  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FREYR Battery
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FREY   LU2360697374

FREYR BATTERY

(FREY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-30 pm EST
13.65 USD   +3.88%
FREYR Battery Announces Public Offering of 13,500,000 Ordinary Shares
BU
FREYR BATTERY FREYR BATTERY'S MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Sector Update: Energy Stocks Hit by Late Slump, Giving Back Midday Advance
MT
FREYR Battery Announces Public Offering of 13,500,000 Ordinary Shares

11/30/2022 | 05:02pm EST
FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) (“FREYR”), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, today announced that it plans to make a public offering of 13,500,000 of its Ordinary Shares, without nominal value, in an underwritten registered public offering. FREYR expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,025,000 additional Ordinary Shares as part of this offering.

FREYR intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for (i) the continued construction of Giga Arctic facilities, (ii) development expenditures for Giga America and (iii) general corporate purposes.

Credit Suisse, BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley are acting as book-running managers for the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the final size or terms of the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a previously filed effective registration statement (including a base prospectus) and a preliminary prospectus supplement. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the proposed offering, when available, may be obtained from Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, by telephone at (800) 221-1037 or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; BofA Securities, Inc., Attn: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents FREYR has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for more complete information about FREYR and the proposed offering.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery aims to provide industrial scale clean battery solutions to reduce global emissions. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, FREYR’s mission is to produce green battery cells to accelerate the decarbonization of energy and transportation systems globally. FREYR has commenced building the first of its planned factories in Mo i Rana, Norway and announced potential development of industrial scale battery cell production in Vaasa, Finland, and the United States. FREYR intends to install 50 GWh of battery cell capacity by 2025 and 100 GWh annual capacity by 2028 and 200 GWh of annual capacity by 2030.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, including, without limitation, statements regarding FREYR’s use of proceeds from the offering are forward-looking and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Most of these factors are outside FREYR’s control and difficult to predict. Information about factors that could materially affect FREYR is set forth under the “Risk Factors” section in FREYR’s Registration Statement on Form S-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 1, 2022, and in other SEC filings available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,84 M - -
Net income 2022 -156 M - -
Net cash 2022 84,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,85x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 534 M 1 534 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1 733x
EV / Sales 2023 160x
Nbr of Employees 119
Free-Float 77,5%
Managers and Directors
Tom Einar Jensen Chief Executive Officer
Jan Arve Haugan President, COO, Managing Director & Deputy CEO
Oscar Kris Brown Group Chief Financial Officer
Torstein Dale Sjøtveit Executive Chairman
Ryuta Kawaguchi Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FREYR BATTERY17.53%1 534
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-34.52%128 945
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%99 902
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-29.81%21 685
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.-9.11%8 125
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-37.56%7 815