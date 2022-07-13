Friedman Industries Incorporated : Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 6, 2022

FRIEDMANINDUSTRIES,INCORPORATED

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

On July 6, 2022, Friedman Industries, Incorporated (the " Company ") entered into a Third Amendment (the " Amendment ") to that certain Amended and Restated Credit Agreement by and among the Company, the lenders party thereto and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as administrative agent (the " Agent "), dated as of May 19, 2021 (the " A&R Credit Agreement "). The Amendment amends the A&R Credit Agreement in order to provide for the syndication of the asset-based revolving loans available thereunder (the " ABL Facility ") with BMO Harris Bank, N.A. The Amendment also effects amendments to provisions of the A&R Credit Agreement authorizing the Agent to make protective advances under the ABL Facility and adds a covenant requiring each of the Company and its subsidiaries to maintain the Agent as its principal depository bank. In connection with the Amendment, the Company also entered into a new Revolving Note payable to BMO Harris Bank, N.A. in a principal amount of up to $50 million.

The foregoing description of the Amendment, the A&R Credit Agreement and the ABL Facility do not purport to be complete and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the complete text of the agreement, a copy of which will be filed as an exhibit to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended March 31, 2022 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant

The information provided in Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated by reference into this Item 2.03.

