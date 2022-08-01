Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Friedman Industries, Incorporated
  News
  Summary
    FRD   US3584351056

FRIEDMAN INDUSTRIES, INCORPORATED

(FRD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:43 2022-08-01 pm EDT
10.10 USD   +4.72%
FRIEDMAN INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
FRIEDMAN INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED : INCORPORTATED ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2022 RESULTS AND PROVIDES POST PLATEPLUS TRANSACTION UPDATE - Form 8-K
PU
Earnings Flash (FRD) FRIEDMAN INDUSTRIES Posts Q4 Revenue $75.1M
MT
Friedman Industries Incorporated : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

08/01/2022 | 02:35pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Taylor Mike J
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
FRIEDMAN INDUSTRIES INC [FRD] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
President / CEO / Director /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
27 STANWICK PLACE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
THE WOODLANDS TX 77382
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Taylor Mike J
27 STANWICK PLACE

THE WOODLANDS, TX77382 		X
President / CEO / Director
Signatures
/s/ Mike J. Taylor 2022-08-01
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Represents shares withheld to cover taxes due upon the vesting of restricted stock units.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Friedman Industries Inc. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 18:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 126 M - -
Net income 2021 11,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 6,13 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,98x
Yield 2021 0,99%
Capitalization 66,1 M 66,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,10x
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 176
Free-Float 68,9%
Chart FRIEDMAN INDUSTRIES, INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Friedman Industries, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Taylor Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Alex LaRue Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Joe L. Williams Independent Director
Durga Das Agrawal Independent Director
Joel Spira Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRIEDMAN INDUSTRIES, INCORPORATED2.77%66
JSW STEEL LIMITED-4.05%19 042
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-20.81%18 721
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-2.25%14 982
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-21.64%14 208
TERNIUM S.A.-18.59%6 955