FREYR Battery Announces Public Offering of 13,500,000 Ordinary Shares

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) (“FREYR”), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, today announced that it plans to make a public offering of 13,500,000 of its Ordinary Shares, without nominal value, in an underwritten registered public offering. FREYR expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,025,000 additional Ordinary Shares as part of this offering.

FREYR intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for (i) the continued construction of Giga Arctic facilities, (ii) development expenditures for Giga America and (iii) general corporate purposes.

Credit Suisse, BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley are acting as book-running managers for the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the final size or terms of the offering.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery aims to provide industrial scale clean battery solutions to reduce global emissions. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, FREYR’s mission is to produce green battery cells to accelerate the decarbonization of energy and transportation systems globally. FREYR has commenced building the first of its planned factories in Mo i Rana, Norway and announced potential development of industrial scale battery cell production in Vaasa, Finland, and the United States. FREYR intends to install 50 GWh of battery cell capacity by 2025 and 100 GWh annual capacity by 2028 and 200 GWh of annual capacity by 2030.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, including, without limitation, statements regarding FREYR’s use of proceeds from the offering are forward-looking and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Most of these factors are outside FREYR’s control and difficult to predict. Information about factors that could materially affect FREYR is set forth under the “Risk Factors” section in FREYR’s Registration Statement on Form S-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 1, 2022, and in other SEC filings available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

