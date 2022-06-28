Log in
    FRD   US3584351056

FRIEDMAN INDUSTRIES, INCORPORATED

(FRD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-28 pm EDT
8.700 USD   +1.05%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

FRIEDMAN INDUSTRIES, INCORPORATED ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND

06/28/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
Longview, Texas, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSE—American; Trading Symbol: FRD)

The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Friedman Industries, Incorporated, a Texas-based company engaged in pipe manufacturing, steel processing and steel and pipe distribution, declared on June 28, 2022, a cash dividend of $0.02 per share on the Common Stock of the Company. The Company will pay the cash dividend on August 12, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 22, 2022. This dividend marks the Company’s 202nd consecutive quarterly cash dividend with the Company having paid a cash dividend every quarter since becoming publicly traded in 1972.

Dividends are declared at the discretion of the Board and reviewed on a quarterly basis. With the declaration of today’s dividend, the Board’s desire is to pay a dividend at a level that it feels can be held stable for the foreseeable future and which may be increased periodically as the Company’s financial position and operations become supportive of a new amount that the Board believes is sustainable. The determination to pay cash dividends takes into account various factors, including our financial condition, operating results, current and anticipated cash needs and growth plans. While we have paid a dividend every quarter since becoming a public company in 1972 and currently intend to continue that practice, there is no guarantee that payments of dividends will always continue in the future.

For further information regarding this dividend, please contact Mr. Alex LaRue, Chief Financial Officer – Secretary and Treasurer at (903)758-3431.


Primary Logo


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 126 M - -
Net income 2021 11,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 6,13 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,98x
Yield 2021 0,99%
Capitalization 59,0 M 59,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,10x
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 101
Free-Float 69,3%
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Taylor Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Alex LaRue Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Joe L. Williams Independent Director
Durga Das Agrawal Independent Director
Joel Spira Independent Director
