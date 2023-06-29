Friedman Industries, Incorporated reported earnings results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was USD 124.19 million compared to USD 75.09 million a year ago. Net income was USD 6.31 million compared to net loss of USD 7.46 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.86 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of USD 1.11 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.86 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of USD 1.11 a year ago.

