FREYR Battery : Q3 2022 Earnings presentation

11/14/2022 | 06:22am EST
FREYR 3Q 2022 Earnings Call

November 14, 2022

Important notices

Forward looking statements

All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this presentation, including, without limitation, regarding FREYR's offer of exposure to the secular growth trends in the battery market as an emerging clean battery producer of choice in Europe and the U.S.; FREYR's goal of becoming a global leader in the clean battery solutions space across the storage, EV and commercial mobility verticals; FREYR's development of a global ecosystem of customers and partners; the CQP's targeted start and ramp up of sample cell production in 2023; Giga Arctic's SOP target date in 2024; the expected benefits and progress of any value-accretive upstream and downstream project opportunities; FREYR's ambition to localize and decarbonize its value chain; Giga America's targeted start and ramp up of production lines; FREYR's intended expansion in Norway, the U.S. and Finland; FREYR's finalization and the success of any joint ventures and partnerships, including with Aleees and ITOCHU; FREYR's ambition to be a large scale, low cost and low emission player; FREYR's goal to deliver 50 GWh of battery cell capacity by 2025 in the Nordics and U.S., over 100 GWh of annual capacity by 2028 in the Nordics and the U.S., and over 200 GWh of annual capacity by 2030 across multiple geographies; the development of 24M Technologies, Inc.'s technologies and their use in FREYR's Gigafactories; the ability for 24M Technologies, Inc.'s SemiSolidTM manufacturing process to enable energy, people and capital efficient development of clean batteries at scale and any expected benefits thereof; the commercial expansion of 24M Technologies, Inc.'s SemiSolidTM manufacturing process; the progress of securing project financing efforts to secure the parallel development of Giga Arctic and Giga America and the target date for conditional credit approvals; the CQP's progress in producing its first sample cells in 1Q 2023 and its ability to unlock project financing and accelerate customer acceptance; the progress and expected outcomes of FREYR's industrialization plans and capital formation; the progress and development of customer relationships and offtake agreements and supply chain partnerships; FREYR's ability to convert any conditional agreements into definitive agreements, including its 60% firm offtake of capacity through 2032 for Giga

Arctic and Giga America; forecasted demand projections for ESS applications; the financial incentives attendant to the proposed Inflation Reduction Act; Giga America's projected nameplate capacity and CAPEX; the ability of a

battery cell manufacturing facility to be replicated in other locations; FREYR's position to address burgeoning demand for stationary storage applications in Europe and the U.S.; any potential interest from U.S. customers for battery cell production from Giga America; the phased development of Giga America and any related operational milestones; any projected jobs that Giga America is expected to create over its life; FREYR's strategic approach towards capital formation and any expected benefits thereof; FREYR's intention to leverage ITOCHU's broad global network and expertise in shipping, planning and production; and FREYR's ability to unlock the Giga Arctic project financing, accelerate technology adoption and validate its road map to giga scale production of battery cells and execute its business plan are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside FREYR's control and are difficult to predict. Additional information about factors that could materially affect FREYR is set forth under the "Risk Factors" section in (i) FREYR's Registration Statement on Form S-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 1, 2022 and (ii) FREYR's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 9, 2022, and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, FREYR disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. Should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and projections could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements.

Today's Agenda

  • FREYR refresher
  • 24M Technologies overview
  • Key messages
  • ESS market dynamics
  • Giga America project overview
  • Strategic partnerships
  • CQP and Giga America project updates
  • Financial update
  • Strategic priorities
  • Q&A

FREYR's Strategy & Story

Key themes tied to core strategic tenets of Speed, Scale and Sustainability

FREYR offers differentiated exposure to the secular growth trends in the battery market as an emerging clean battery producer of choice in Europe and the U.S.

FREYR is on track with its goal of becoming a global leader in the clean battery solutions space across the storage, EV and commercial mobility market verticals with initial emphasis on Energy Storage Systems (ESS) solutions

FREYR is building a global ecosystem of customers and partners based on FREYR's core strategic tenets

of Speed, Scale, and Sustainability

4

The FREYR journey so far and our ambitions

October 2021

FREYR and Koch Strategic Platforms form U.S. JV and invest in 24M Technologies

July 2021

FREYR listed on NYSE, receives $705 million gross equity investment

2021

September 2022

November 2022

Enters agreement with HENT AS

Announce Giga America site

to construct Giga Arctic facility

selection and land purchase

August 2022

October 2022

Announces execution of 38

FREYR and ITOCHU partner to

GWh Li-ion cell sales agreement

develop materials supply chain

and entry into JV with Nidec

Corp.

June 2022

October 2022

Board of Directors approve start

Signs License and Services

of construction of Giga Arctic

Agreement to produce LFP

Feb 2022

Conclusion of frame

agreements with key suppliers

for >90% raw materials for initial

plants

2022

>130 GWh combined binding and conditional offtake agreements already in place

Customer Qualification

Giga America

Plant

Start and ramp up of

Targeted starts and ramp up

sample cell production in

of production lines

1Q 2023

Giga Arctic

Supply Chain

Localize and decarbonize

SOP targeted for 2024

FREYR's value chain

Value Chain JVs

Targeted investments in

value-accretive upstream and

downstream project

opportunities

>50 GWh

In The Nordics and

USA

2023 - 2024

2025 - 2026

Additional

factories

Intended expansion in

Norway, U.S., and Finland

Additional up- and

downstream JVs and

facilities

>100 GWh

In The Nordics and

USA

2028

Global scale

Large scale, low cost and

low emission player

>200 GWh

Across multiple

locations globally

2030+

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

FREYR Battery SA published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 11:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
