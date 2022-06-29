Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Friedman Industries, Incorporated
  News
  Summary
    FRD   US3584351056

FRIEDMAN INDUSTRIES, INCORPORATED

(FRD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:59 2022-06-29 pm EDT
8.480 USD   -2.53%
FRIEDMAN INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED : PROVIDES UPDATE ON FORM 10-K FILING - Form 8-K

06/29/2022 | 04:52pm EDT
FRIEDMAN INDUSTRIES, INCORPORATED PROVIDES UPDATE ON FORM 10-K FILING

The Company's measurement date to determine its filer status with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") is September 30th of each year based on the Company's fiscal year end date of March 31st. On September 30, 2021, the Company's public float was approximately $76 million which surpassed the SEC's accelerated filer threshold of $75 million and the Company's revenues for the most recent fiscal year exceeded $100 million. As a result, the Company's filer status change from a non-accelerated filer to an accelerated filer effective with the March 31, 2022 Form 10-K ("Form 10-K").

As an accelerated filer the Company's Form 10-K was due June 14, 2022. On June 14, 2022, the Company filed a Form NT 10-K with the SEC providing notice of inability to timely file. The Form NT provides relief for the filing to occur on or before the fifteenth calendar day following the prescribed due date. Such relief date is June 29, 2022. Regrettably, the Company is unable to file its Form 10-K today as it is still working on the drafting of the Form 10-K and is concluding the independent audit process, including the additional audit requirements imposed as a result of the Company's new status as an accelerated filer. The Company expects to file its Form 10-K on or before July 22, 2022.

The Company's completion of the transaction with Plateplus, Inc, as disclosed with the Form 8-K filed with the SEC on May 2, 2022, coincided with a critical time in the Company's fiscal year-end financial close and independent audit process. The Company's accounting and finance staff has focused significant time to complete the transaction and to transition employees and business processes post-closing which has contributed to the late filing of the Form 10-K. Cases of COVID-19 within the accounting and finance staff or their households is an additional contributing factor to the late filing.

ABOUT FRIEDMAN INDUSTRIES

Friedman Industries, Incorporated ("Company"), headquartered in Longview, Texas, is a manufacturer and processor of steel products with operating plants in Hickman, Arkansas; Decatur, Alabama; East Chicago, Indiana; Granite City, Illinois and Lone Star, Texas. The Company has two reportable segments: coil products and tubular products. The coil product segment consists of the operations in Hickman, Decatur, East Chicago and Granite City where the Company processes hot-rolled steel coils. The Hickman, East Chicago and Granite City facilities operate temper mills and corrective leveling cut-to length lines. The Decatur facility operates a stretcher leveler cut to length line. The Company has an additional coil segment location under construction in Sinton, Texas. The tubular product segment consists of the operations in Lone Star where the Company manufactures electric resistance welded pipe and distributes pipe through its division Texas Tubular Products.

CONTACT:

Mr. Alex LaRue

Chief Financial Officer, Secretary and Treasurer

(903)758-3431

Disclaimer

Friedman Industries Inc. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 20:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 126 M - -
Net income 2021 11,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 6,13 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,98x
Yield 2021 0,99%
Capitalization 59,6 M 59,6 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,10x
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 101
Free-Float 69,3%
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Taylor Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Alex LaRue Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Joe L. Williams Independent Director
Durga Das Agrawal Independent Director
Joel Spira Independent Director
