Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2024
Address: https://www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2024
Address: https://www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2024
Address: https://www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2024
Address: https://www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/

Language: English
Company: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE
Harburger Straße 19
21255 Tostedt
Germany
Internet: www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de

 
