    FREYR   NO0010887524

FREYR AS

(FREYR)
Frequently asked questions about FREYR AS NOTC shares and FREYR Battery shares listed on New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:FREY)

07/24/2021 | 02:48pm EDT
About FREYR Battery SA
FREYR plans to develop up to 35 GWh of battery cell production capacity in Norway and an additional 8 GWh via joint ventures in Norway and/or the Nordic region by 2025 to position the company as one of Europe's largest battery cell suppliers. The facilities will be located in the Mo i Rana industrial complex in Northern Norway, leveraging Norway's highly skilled workforce and abundant, low-cost renewable energy sources from hydro and wind in a crisp, clear and energized environment. FREYR will supply safe, high energy density and cost competitive clean battery cells to the rapidly growing global markets for electric vehicles, energy storage, and marine applications. FREYR is committed to supporting cluster-based R&D initiatives and the development of an international ecosystem of scientific, commercial, and financial stakeholders to support the expansion of the battery value chain in our region. For more information, please visit www.freyrbattery.com.

For investor inquiries, please contact:
Jeffrey Spittel, Vice President, Investor Relations
[email protected]
Tel: (+1) 281-222-0161

Harald Bjørland, Investor Relations
[email protected]
Tel: (+47) 908 58 221

For media inquiries, please contact:
Hilde Rønningsen, Director


Disclaimer

FREYR Battery SA published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2021 18:47:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Managers and Directors
Torstein Dale Sjøtveit Executive Chairman
Jan Arve Haugan Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
Odd Lorentz Strøm Director
Gery Bonduelle Executive Vice President-Sales
Hege Marie Norheim EVP-Human Resources, ESG & Communications