the financial resources to seize new opportunities that will inevitably arise in current market. FREY is reiterating more than ever its aim to become the European leader in sustainable retail." Antoine Frey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FREY.
- At 30 June 2023, the vacancy rate calculated in accordance with the EPRA Best Practices Recommendations (European Public Real Estate Association) stood at 2.0%.
- Charged rents collected relative to charged rents invoiced.
- Rolling 12 months/FREY Group scope (France, Spain and Portugal). France scope: 8.2%.
- Retailer sales from January to June 2023, Groupe FREY scope (France, Spain and Portugal), changes vs. comparable periods in 2022.
- FREY, with La Banque des Territoires and CDC Habitat, has created a vehicle to carry commercial assets and consolidate land.
- Source: Data Stories #4 MyTraffic 2023 - number of visitors in 2022.
- Calculated according to the standard developed and published by the EPRA.
- €147.0m in cash and €140.0m in corporate credit lines.
Key figures - In € million - 6 months
30.06.2023
30.06.2022
% Change
Consolidated revenue
59.6
+18.1%
70.4
o/w property investment activity (gross rental income)
54.1
42.2
+28.3%
Profit from recurring operations
42.6
30.1
+41.5%
Change in fair value of investment property
9.4
33.2
-71.7%
Net income Group share
36.6
70.9
-48.4%
Balance sheet indicators - In € million
31.12.2022
Change
30.06.2023
EPRA NAV NDV
989.2
-1.7%
972.1
i.e. per share
€34.7
€35.0
-0.9%
LTV ratio (incl. transfer tax)
39.9%
38.9%
-1pt
On 27 July 2023, FREY's Board of Directors approved the half-year consolidated financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2023. The half-year financial statements received a limited review by the statutory auditors. The statutory auditors' reports on the half-year financial information were unconditionally issued.
KEY EVENTS IN H1-2023
Success of the business model of FREY's open-air shopping centres
The performance of FREY's open-air shopping centres demonstrates the relevance of the business model of a more sustainable and more profitable business model for retailers, combined with a
comprehensive and diversified merchandising mix that perfectly meets the needs of consumers.
- The sales of(9)FREY retailers grew 5.1% relative to H1 2022 - in step with the sector index +5.2% H1 2023(10) (vs. -8.5% H1 2022(11)) - and confirming the growth already achieved last year (+5.2% H1 2022 (12)).
- FREY footfall(13) reached extremely high levels, with growth of +12.8% compared with H1 2022, while FACT posted a limited increase of +3.7%.
The rental collection rate(14) reached 97.6% in the first half of 2023 versus 97.0% at 30/06/22.
- Dynamic rental activity
FREY signed 76 leases overall in first-half 2023, on the portfolio in operations or under development, for €7.1 million in rents (€6.2 million attributable to the Group). For renewals and reletting, the averageup-lift15came out at +5.4%.
Thanks to strong rental activity, the EPRA occupancy rate remained at 98.0% at 30 June 2023 (stable vs. 31/12/2022).
- Tenants' sales in France from January to June 2023, changes versus comparable periods for FREY data.
- The sector index of the Federation of Regional Trade Actors (FACT) / Quantaflow all formats combined from January to May 2023.
- Tenants' sales in France, changes versus comparable periods in 2019 for the sector index.
- Tenants' sales in France, changes versus comparable periods in 2019 for FREY data.
- Trend in footfall in France for FREY sites from January to June 2023, changes versus comparable periods for FREY data and the FACT/MyTraffic index for all formats combined.
- Rents and expenses collected relative to rents and expenses invoiced, Group share.
- Calculated on guaranteed minimum rent.
FREY maintained the strong diversification of its rental risk with the top 10 tenant brands accounting for 19% of the rental base(16) (stable vs. end-2022) with national and international players, all of them leaders in their sector (Cultura, Decathlon, Boulanger, Intersport, Beaumanoir Group, Maisons du Monde, Inditex, etc.).
- FREY is successfully pursuing the leasing of the Docks de St-Ouen project near Paris (17)
With the 2024 Olympic Games fast approaching, a true retail city centre now graces the new Docks de Saint-Ouen district of St-Ouen:
- A 12,000 m2 hall, named "Communale", set to open in autumn 2023, with a large market for fresh produce; small catering kiosks; 4 restaurants; 4,000 m² of offices; a production/radio studio; a shared kitchen; an incubator and a 250-seat events venue.
- Cours des Lavandières, a lively shopping street with a retail surface area of 12,000 m² featuring 50 shops, of which 6 medium-sized, 90% leased for the first phase, with major national brands, healthcare players and local services and shops.
1st project of the FREY & Groupe Caisse des Dépôts partnership: Montigny lès Cormeilles (95)
FREY undertakes the transformation of the emblematic retail area of Montigny-lès-Cormeilles, which welcomed 55 million visitors in 2022:
All major French cities are now facing the same challenge of restructuring their entrances to the city. These urban areas represent a huge stock of already developed land on which cities will reinvent themselves in the future. To support this necessary transformation, FREY, Banque des Territoires and CDC Habitat announced in December 2022 that they had joined forces to transform these zones by creating a €200 million land carry vehicle (18): SAS Repenser la Ville. On 1 June 2023, the group presented the first retail area to benefit from this new carry and land consolidation tool: La Patte- d'oie d'Herblay (95) inMontigny-lès-Cormeilles.
The programme provides for the implementation of:
- a school;
- a 750-metre long open-air walkway, connected to the surrounding public spaces;
- 24,000 m2 for small and medium-sized shops, restaurants, services and leisure activities;
- 900 housing dwellings in 5-storey buildings by 2030;
- 20,062 m2 of integrated green spaces; and the surface area to be desilted increases from 10 to 20%;
- 14,506 m2 of public spaces, including public squares, small squares and pathways;
- 2,000 parking spaces underground and raised parking with around 400 spaces.
Stronger debt structure
- Financial resources secured
In line with its B Corp™-certified responsible financing strategy, FREY has signed two new medium- term financing lines with ESG performance criteria for a total €210 million for 5 years (with two additional year extension options) with its long-standing banking partners. The financial conditions are linked to compliance with three of FREY's major CSR commitments: obtaining BREEAMIn-Use
- Calculated on the basis of annualised rents.
- Developed in three phases (autumn 2022, autumn 2023 and mid-2024).
- Total investment after applying 50% leverage.
certification forlarge-scaleproperty assets, with a target of 100% of assets certified by 2027; developinglow-carbonmobility by installing charging points for electric and hybrid vehicles, with a target of 5% of the total number of parking spaces by 2025 and 7% by 2027; strong commitments in terms of reducing greenhouse gases (GHG), with a target for scopes 1 & 2 (direct emissions) and another target for scope 3 (indirect emissions linked mainly to construction and energy consumption by tenants, excluding visitor travel).
- Optimisation of debt hedging rate
To better control the Group's average cost of debt, FREY optimised several hedging transactions in first-half 2023, thus improving its hedging profile and bringing it into line with the average maturity of its debt. Based on the current debt level, the debt was hedged at 94.5% at 30 June 2023 and is secured at least 95% over the next 5 years.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN H1 2023
Change in portfolio
At 30 June 2023, FREY's economic portfolio (19) in operation:
- Occupied a surface area of 628,874 m²(632,810 m2atend-2022)(20);
- Were valued at €1,549.2 million excluding transfer tax, including €478 million internationally, up +0.4% fromend-2022(€1,542.8 million) and +0.3%like-for-like;
- Offered €101.2m in annualised gross rents, up +3.6% like-for-like compared with the end of 2022;
- Posted a limited EPRA vacancy rate(21) of 2.0% (i.e. an occupancy rate of 98.0%).
A 30 June 2023, the total value of the portfolio excluding transfer taxes (economic portfolio in operations €1,549.2 million + projects in progress for €131.5 million) amounted to €1,680.7 million atend-2022,compared with €1,661.9 million atend-2022.
Rental income: €54.1 million (+28.3%)
At 30 June 2023, rental income from consolidated portfolio amounted to €54.1 million, an increase of +28.3% compared with June 2022 (€42.2 million). This positive trend was driven primarily by the integration of the acquisitions of Finestrelles Shopping Center and Parque Mediterráneo in Spain.
On a like-for-like basis, invoiced rents increased by 8.0% compared with H1 2022.
FREY's consolidated revenue amounted to €70.4 million (vs. €59.6 million in H1 2022).
Profit from recurring operations: €42.6 million (+41.5%) - Net income Group share: €36.6 millionProfit from recurring operationsamounted to €42.6 million atend-June2023, compared with €30.1m in June 2022, a result of the increase in revenue detailed above and the firm control of expenses in a context of strong development.
- The economic portfolio in operation includes assets 100% held by FREY, plus assets held in partnership up to their share of ownership.
- FREY sold three assets (7,000 m2) for €21.5 million at 100% (€11.0 million for Group share), with a premium on appraisal values at end-December 2022 of 2.4% Group share.
- Calculated in accordance with the EPRA Best Practices Recommendations.
Operating profit (ROP), at €51.9 million (compared with €61.5 million in H1 2022), benefited from a positive change in fair value of +€9.4 million, driven by the work of asset management on portfolio assets and development businesses.
Consolidated net income Group share was €36.6 million at end-June2023 vs. €70.9 million in June 2022, down-48.4%.This fall in net income was mainly due to a lower revaluation of investment properties and a stable value of hedging instruments between 2022 and 2023(-€50.2m),which was not offset by the increase in property investment activity linked to acquisitions in Spain.
EPRA NAV NDVat €34.7 per share (-0.9% vs. end-2022 and +5.5% vs. 30/06/2022)
At 30 June 2023, Group shareholder's equity totalled €973.0 million, compared with €990.1 million at 31 December 2022. This trend resulted primarily from the income for the period (€36.6 million) and the distribution of dividends voted at the General Meeting of 9 May 2023 for €47.7 million.
Therefore, EPRA NAV NDV (excluding transfer taxes) stood at €972.1 million at end-June 2023 versus €989.2 million at 31 December 2022 (-1.7%). Per share, EPRA NVA NDV worked out at €34.7 per share, versus €35.0 per share at the end of 2022, a -0.9% decrease directly linked to the distribution of a dividend of €1.70 per share during first-half 2023.
Solid financial structure and sustainable financing policy
Two corporate financings were secured for a total of €210 million for 5 years (with two additional year extension options) consisting of a first line for a total amount of €80 million and a second for a total €130 million.
FREY is thus pursuing its objective to strengthen liquidity with the systematic implementation of its ESG commitments. All new corporate financing includes a margin adjustment mechanism based on the achievement of three sustainable development criteria consistent with FREY's major CSR commitments by 2030 on obtaining environmental certification, developing low-carbon mobility and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
At end-June 2023, the Group's bank debt stood €913.6 million (vs. €806.3 million at 31 December 2022) and €287.0 million in liquidities (€277 million at 31 December 2022) consisting of €140.0 million in undrawn cash facilities and €147.0 million in available cash. Liquidities increased today to €417.0 million following the second financing of €130.0 signed on July 2023. The duration of bank debt was
3.6 years at 30 June 2023 (from 3.7 years at 31 December 2022), increased to 4.0 years after the end of the period.
After taking interest rate hedges into account, the average interest rate on Group's bank debt based on market conditions at 30 June 2023 (margin included) was 2.02%, compared with 1.82% at 31 December 2022.
The consolidated LTV ratio (including transfer tax) stood at 39.9%, vs. 38.9% atend-2022.The Group maintained comfortable leverage in the current economic environment and given its strong growth.
(22) Calculated according to the standard developed and published by the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA).
