Friedman Industries Incorporated : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (Form 8-K)

09/13/2021 | 02:52pm EDT
Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
On September 10, 2021, Friedman Industries, Incorporated (the 'Company') held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders. At the meeting, the shareholders voted on the election of six directors of the Company to hold office until the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders or until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified. The six nominees of the Board of Directors of the Company were elected at the meeting. The number of shares voted for and withheld with respect to each of the nominees were as follows:
Nominee
Shares Voted For
Shares Withheld
Michael J. Taylor
4,100,049
52,672
Durga D. Agrawal
2,351,496
1,801,225
Max Reichenthal
2,304,230
1,848,491
Joel Spira
2,345,146
1,807,575
Tim Stevenson
3,713,942
438,779
Joe L. Williams
3,709,051
443,670
The shareholders also voted on the following non-binding, advisory resolution regarding the compensation of the Company's executive officers: 'Resolved, that the shareholders approve the compensation of the Company's Named Executive Officers as disclosed in the Company's 2021 proxy statement pursuant to the disclosure rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (which disclosure includes the Summary Compensation Table and related discussion).' The number of the shares that were voted for, voted against or abstained from voting on the approval of the non-binding, advisory resolution regarding the compensation of the Company's executive officers are as follows:
Shares
For
4,033,243
Against
101,670
Abstain
17,808
The shareholders also voted to ratify the selection of Moss Adams LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. The number of the shares that were voted for, voted against or abstained from voting on the ratification of the selection of Moss Adams LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 are as follows:
Shares
For
5,523,409
Against
14,869
Abstain
13,880

Disclaimer

Friedman Industries Inc. published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 18:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Taylor Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Alex LaRue Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Joe L. Williams Independent Director
Durga Das Agrawal Independent Director
Joel Spira Independent Director
