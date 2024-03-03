EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



03.03.2024 / 12:56 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 26, 2024

Address: https://www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 26, 2024

Address: https://www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 26, 2024

Address: https://www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 26, 2024

Address: https://www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/



03.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

