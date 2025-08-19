Frey has announced the acquisition of three outlet villages in Italy—Franciacorta (Lombardy), Valdichiana (Tuscany), and Palmanova (near Trieste)—for €410m, from funds managed by Blackstone.



This transaction is part of a €650m strategic partnership with Cale Street, an investment company backed by the Kuwait Investment Office. Frey is also taking control of Land of Fashion, the asset manager, and integrating the whole entity into a majority-owned, globally consolidated joint venture.



The three sites total more than 90,000 square meters of retail space, 400 stores, 11 million annual visitors and over €360m in revenue generated by the brands.



With this transaction and the integration of Designer Outlet Berlin, acquired in May 2025, Frey has become one of the top three outlet managers in Europe with approximately 400,000 m² under management.



Antoine Frey, CEO, says that this move strengthens the group's European footprint and further accelerates our growth profile, while consolidating a sustainable retail model.