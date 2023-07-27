Bezannes, 27 July 2023, 5.00 p.m. - 2023 Half-year Results FREY posts excellent half-year results and is preparing to seize opportunities 1stopen-airshopping platform with solid fundamentalsEconomic portfolio:€1.7 billion(+0.2%like-for-like) Annualised rents Group share: €101.2 million (+3.6% like-for-like) Financial occupancy rate (1): 98.0% (stable) H1 2023 collection rate (2): 97.6% Group OCR (3): 8.3% Growth in tenants' sales (4): +5.5% 1st project in the innovative partnership with the Caisse des Dépôts Group (5) Montigny-lès-Cormeilles in the second retail zone of France (6): 55,000,000 visitors/year Program: 24,000 m2 of shops, restaurants, activities and services 900 new housing dwellings Excellent operating performance Rental income: €54.1 million (+28.3% vs. H1 2022) Profit from recurring operations: €42.6 million (+41.5% vs. H1 2022) Net income Group share: €36.6 million EPRA NAV NDV (7): €34.7/share (-0.9% vs. end-2022 and +5.5% vs. H1 2022) Solid financial structure Optimised cost of debt: 2.0% Debt hedging rate of more than 95% over the next 5 years Financing raised: €210 million LTV ratio: 39.9% (38.9% end-2022) Available liquidity (8): €287.0 million increased to €417.0 million after the end of the period. "In the current uncertain context, the excellent H1 performances demonstrate once again the relevance of FREY's unique portfolio, combining robust property value and recurring profitability. FREY continues to execute its strategic plan and is securing the financial resources to seize new opportunities that will inevitably arise in current market. FREY is reiterating more than ever its aim to become the European leader in sustainable retail." Antoine Frey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FREY. At 30 June 2023, the vacancy rate calculated in accordance with the EPRA Best Practices Recommendations (European Public Real Estate Association) stood at 2.0%. Charged rents collected relative to charged rents invoiced. Rolling 12 months/FREY Group scope (France, Spain and Portugal). France scope: 8.2%. Retailer sales from January to June 2023, Groupe FREY scope (France, Spain and Portugal), changes vs. comparable periods in 2022. FREY, with La Banque des Territoires and CDC Habitat, has created a vehicle to carry commercial assets and consolidate land. Source: Data Stories #4 MyTraffic 2023 - number of visitors in 2022. Calculated according to the standard developed and published by the EPRA. €147.0m in cash and €140.0m in corporate credit lines.

Key figures - In € million - 6 months 30.06.2023 30.06.2022 % Change Consolidated revenue 59.6 +18.1% 70.4 o/w property investment activity (gross rental income) 54.1 42.2 +28.3% Profit from recurring operations 42.6 30.1 +41.5% Change in fair value of investment property 9.4 33.2 -71.7% Net income Group share 36.6 70.9 -48.4% Balance sheet indicators - In € million 31.12.2022 Change 30.06.2023 EPRA NAV NDV 989.2 -1.7% 972.1 i.e. per share €34.7 €35.0 -0.9% LTV ratio (incl. transfer tax) 39.9% 38.9% -1pt On 27 July 2023, FREY's Board of Directors approved the half-year consolidated financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2023. The half-year financial statements received a limited review by the statutory auditors. The statutory auditors' reports on the half-year financial information were unconditionally issued. KEY EVENTS IN H1-2023 Success of the business model of FREY's open-air shopping centres The performance of FREY's open-air shopping centres demonstrates the relevance of the business model of a more sustainable and more profitable business model for retailers, combined with a comprehensive and diversified merchandising mix that perfectly meets the needs of consumers. The sales of (9) FREY retailers grew 5.1% relative to H1 2022 - in step with the sector index +5.2% H1 2023 (10) (11) (12)

relative to H1 2022 - in step with the sector index +5.2% H1 2023 FREY footfall (13) reached extremely high levels, with growth of +12.8% compared with H1 2022, while FACT posted a limited increase of +3.7%. The rental collection rate(14) reached 97.6% in the first half of 2023 versus 97.0% at 30/06/22. Dynamic rental activity FREY signed 76 leases overall in first-half 2023, on the portfolio in operations or under development, for €7.1 million in rents (€6.2 million attributable to the Group). For renewals and reletting, the averageup-lift15came out at +5.4%. Thanks to strong rental activity, the EPRA occupancy rate remained at 98.0% at 30 June 2023 (stable vs. 31/12/2022). Tenants' sales in France from January to June 2023, changes versus comparable periods for FREY data. The sector index of the Federation of Regional Trade Actors (FACT) / Quantaflow all formats combined from January to May 2023. Tenants' sales in France, changes versus comparable periods in 2019 for the sector index. Tenants' sales in France, changes versus comparable periods in 2019 for FREY data. Trend in footfall in France for FREY sites from January to June 2023, changes versus comparable periods for FREY data and the FACT/MyTraffic index for all formats combined. Rents and expenses collected relative to rents and expenses invoiced, Group share. Calculated on guaranteed minimum rent.

FREY maintained the strong diversification of its rental risk with the top 10 tenant brands accounting for 19% of the rental base(16) (stable vs. end-2022) with national and international players, all of them leaders in their sector (Cultura, Decathlon, Boulanger, Intersport, Beaumanoir Group, Maisons du Monde, Inditex, etc.). FREY is successfully pursuing the leasing of the Docks de St-Ouen project near Paris (17) With the 2024 Olympic Games fast approaching, a true retail city centre now graces the new Docks de Saint-Ouen district of St-Ouen: A 12,000 m 2 hall, named "Communale" , set to open in autumn 2023, with a large market for fresh produce; small catering kiosks; 4 restaurants; 4,000 m² of offices; a production/radio studio; a shared kitchen; an incubator and a 250-seat events venue.

hall, named , set to open in autumn 2023, with a large market for fresh produce; small catering kiosks; 4 restaurants; 4,000 m² of offices; a production/radio studio; a shared kitchen; an incubator and a 250-seat events venue. Cours des Lavandières , a lively shopping street with a retail surface area of 12,000 m² featuring 50 shops, of which 6 medium-sized, 90% leased for the first phase, with major national brands, healthcare players and local services and shops. 1st project of the FREY & Groupe Caisse des Dépôts partnership: Montigny lès Cormeilles (95) FREY undertakes the transformation of the emblematic retail area of Montigny-lès-Cormeilles, which welcomed 55 million visitors in 2022: All major French cities are now facing the same challenge of restructuring their entrances to the city. These urban areas represent a huge stock of already developed land on which cities will reinvent themselves in the future. To support this necessary transformation, FREY, Banque des Territoires and CDC Habitat announced in December 2022 that they had joined forces to transform these zones by creating a €200 million land carry vehicle (18): SAS Repenser la Ville. On 1 June 2023, the group presented the first retail area to benefit from this new carry and land consolidation tool: La Patte- d'oie d'Herblay (95) inMontigny-lès-Cormeilles. The programme provides for the implementation of: a school;

a 750-metre long open-air walkway, connected to the surrounding public spaces;

750-metre long open-air walkway, connected to the surrounding public spaces; 24,000 m 2 for small and medium-sized shops, restaurants, services and leisure activities;

for small and medium-sized shops, restaurants, services and leisure activities; 900 housing dwellings in 5-storey buildings by 2030;

5-storey buildings by 2030; 20,062 m 2 of integrated green spaces; and the surface area to be desilted increases from 10 to 20%;

of integrated green spaces; and the surface area to be desilted increases from 10 to 20%; 14,506 m 2 of public spaces, including public squares, small squares and pathways;

of public spaces, including public squares, small squares and pathways; 2,000 parking spaces underground and raised parking with around 400 spaces. Stronger debt structure Financial resources secured In line with its B Corp™-certified responsible financing strategy, FREY has signed two new medium- term financing lines with ESG performance criteria for a total €210 million for 5 years (with two additional year extension options) with its long-standing banking partners. The financial conditions are linked to compliance with three of FREY's major CSR commitments: obtaining BREEAMIn-Use Calculated on the basis of annualised rents. Developed in three phases (autumn 2022, autumn 2023 and mid-2024). Total investment after applying 50% leverage.

certification forlarge-scaleproperty assets, with a target of 100% of assets certified by 2027; developinglow-carbonmobility by installing charging points for electric and hybrid vehicles, with a target of 5% of the total number of parking spaces by 2025 and 7% by 2027; strong commitments in terms of reducing greenhouse gases (GHG), with a target for scopes 1 & 2 (direct emissions) and another target for scope 3 (indirect emissions linked mainly to construction and energy consumption by tenants, excluding visitor travel). Optimisation of debt hedging rate To better control the Group's average cost of debt, FREY optimised several hedging transactions in first-half 2023, thus improving its hedging profile and bringing it into line with the average maturity of its debt. Based on the current debt level, the debt was hedged at 94.5% at 30 June 2023 and is secured at least 95% over the next 5 years. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN H1 2023 Change in portfolio At 30 June 2023, FREY's economic portfolio (19) in operation: Occupied a surface area of 628,874 m² (632,810 m 2 at end-2022) (20) ;

Were valued at €1,549.2 million excluding transfer tax , including €478 million internationally, up +0.4% from end-2022 (€1,542.8 million) and +0.3% like-for-like;

Offered €101.2m in annualised gross rents , up +3.6% like-for-like compared with the end of 2022;

, up +3.6% like-for-like compared with the end of 2022; Posted a limited EPRA vacancy rate (21) of 2.0% (i.e. an occupancy rate of 98.0%). A 30 June 2023, the total value of the portfolio excluding transfer taxes (economic portfolio in operations €1,549.2 million + projects in progress for €131.5 million) amounted to €1,680.7 million atend-2022,compared with €1,661.9 million atend-2022. Rental income: €54.1 million (+28.3%) At 30 June 2023, rental income from consolidated portfolio amounted to €54.1 million, an increase of +28.3% compared with June 2022 (€42.2 million). This positive trend was driven primarily by the integration of the acquisitions of Finestrelles Shopping Center and Parque Mediterráneo in Spain. On a like-for-like basis, invoiced rents increased by 8.0% compared with H1 2022. FREY's consolidated revenue amounted to €70.4 million (vs. €59.6 million in H1 2022). Profit from recurring operations: €42.6 million (+41.5%) - Net income Group share: €36.6 millionProfit from recurring operationsamounted to €42.6 million atend-June2023, compared with €30.1m in June 2022, a result of the increase in revenue detailed above and the firm control of expenses in a context of strong development. The economic portfolio in operation includes assets 100% held by FREY, plus assets held in partnership up to their share of ownership. FREY sold three assets (7,000 m 2 ) for €21.5 million at 100% (€11.0 million for Group share), with a premium on appraisal values at end-December 2022 of 2.4% Group share. Calculated in accordance with the EPRA Best Practices Recommendations.