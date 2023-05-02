Advanced search
    FREY   LU2360697374

FREYR BATTERY

(FREY)
2023-05-01
6.720 USD   -4.95%
FREYR Battery Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

05/02/2023 | 06:04am EDT
FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) (“FREYR”), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, will publish a press release detailing first quarter 2023 results and conduct a conference call on May 15, 2023.

The first quarter 2023 press release will be issued by 6:00 am U.S. Eastern Daylight Time (12:00 pm Central European Time). The conference call is scheduled to begin at 7:30 am U.S. Eastern Daylight Time (1:30 pm Central European Time).

To access the conference call, listeners should contact the conference call operator at the appropriate number listed below approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Participant conference call dial-in numbers:

United Kingdom: +44 20 3936 2999
United States: 1 (646) 787 9445
Spain: +34 919 01 16 44
Germany: +49 32 221098334
Sweden: +46 10 884 80 16
Switzerland: +41 22 518 90 26

The participant passcode for the call is: 230388

A webcast of the conference call will be broadcast simultaneously at https://freyr.eventcdn.net/events/q1-2023-earnings-conference-call on a listen-only basis. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software.

A replay of the webcast will be available at https://ir.freyrbattery.com/events-and-presentations/Events-Calendar/default.aspx

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery aims to provide industrial scale clean battery solutions to reduce global emissions. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, FREYR’s mission is to produce green battery cells to accelerate the decarbonization of energy and transportation systems globally. FREYR has commenced building the first of its planned factories in Mo i Rana, Norway and announced potential development of industrial scale battery cell production in Vaasa, Finland, and the United States. FREYR intends to install 50 GWh of battery cell capacity by 2025 and 100 GWh annual capacity by 2028 and 200 GWh of annual capacity by 2030. To learn more about FREYR, please visit www.freyrbattery.com


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on FREYR BATTERY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3,38 M - -
Net income 2023 -168 M - -
Net Debt 2023 929 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -4,92x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 939 M 939 M -
EV / Sales 2023 552x
EV / Sales 2024 13,0x
Nbr of Employees 212
Free-Float 81,2%
Chart FREYR BATTERY
Duration : Period :
FREYR Battery Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FREYR BATTERY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 6,72 $
Average target price 15,25 $
Spread / Average Target 127%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tom Einar Jensen Chief Executive Officer
Jan Arve Haugan President, COO, Managing Director & Deputy CEO
Oscar Kris Brown Group Chief Financial Officer
Torstein Dale Sjøtveit Executive Chairman
Ryuta Kawaguchi Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FREYR BATTERY-22.58%939
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED2.71%146 851
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.30.20%101 395
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.18.95%34 085
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.163.30%19 446
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-24.02%19 376
