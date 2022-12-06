Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Friedman Industries, Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRD   US3584351056

FRIEDMAN INDUSTRIES, INCORPORATED

(FRD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  12:59 2022-12-06 pm EST
9.000 USD   -1.10%
12/02Earnings Flash (FRD) FRIEDMAN INDUSTRIES Posts Q2 Revenue $149.7M
MT
12/02Friedman Industries, Incorporated Announces Second Quarter Results and Provides Near-term Outlook
AQ
12/02Friedman Industries, Incorporated Provides Sales Guidance for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FRIEDMAN INDUSTRIES, INCORPORATED ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND

12/06/2022 | 01:03pm EST
LONGVIEW, Texas, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSE—American; Trading Symbol: FRD) The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Friedman Industries, Incorporated, a Texas-based company engaged in pipe manufacturing, steel processing and steel and pipe distribution, declared on December 5, 2022, a cash dividend of $0.02 per share on the Common Stock of the Company. The Company will pay the cash dividend on February 10, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 13, 2023. This dividend marks the Company’s 204th consecutive quarterly cash dividend with the Company having paid a cash dividend every quarter since becoming publicly traded in 1972.

Dividends are declared at the discretion of the Board and reviewed on a quarterly basis. With the declaration of today’s dividend, the Board’s desire is to pay a dividend at a level that it feels can be held stable for the foreseeable future and which may be increased periodically as the Company’s financial position and operations become supportive of a new amount that the Board believes is sustainable. The determination to pay cash dividends takes into account various factors, including our financial condition, operating results, current and anticipated cash needs and growth plans. While we have paid a dividend every quarter since becoming a public company in 1972 and currently intend to continue that practice, there is no guarantee that payments of dividends will always continue in the future.

For further information regarding this dividend, please contact Mr. Alex LaRue, Chief Financial Officer – Secretary and Treasurer at (903)758-3431.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 285 M - -
Net income 2022 14,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 16,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,32x
Yield 2022 0,91%
Capitalization 67,1 M 67,1 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 99
Free-Float 70,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Taylor Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Alex LaRue Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Joe L. Williams Independent Director
Durga Das Agrawal Independent Director
Joel Spira Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRIEDMAN INDUSTRIES, INCORPORATED-4.58%66
JSW STEEL LIMITED13.81%22 202
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-16.76%18 810
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-17.96%14 736
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-9.62%13 485
EREGLI DEMIR VE ÇELIK FABRIKALARI T.A.S.50.71%7 969