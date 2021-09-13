Friedman Industries Incorporated : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (Form 8-K)

Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On September 10, 2021, Friedman Industries, Incorporated (the 'Company') held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders. At the meeting, the shareholders voted on the election of six directors of the Company to hold office until the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders or until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified. The six nominees of the Board of Directors of the Company were elected at the meeting. The number of shares voted for and withheld with respect to each of the nominees were as follows:

Nominee Shares Voted For Shares Withheld Michael J. Taylor 4,100,049 52,672 Durga D. Agrawal 2,351,496 1,801,225 Max Reichenthal 2,304,230 1,848,491 Joel Spira 2,345,146 1,807,575 Tim Stevenson 3,713,942 438,779 Joe L. Williams 3,709,051 443,670

The shareholders also voted on the following non-binding, advisory resolution regarding the compensation of the Company's executive officers: 'Resolved, that the shareholders approve the compensation of the Company's Named Executive Officers as disclosed in the Company's 2021 proxy statement pursuant to the disclosure rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (which disclosure includes the Summary Compensation Table and related discussion).' The number of the shares that were voted for, voted against or abstained from voting on the approval of the non-binding, advisory resolution regarding the compensation of the Company's executive officers are as follows:

Shares For 4,033,243 Against 101,670 Abstain 17,808

The shareholders also voted to ratify the selection of Moss Adams LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. The number of the shares that were voted for, voted against or abstained from voting on the ratification of the selection of Moss Adams LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 are as follows:

Shares For 5,523,409 Against 14,869 Abstain 13,880