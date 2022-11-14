FREYR Battery : Q3 2022 Earnings presentation

All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this presentation, including, without limitation, regarding FREYR's offer of exposure to the secular growth trends in the battery market as an emerging clean battery producer of choice in Europe and the U.S.; FREYR's goal of becoming a global leader in the clean battery solutions space across the storage, EV and commercial mobility verticals; FREYR's development of a global ecosystem of customers and partners; the CQP's targeted start and ramp up of sample cell production in 2023; Giga Arctic's SOP target date in 2024; the expected benefits and progress of any value-accretive upstream and downstream project opportunities; FREYR's ambition to localize and decarbonize its value chain; Giga America's targeted start and ramp up of production lines; FREYR's intended expansion in Norway, the U.S. and Finland; FREYR's finalization and the success of any joint ventures and partnerships, including with Aleees and ITOCHU; FREYR's ambition to be a large scale, low cost and low emission player; FREYR's goal to deliver 50 GWh of battery cell capacity by 2025 in the Nordics and U.S., over 100 GWh of annual capacity by 2028 in the Nordics and the U.S., and over 200 GWh of annual capacity by 2030 across multiple geographies; the development of 24M Technologies, Inc.'s technologies and their use in FREYR's Gigafactories; the ability for 24M Technologies, Inc.'s SemiSolidTM manufacturing process to enable energy, people and capital efficient development of clean batteries at scale and any expected benefits thereof; the commercial expansion of 24M Technologies, Inc.'s SemiSolidTM manufacturing process; the progress of securing project financing efforts to secure the parallel development of Giga Arctic and Giga America and the target date for conditional credit approvals; the CQP's progress in producing its first sample cells in 1Q 2023 and its ability to unlock project financing and accelerate customer acceptance; the progress and expected outcomes of FREYR's industrialization plans and capital formation; the progress and development of customer relationships and offtake agreements and supply chain partnerships; FREYR's ability to convert any conditional agreements into definitive agreements, including its 60% firm offtake of capacity through 2032 for Giga
Arctic and Giga America; forecasted demand projections for ESS applications; the financial incentives attendant to the proposed Inflation Reduction Act; Giga America's projected nameplate capacity and CAPEX; the ability of a
battery cell manufacturing facility to be replicated in other locations; FREYR's position to address burgeoning demand for stationary storage applications in Europe and the U.S.; any potential interest from U.S. customers for battery cell production from Giga America; the phased development of Giga America and any related operational milestones; any projected jobs that Giga America is expected to create over its life; FREYR's strategic approach towards capital formation and any expected benefits thereof; FREYR's intention to leverage ITOCHU's broad global network and expertise in shipping, planning and production; and FREYR's ability to unlock the Giga Arctic project financing, accelerate technology adoption and validate its road map to giga scale production of battery cells and execute its business plan are forward-looking statements.
These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside FREYR's control and are difficult to predict. Additional information about factors that could materially affect FREYR is set forth under the "Risk Factors" section in (i) FREYR's Registration Statement on Form S-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 1, 2022 and (ii) FREYR's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 9, 2022, and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, FREYR disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. Should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and projections could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements.
Today's Agenda
FREYR refresher
24M Technologies overview
Key messages
ESS market dynamics
Giga America project overview
Strategic partnerships
CQP and Giga America project updates
Financial update
Strategic priorities
Q&A
FREYR's Strategy & Story
Key themes tied to core strategic tenets of Speed, Scale and Sustainability
FREYR offers differentiated exposure to the secular growth trends in the battery market as an emerging clean battery producer of choice in Europe and the U.S.
FREYR is on track with its goal of becoming a global leader in the clean battery solutions space across the storage, EV and commercial mobility market verticals with initial emphasis on Energy Storage Systems (ESS) solutions
FREYR is building a global ecosystem of customers and partners based on FREYR's core strategic tenets
of Speed, Scale, and Sustainability
4
The FREYR journey so far and our ambitions
October 2021
FREYR and Koch Strategic Platforms form U.S. JV and invest in 24M Technologies
July 2021
FREYR listed on NYSE, receives $705 million gross equity investment
2021
September 2022
November 2022
Enters agreement with HENT AS
Announce Giga America site
to construct Giga Arctic facility
selection and land purchase
August 2022
October 2022
Announces execution of 38
FREYR and ITOCHU partner to
GWh Li-ion cell sales agreement
develop materials supply chain
and entry into JV with Nidec
Corp.
June 2022
October 2022
Board of Directors approve start
Signs License and Services
of construction of Giga Arctic
Agreement to produce LFP
Feb 2022
Conclusion of frame
agreements with key suppliers
for >90% raw materials for initial
plants
2022
>130 GWh combined binding and conditional offtake agreements already in place
Customer Qualification
Giga America
Plant
Start and ramp up of
Targeted starts and ramp up
sample cell production in
of production lines
1Q 2023
Giga Arctic
Supply Chain
Localize and decarbonize
SOP targeted for 2024
FREYR's value chain
Value Chain JVs
Targeted investments in
value-accretive upstream and
downstream project
opportunities
>50 GWh
In The Nordics and
USA
2023 - 2024
2025 - 2026
Additional
factories
Intended expansion in
Norway, U.S., and Finland
Additional up- and
downstream JVs and
facilities
>100 GWh
In The Nordics and
USA
2028
Global scale
Large scale, low cost and
low emission player
>200 GWh
Across multiple
locations globally
2030+
5
