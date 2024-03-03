EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2024
Address: https://www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2024
Address: https://www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2024
Address: https://www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2024
Address: https://www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/
Language:
English
Company:
Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE
Harburger Straße 19
21255 Tostedt
Germany
Internet:
www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de
