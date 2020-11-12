Bezannes, 12 November 2020 - 8.30 AM

FREY signs a €70 million solidarity-based revolving credit line with Crédit Agricole Group

and supports the CUISINE MODE D'EMPLOI(S) organisation

FREY announces today the signing of a €70 million five -yearsolidarity-based revolving credit line (with two options to extend it for an additional year) with Crédit Agricole CIB, LCL & Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel du Languedoc.

This credit facility bears interest at the Euribor 3-month rate plus an indexed margin and has the usual financial covenants for this type of financing (notably Loan To Value ratio, ICR ratio and pledged debt ratio).

This operation will both strengthen the Group's liquidity (which has undrawn secured credit lines and cash for a total amount of €248.3 million as at 30 June 2020) and provide an additional source of financing for players in the solidarity economy in line with the Group's Corporate Social Responsibility commitments.

This facility includes a mechanism whereby the three banks in the pool waive part of their remuneration and FREY makes a contribution of an equivalent amount to a solidarity organisation, which may change each year. The total amount financed in equal parts by FREY and the banking pool could amount to up to €140,000 over the entire duration of the credit line (five years excluding options to extend).

FREY has initially chosen to support the charitable organisation of Chef Thierry Marx, CUISINE MODE D'EMPLOI(S) in its solidarity projects. These projects initiatee the reintegration, through the kitchen and catering professions, of people in a difficult financial and social situation, who have hitherto been far from employment. This commitment, which has a positive social impact, echoes other initiatives undertaken by FREY to promote access to the labour world during many years.

Crédit Agricole CIB and LCL have acted as co-arrangers in this operation, and also as lenders, alongside the Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel du Languedoc.

FREY was advised by the firm De Pardieu Brocas Maffei and the lenders by Gide Loyrette Nouel AARPI.

