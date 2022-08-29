Log in
    FREY   LU2360697374

FREYR BATTERY

(FREY)
08/29/2022
12.65 USD   +2.85%
04:01pFREYR Battery Invites to a Press Meeting
BU
08/25Goldman Sachs Upgrades FREYR Battery to Buy From Neutral, Raises PT to $19 From $11
MT
08/24FREYR Battery Enters Into Partnership With Hana Technology to Develop Automation Solutions for Norwegian Plant
MT
FREYR Battery Invites to a Press Meeting

08/29/2022 | 04:01pm EDT
FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) (“FREYR”), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, will conduct a press meeting at ONS Stavanger in Hall 10 on Tuesday, August 30 at 8:00 am CET (02:00 am EST).

A webcast of the press conference call will be broadcast simultaneously at https://vimeo.com/743463440 on a listen-only basis.

To register your physical attendance at the press conference at ONS, please contact: katrin.berntsen@frerybattery.com

A replay of the webcast will be available at FREYR Battery - YouTube

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery aims to provide industrial scale clean battery solutions to reduce global emissions. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, FREYR’s mission is to produce green battery cells to accelerate the decarbonization of energy and transportation systems globally. FREYR has commenced building the first of its planned factories in Mo i Rana, Norway and announced potential development of industrial scale battery cell production in Vaasa, Finland and the United States. FREYR intends to install 50 GWh of battery cell capacity by 2025 and 100 GWh annual capacity by 2028 and 200 GWh of annual capacity by 2030. To learn more about FREYR, please visit www.freyrbattery.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6,15 M - -
Net income 2022 -138 M - -
Net cash 2022 313 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 435 M 1 435 M -
EV / Sales 2022 183x
EV / Sales 2023 61,3x
Nbr of Employees 119
Free-Float 77,6%
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FREYR BATTERY10.02%1 435
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-14.63%179 977
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%81 427
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-13.76%27 990
PYLON TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.140.10%10 072
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-30.15%9 896