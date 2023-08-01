FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) (“FREYR”), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, will publish a press release detailing second quarter 2023 results and conduct a conference call on August 10, 2023.

The second quarter 2023 press release will be issued by 6:00 am U.S. Eastern Daylight Time (12:00 pm Central European Time). The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 am Eastern Daylight Time (2:30 pm Central European Time).

To access the conference call, listeners should contact the conference call operator at the appropriate number listed below approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Participant conference call dial-in numbers:

United Kingdom: +44 20 4587 0498

United States: +1 646 787 9445

Spain: +34 919 01 16 44

Germany: +49 32 221098334

Sweden: +46 10 884 80 16

Switzerland: +41 22 518 90 26

The participant passcode for the call is: 424929

A webcast of the conference call will be broadcast simultaneously at https://freyr.eventcdn.net/events/freyr-q2-2023-earnings-conference-call on a listen-only basis. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software.

A replay of the webcast will be available at https://ir.freyrbattery.com/events-and-presentations/Events-Calendar/default.aspx

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery aims to provide industrial scale clean battery solutions to reduce global emissions. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, FREYR’s mission is to produce green battery cells to accelerate the decarbonization of energy and transportation systems globally. FREYR has commenced building the first of its planned factories in Mo i Rana, Norway and announced potential development of industrial scale battery cell production in Vaasa, Finland, and the United States. To learn more about FREYR, please visit www.freyrbattery.com

