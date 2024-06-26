Frey: 400 million euros in new financing

Frey announced on Tuesday evening that it had arranged 400 million euros in bank financing to extend the maturity of its debt, while at the same time providing new financial resources.



he real estate group, which specializes in open-air shopping centers, states that this credit line, which represents 40% of its debt, has a term of five years, with a possible extension of a further two years.



As a result, the maturity of the debt will be extended to

more than four years.



he real estate company, which stresses that it no longer has any significant debt maturities before 2027, now has 120 million euros that can be mobilized at any time for its acquisition policy.



This refinancing brings its available liquidity (cash and undrawn lines) to more than 280 million euros.



