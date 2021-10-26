Log in
    FREY   LU2360697374

FREYR BATTERY

(FREY)
FREYR Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/26/2021 | 06:01am EDT
FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) (“FREYR”), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, will publish a press release detailing third quarter 2021 results and conduct a conference call on November 15, 2021.

The third quarter 2021 press release will be issued by 6:00 am U.S. Eastern Standard Time (12:00 pm Central European Time) and the conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:30 am U.S. Eastern Standard Time (4:30 pm Central European Time).

To access the conference call, listeners should contact the conference call operator at the appropriate number listed below approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

United Kingdom: +44 3333000804
United States: +1 6319131422
Switzerland: +41 225809034
Spain: +34 935472900
Norway: +47 23500243
Luxembourg: +352 27300160
Hong Kong: +852 30600225
Germany: +49 6913803430
France: +33 170750711
Denmark: +45 35445577
Canada: +1 4162164189

The participant passcode for the call is: 59378592#

A webcast of the conference call will be broadcast simultaneously at https://streams.eventcdn.net/freyer/2021q3 on a listen-only basis. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software.

A replay of the webcast will be available at https://ir.freyrbattery.com/events-and-presentations/presentations/default.aspx

About FREYR Battery

FREYR plans to develop up to 43 GWh of battery cell production capacity by 2025 with an ambition of up to 83 GWh in total capacity by 2028 to position the company as one of Europe’s largest battery cell suppliers. Five of the facilities are planned to be in the Mo i Rana industrial complex in Northern Norway, leveraging Norway’s highly skilled workforce and abundant, low-cost renewable energy sources from hydro and wind in a crisp, clear, and energized environment. FREYR aims to supply safe, high-energy density and cost competitive clean battery cells to the rapidly growing global markets for electric vehicles, energy storage, and marine applications. FREYR is committed to supporting cluster-based R&D initiatives and the development of an international ecosystem of scientific, commercial, and financial stakeholders to support the expansion of the battery value chain in our region. For more information, please visit www.freyrbattery.com


All news about FREYR BATTERY
10/20FREYR BATTERY : Joins the Business Council for Sustainable Energy
10/12FREYR BATTERY : Credit Suisse Starts FREYR Battery at Outperform with $13 PT, Notes Conser..
10/12Wall Street Set for Cautiously Higher Open, Earnings Season Eyed
10/12FREYR BATTERY : Forms JV With Koch Strategic Platforms For Clean Battery Cell Manufacturin..
10/12FREYR BATTERY : Announces Joint Venture with Koch Strategic Platforms to Advance Developme..
10/12FREYR BATTERY : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
10/12FREYR BATTERY : Koch Strategic Platforms U.S. Joint Venture Presentation
10/12FREYR BATTERY : Forms JV With Koch to Build Battery Cell Manufacturing Capacity in US
10/12FREYR BATTERY : Announces Joint Venture with Koch Strategic Platforms to Advance Developme..
10/12FREYR Announces Joint Venture with Koch Strategic Platforms to Advance Development of C..
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -35,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 544 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -41,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 171 M 1 171 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 184x
Nbr of Employees 19
Free-Float 73,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 10,06 $
Average target price 17,75 $
Spread / Average Target 76,4%
Managers and Directors
Tom Einar Jensen Chief Executive Officer
Steffen Føreid Chief Financial Officer
Torstein Dale Sjøtveit Executive Chairman
Ryuta Kawaguchi Chief Technology Officer
Kunwoo Lee Executive Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FREYR BATTERY0.00%1 171
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED73.95%222 755
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.42.94%34 427
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD51.68%11 741
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.48.34%11 637
SHENZHEN CAPCHEM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.36.49%8 903